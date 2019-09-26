Vegetable Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:28 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Ch. Dadri(Har)11.0012.24140.5025002500108.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.671039.0030003000100.00
Kharar(Pun)4.806.67471.7040004000300.00
Kangra(HP)1.20-14.29107.8053503700214.71
Ganaur(Har)1.00-33.3333.001800180028.57
Dhuri(Pun)0.80NC47.0038002600204.00
Sahnewal(Pun)0.80-85.4552.4845001700181.25
Goraya(Pun)0.70NC24.6237003700208.33
Potato
Hoshiarpur(Pun)51.30-102.60560--
Kharar(Pun)41.002.51746.00500500-44.44
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0050978.0020002000-20.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)8.403.7244.00830830-36.15
Achalda(UP)3.002011.00640600-
Baraut(UP)2.00NC1320.00750750-13.79
Ganaur(Har)1.5050123.0010001000-28.57
Kangra(HP)1.4016.67132.4015001500-21.05
Goraya(Pun)1.20NC55.40700800-36.36
Sikandraraau(UP)1.00-66.6769.20690605-15.34
Dhuri(Pun)0.60-14.2924.00550550-45.00
Nakud(UP)0.60NC40.601500145030.43
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)267.00-12.467908.001400100075.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)41.17-28.923122.3126002000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.001001110.002000200011.11
Rajasamand(Raj)8.303.75258.381500150066.67
Ch. Dadri(Har)8.20-1.2124.702200220083.33
Ramanagara(Kar)6.00-14.29717.0015001350114.29
Hoshiarpur(Pun)3.20-368.2030002200-
Kharar(Pun)2.50-16.6788.2025002500150.00
Kangra(HP)1.805.88138.2031002550138.46
Ganaur(Har)1.205038.2028002800250.00
Talalagir(Guj)1.181.72111.972400275071.43
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.67939.0020002500-20.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.0010095.603000300022.45
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC99.00700700NC
Kangra(HP)0.90-1066.502250190066.67
Hoshiarpur(Pun)0.84-723.841800700-
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060606.002500280025.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC114.6021002100-12.50
Kangra(HP)1.3018.1828.802750145022.22
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.19-33.892.9915004750-
Khambhat(Veg Yard Khambhat)(Guj)1.00NC30.0022502250-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC73.001800220050.00
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00133.33392.003500300075.00
Amphophalus
Mangrol(Guj)10.50-501299.201880193041.35
Sikandraraau(UP)8.0060520.5013801360-
Achalda(UP)5.00-50734.001840182060.00
Mangrol(Guj)3.00207.5026502650-5.36
Chengannur(Ker)2.00-20171.203100300024.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC28.0019001900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC28.0021001900-
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100636.002500200056.25
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC91.1012001200NC
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0080709.003500350016.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC36.002200220083.33
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC60.0030003000-43.40
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.00-33.332.5030004000-
Kangra(HP)0.7016.6713.302750145044.74
BottleGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00200276.001800200050.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.4473.25341.3817502250-
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33163.0011001000-
Kharar(Pun)2.0033.3328.1012001500-14.29
Kangra(HP)1.2033.3343.202750225044.74
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC76.301300150052.94
Hoshiarpur(Pun)0.89-89.539.3925001500-
Nakud(UP)0.80NC3.601210950-
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100525.002800300055.56
Sardhana(UP)5.00NC158.00650650-2.26
Achalda(UP)3.00-408.0012001150-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC151.0010001100-9.09
Chengannur(Ker)2.0033.33116.0030003000NC
Talalagir(Guj)0.867.586.302400290060.00
Kangra(HP)0.70-3028.20225022507.14
Capsicum
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.94-33.9430002100-
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.33888.004000450033.33
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC110.4040004000-33.33
Cauliflower
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)14.6355.641028.2332503500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00133.33569.0030003500NC
Hoshiarpur(Pun)3.96-5612.9626001650-
Kangra(HP)1.10-8.3387.2047503750NC
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150332.005000500042.86
Chengannur(Ker)2.0033.3374.00450045007.14
Kangra(HP)0.60NC2.503650275032.73
Cowpea(Veg)
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)19.8619.49657.3017001750-
Baghry(Nag)18.00-2542.0026002300-18.75
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00166.67567.002800280086.67
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC181.001100125022.22
Chengannur(Ker)2.50NC225.0020002000150.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC153.0542004000-16.00
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.58-60.55.581400800-
Kharar(Pun)1.502519.702000150033.33
Kangra(HP)1.00-9.0923.902750175022.22
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020647.004500450018.42
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC115.954200500016.67
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC15.003800390058.33
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)182.0022.154982.0026002600115.95
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.00100604.00130001350073.33
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.54-31.18241.4445005000-
Sardhana(UP)5.00NC96.0022002100-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC38.0045004500NC
GreenAvare(W)
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.67689.004500500050.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)8.24-51.98338.6430002500-
Kharar(Pun)1.70-5.5648.0025003000-28.57
Chengannur(Ker)1.505087.6030003000NC
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.49492.4930002750-
Achalda(UP)1.20-40125.2022003000-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC85.003200310039.13
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC106.0021002200-19.23
Nakud(UP)0.60NC5.1027002425-
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC50.001800200080.00
Lemon
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)0.82-90.91237.0645004500-
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00100507.003000300020.00
PeasWet
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)1.40401346.8070006000-
Pumpkin
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00100252.001800150020.00
Achalda(UP)3.00-50105.0010001120-
Kharar(Pun)1.3018.1821.801200120020.00
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.18-413.18900700-
Kangra(HP)0.80NC29.10175012506.06
Raddish
Hoshiarpur(Pun)1.80-404.801300800-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC59.001100110022.22
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC27.002600260085.71
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0075561.002800280055.56
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC21.0030002900NC
Published on September 26, 2019
