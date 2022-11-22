WayCool, the food and agri-tech company, has won the SAP ACE award 2022 in the ‘Sustainability Champion’ category for embracing digital transformation in sustainability journey and for development and implementation of ‘environment’ dashboard on SAP analytics platform.

A statement said that the platform consolidates raw data from multiple sources, including IoT devices and converts it into relevant business insights. It provides a comprehensive view of key performance indicators with over 90 per cent accuracy on multiple factors, it said. These include clean energy generation, energy efficiency, water efficiency and treatment, waste management, food travel miles and a full-fledged GHG inventory to benchmark past and present performance, identify anomalies and holistically report sustainability performance, the statement said.

The company currently has 6 per cent of its entire energy being sourced from solar power and 24.5 per cent of water being treated and reused, it said, adding, these interventions in the operations have not only resulted in avoiding 83.1 tonnes of carbon emissions, but also delivered an annual savings $17,035 to the company.

