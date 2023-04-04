Warehousing service provider National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) has announced the appointment of Vinod Kumar as the new Managing Director & CEO. He takes over the reins of NBHC from Ramesh Doraiswami, who is leaving the company to pursue his personal and professional interests.

Vinod Kumar will be responsible for driving and overseeing the development and execution of NBHC’s corporate strategy, business development, systems and policies across the company, stakeholder management, delivery excellence, nurturing talent, and leadership development.

Vinod joined NBHC as the Chief Financial Officer in 2019. Last year, he was promoted as Business Head & SVP to lead the Micro Agri Commodities Lending & Business Correspondent Services, where he maintained key banking relationships. In his career spanning over 17 years, he has worked majorly in the logistics and supply chain industry.

Commenting on his appointment as the new MD & CEO of NBHC, Vinod Kumar said, “I am grateful to the Board for this opportunity and it is a privilege for me to strategically steer the company’s growth path, drive innovation & growth in the digital era, and continue to define new benchmarks for our customers. Thanks to the impetus provided by the Board, I am looking forward to working closely with the executive leadership and the incredibly talented employees of NBHC.”