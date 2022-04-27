VST Q4 PAT up 19.7 per cent at ₹87 cr

VST Industries reported a net profit of ₹87.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, against ₹72.8 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 19.7 per cent.

The Hyderabad-based cigarette and tobacco products company registered revenue of ₹399.6 crore (₹382.4 crore) in the quarter, showing a growth of 4.5 per cent.

For the full financial year 2021-22, it reported net profit of ₹320 crore (₹311 crore), showing a growth of 3 per cent.

Its turnover for the year stood at ₹l,559 crore (₹1,471 crore), a growth of 6 per cent.

“We managed to withstand the inflationary pressure in the fourth quarter and ended the financial year 2022 with growth in the overall turnover as well as profit,” Aditya Deb Gooptu, Managing Director, VST Industries Limited, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the macroeconomic environment has been challenging where inflation has gone up considerably, better operational efficiencies helped the company achieve an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 25 per cent in the financial year 2022,” he said.

“Our revenue growth of 6 per cent was driven by increase in volume base,” he said.

The company, however, sees near-term challenges due to inflationary raw material costs.