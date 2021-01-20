Agri Business

Waycool, IIT-H to develop biopolymer-based packing material

WayCool Foods has signed a three-year MoU with IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H) to develop antimicrobial food packaging material using biopolymers.

The aim is to develop economically viable and biodegradable packaging that will retain the freshness of fruits and vegetables longer, leading to a reduction in food wastage across the supply chain by upto 20 per cent, WayCool said in a statement.

WayCool will invest close to ₹20 lakh over three years in developing the packing materialthat will enhance the shelf life of mainstream fruits and vegetables such as okra, capsicum, Indian gooseberry, and guava as well as exotic produce such as strawberry and broccoli.

WayCool distributes its wide range of fresh produce and staples in brands such as Shuddha, Dhaanyaa, KitchenJi, L’exotique, Madhuram, and Freshey’s, to nearly 20,000 retail outlets, as well as institutional clients.

The innovative packaging, when developed, is intended to be starkly different from conventional packaging and will help consumers enjoy fresh produce longer.

