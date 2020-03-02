Vegetable Prices

as on : 02-03-2020 10:31:50 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Rura(UP)3.504050.4026002300188.89
Nautnava(UP)2.50NC167.5025002400194.12
Achalda(UP)1.20NC30.802300250088.52
Potato
Nautnava(UP)15.0025562.0010001000-
Viswan(UP)2.00-5084.009001000104.55
Tomato
Ramanagara(Kar)120.00900586.00600600-40.00
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)15.00-507124.0055070010.00
Mihipurwa(UP)10.802058.8067577558.82
Rura(UP)2.50NC100.801700150088.89
Cabbage
Chengannur(Ker)1.50-14.2965.5525002400-26.47
Rura(UP)1.50NC11.701300120044.44
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC61.00500450-54.55
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Chengannur(Ker)1.502571.1030003000-25.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC46.0018001400-18.18
Ashgourd
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC56.801400140016.67
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC32.0011001000-35.29
BitterGourd
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC38.0011001300-63.33
Chengannur(Ker)0.70-3038.0040004000-11.11
BottleGourd
Achalda(UP)10.00-50136.0017001600100.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC45.30120010009.09
Brinjal
Rura(UP)2.5066.6770.601200120020.00
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC103.009001000-10.00
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC80.404000300033.33
Carrot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC27.002200310057.14
Cauliflower
Rura(UP)2.50NC27.5013001300-
Nakud(UP)0.80NC8.90700875-
ChillyCapsicum
Chengannur(Ker)2.50-2.50800--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC46.0014001100-58.82
Drumstick
Chengannur(Ker)1.50-14.2937.6540006100NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-1.004500--
GreenAvare(W)
Achalda(UP)1.202033.2024002200137.62
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC48.0010001000-33.33
Pumpkin
Achalda(UP)1.20-40117.8018501500-
Raddish
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC46.00600600-62.50
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC49.0010001000-54.55
Rura(UP)0.80-46.6732.009001200-
Snakeguard
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC76.5524002000-20.00
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC28.0014001800-46.15
Published on March 02, 2020
