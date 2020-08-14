Vegetable Prices

as on : 14-08-2020 11:03:27 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)48.0037.141282.0015001500-31.82
Asansol(WB)25.004.17588.4514001400-17.65
Durgapur(WB)24.009.09582.8814501400-17.14
Bijnaur(UP)9.0012.5469.501100111018.28
Kathua(JK)4.20-2.33237.401350150022.73
Jalalabad(Pun)3.94107.37220.761000100033.33
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00-14.29140.50135013508.00
Vairengte(Mah)2.00-33.33120.00750700-34.78
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC200.7514001400-44.00
Chamba(HP)0.92-28.1262.1517001450-5.56
Dhuri(Pun)0.80-11.1152.8011001100-24.14
Ajnala(Pun)0.65-16.6735.001300140044.44
Potato
Durgapur(WB)45.00NC4136.0024202440142.00
Asansol(WB)35.00-2.783369.0024402400148.98
Islampur(WB)17.00NC689.4025002500150.00
Bijnaur(UP)11.0046.671534.0019751975137.95
Sambhal(UP)10.00-64.295460.001100700129.17
Samana(Pun)8.06-33.3964.5022001800780.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20762.002300200015.00
Kathua(JK)3.902.63412.2022502250309.09
Jalalabad(Pun)2.5580.85241.8415001400252.94
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.50-37.5292.4027502700161.90
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC162.404400450069.23
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-506.0026502650-
Dera Bassi(Pun)0.80-2087.602100200090.91
Ajnala(Pun)0.60-25.9371.3015001600150.00
Tomato
Vairengte(Mah)7.00-12.5363.0013501350-25.00
Asansol(WB)6.203.33362.5826004500-12.16
Durgapur(WB)5.0019.05311.1526004450-23.53
Kathua(JK)4.3016.22217.202050220017.14
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86832.002200250022.22
Bijnaur(UP)3.00NC66.1034203475-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.00-50158.5030002700-20.00
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)2.00-96.67966.0016001900-40.74
Sambhal(UP)1.5050157.2014001500125.81
Samana(Pun)1.4675.95.512000160025.00
Jalalabad(Pun)0.53-43.6239.3630002500130.77
Cabbage
Durgapur(WB)6.0050250.6614601960-46.32
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86795.0020001800NC
Kathua(JK)2.10-12.580.906506508.33
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)2.0010095.006001250-52.00
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)1.00-90215.001000700-
Samana(Pun)0.864.886.4542003000950.00
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Kathua(JK)2.5019.0592.0013001100-
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60591.002500250038.89
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-73.3344.40550550-83.08
Chengannur(Ker)0.60-25125.0030003000-6.25
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-33.33406.003000300020.00
Amphophalus
Chengannur(Ker)0.8033.33168.9026002500-13.33
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60616.0020002000NC
BitterGourd
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)7.007544.30400450-75.76
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-33.33667.8030003000NC
Kathua(JK)2.4033.3370.4012001000-
Niuland(Nag)2.001009.5032003200-13.51
BottleGourd
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00NC67.40650650-40.91
Dera Bassi(Pun)2.00NC71.0011001200-38.89
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-66.67307.5018002000NC
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)1.00NC32.00650150018.18
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC22.001650180032.00
Sambhal(UP)0.8014.29149.1075075025.00
Brinjal
Durgapur(WB)8.00NC352.0525002480-43.18
Asansol(WB)6.403.23356.5525002460-21.38
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-40536.0022002200-21.43
Kathua(JK)2.6062.576.60900950-33.33
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)2.00-90173.0010002000-
Jalalabad(Pun)1.30154.98.1511501000-
Sambhal(UP)1.2050128.4078080020.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC40.0017501750-5.41
Niuland(Nag)1.00-5013.5042004200-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.70-3069.00155015506.90
Chengannur(Ker)0.60-25127.5030003000-14.29
Capsicum
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)2.00-77.78192.0020002200-
Kathua(JK)1.80NC75.3022502250-30.77
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.60NC46.5041003250115.79
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-20734.8040004000-20.00
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)2.00-90.91175.0020002000-
Cauliflower
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)2.00-86.67262.0020003000-9.09
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50490.0030003000-6.25
Kathua(JK)1.40-6.6797.6032501650225.00
Sambhal(UP)1.40-6.67144.6015001300-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-33.33102.104200450086.67
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)1.00NC121.008001100-20.00
Colacasia
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)25.0024003846.00150060037400.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60352.0040004000-16.67
Chengannur(Ker)0.60-2578.2538003800-52.50
Cowpea(Veg)
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)8.0010077.80900900-18.18
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50519.0020002000NC
Kathua(JK)1.407.6998.4017501800-
Chengannur(Ker)1.00NC193.3524002200140.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC26.00900900-64.00
Jalalabad(Pun)0.71-26.0424.0512001000-
Chengannur(Ker)0.60-40160.255000500025.00
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60490.008000850045.45
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-40653.0075007500-48.28
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC21.0035003750-
GramRaw(Chholia)
Perumbavoor(Ker)3.00-57.1422.004000300014.29
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-2.003000--
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-2.003750--
Kathua(JK)0.80-0.802600--
IndianBeans(Seam)
Kathua(JK)1.40-26.3242.30275027501.85
LeafyVegetable
Niuland(Nag)1.00-33.3318.5042004200NC
Lemon
Jalalabad(Pun)8.23-47.24203.5523001500-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.002513.8035003500-36.36
Kathua(JK)0.80NC45.604500450080.00
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50450.8020002000-28.57
PeasCod
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.60-2560.6095009500227.59
Pumpkin
Kathua(JK)2.30NC83.60130075018.18
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-50302.0015001500-16.67
Raddish
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)20.00-33.33805.0080050013233.33
Jalalabad(Pun)4.90536.3691.341400500-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)3.00-85183.0020003800-
Kathua(JK)1.4027.27106.6015001100172.73
RoundGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-2.002000--
SweetPumpkin
Asansol(WB)20.00NC513.07100084017.65

Published on August 14, 2020
