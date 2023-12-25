During the current year of Millets, US multinational retail firm Walmart Inc. has initiated a supplier development programme, Walmart Vriddhi, for the economic development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India to enhance their capabilities and access new markets.

Jason Fremstad, Senior Vice President, Supplier Development at Walmart, said Walmart Vriddhi has been aligned with “Make in India” to equip 50,000 small businesses with growth opportunities.

“What sets Vriddhi apart is its blend of hands-on training, expert insights, and access to a wider range of networks. We aim to open doors for these businesses into supply chains like Flipkart and Walmart, among others,” he told businessline in an email interaction.

Jason Fremstad, Senior Vice President, Supplier Development, Walmart

Five steps

The programme will unlock MSMEs’ potential, foster innovation, and facilitate a supportive community of businesses that is the backbone of India’s economic fabric. “The primary goal of Walmart Vriddhi is to usher Indian MSMEs into an era marked by digital prowess and economic growth,” said Fremstad, adding that the programme encompasses five steps.

The first is registration with Walmart Vriddhi in 2 minutes; learning business fundamentals and advanced concepts through a self-learning concept; on-boarding and transacting on Flipkart Marketplace and Flipkart Wholesale; engaging with experts to get customised strategic and operational solutions; and learning, sharing, and connecting with other MSMEs.

Walmart official said over 45,000 MSMEs have completed training under the programme till now. “We’ve successfully onboarded MSMEs onto Flipkart’s platform. This clearly demonstrates the effectiveness (of the programme)...,” he said.

Naturally Pahadi owner Preeti Bhandari

India growth summit

Walmart plans to hold a three-day Walmart India Growth Summit in February 2024 focused on partnering with India for India and the world. “It will amplify the Make in India initiative across MSMEs, export-ready businesses, and businesses that have innovative solutions to address sourcing challenges across apparel, general merchandise, fresh and packaged food, health and wellness, and consumables,” said Fremstad.

The MSMEs pitches may lead to pilot projects within Walmart’s value chain. “These three days will be the first time we showcase our end-to-end commitment, under one roof, towards tripling our export of goods out of India to $10 billion annually by 2027,” he said.

On Walmart Vriddhi helping MSMEs in the area of millets, Fremstad said the US multinational retail company emphasised supporting small firms that specialise in millet-based products. “Millets, increasingly recognised for their nutritional benefits and sustainability in agriculture, are gaining global and national attention. With the United Nations declaring 2023 the International Year of Millets, we are aligning our efforts to bring this traditional grain to the forefront,” he said.

Danodia Foods owner Samir Padhan

Extending beyond economic benefits

Walmart’s collaboration with innovative brands in the millet sector, combined with leveraging Flipkart’s platform, aims to promote millets as a sustainable and nutritious food choice for the future, the official said.

By working with sellers of millet products, Walmart promotes cost-effective, sustainable, and nutritious grain. “Our efforts extend beyond just economic benefits; they aim to strengthen community foundations, enhance the livelihoods of local farmers, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices,” said Fremstad.

Through these initiatives, the company has seen improvements in the returns and overall well-being of farmers engaged in millet cultivation, he said.

Flipkart, in which Walmart has invested, has played a pivotal role in the programme by not only elevating the online presence of these businesses but also in extending their reach to a national customer base, including those in the most remote regions, said Fremstad.

MoUs with States, Govt bodies

On the role of Union and State governments, he said Walmart entered into Memorandums of Understanding with several State governments and national bodies, enhancing the programme’s reach and efficacy for MSMEs. “This collaborative framework is a testament to our shared vision of empowering small businesses as engines of economic growth,” the Walmart official said.

Preeti Bhandari, whose Naturally Pahadi firm has been one of the beneficiaries of Walmart Vriddhi, said with guidance from the programme, her company has been able to refine its business model, optimise operations, and gain valuable insights into sales trends.

Vinayak International owner Jinal Patel

“Thanks to the mentorship provided by the Walmart Vriddhi programme, Naturally Pahadi has experienced a 300 per cent increase in sales. Our collaboration with a government college in Almora for seed research has led to filing patents for dandelion growth, marking a significant milestone in our journey,” she said.

“Our millet and stone-ground flours are now regularly used by cafes for baking, and our ready-to-eat mixes, like barnyard millet kheer, have become popular in health-focused diets,” said Bhandari.

Streamlining warehouse

Samir Padhan, another beneficiary who runs organic millets-based Danodia Foods at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, says the Walmart Vriddhi programme’s insights and guidance enabled him to streamline the company’s operations effectively and restructure the supply chain for efficiency, including a key move to decentralise its warehouse.

“This strategic change significantly broadened our distribution capabilities throughout India. Since bolstering our online presence, Danodia Foods has expanded its reach, leading to a 35 per cent increase in sales,” he said.

Danodia has been able to achieve growth due to the digital marketing strategies it adopted, guided by insights from the Walmart Vriddhi Programme. “One notable strategy was incorporating Hindi branding, which has greatly extended our reach, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities,” said Padhan.

Jinal Patel, a third beneficiary of the programme running Vinayak International, said he has been able to refine his product presentation and branding, which in turn enhanced the products’ visibility in the market.

Offering insights

“The programme offered valuable insights into improving our digital presentation. Furthermore, we gained knowledge on how to effectively manage inventory based on sales trends, ensuring the constant availability of key products,” he said.

Today, Vinayak International has evolved into a burgeoning online retailer and is poised for further expansion in the digital marketplace, said Patel, adding that the programme has enhanced his firm’s capability in product naming and presentation, aligning with eCommerce trends, which significantly increased its visibility on Flipkart.

“Improved product photography led to reduced QC failures. Effective stock management ensured the availability of our products, maintaining a positive ranking and contributing to our growth and diversification in the online marketplace,” he said.