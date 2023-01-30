Chennai’s food and agri-tech platform WayCool and UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd have entered into a partnership to provide holistic crop protection products to farmers.

Quoting Sanjay Dasari, Co-Founder of WayCool Foods, a press statement said India has a broad spectrum of agro-climatic conditions that require a diverse set of crop protection products. The changing climate and farming patterns often result in newer pest and disease infestations, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of productivity loss. Therefore it has become all the more important to hold crop protection as a key factor towards food security in the country.

“Against this backdrop, we at WayCool are striving to transform the food value chain and are delighted to partner with UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd, aligning our objectives of enhancing India’s food security, increasing farmer incomes and working towards extending quality and safe food by presenting better products to our farming ecosystem,” Dasari said.

Enabling one-stop access

N Sendhil Kumar, Head (Outgrow and Farmer Engagement) of WayCool Foods, said, “We are elated to bring UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd into our partner network and look forward to enabling our farmers with one-stop access to high-quality inputs coupled with WayCool’s technological solutions. With this agreement, UPL’s products will be made available to large number of farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, building on crop protection and impacting the farmer base positively on a larger scale.

“In addition to effectively proving how natural farming increases profitability, Outgrow also enables state-of-the-art technology and know-how available to farmers. With this partnership, our farmers would now be better equipped to approach disease infestation and boost crop productivity through sustainable crop solutions.”

Ashish Dobhal, Regional Director of UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd said, “We aim to build a holistic farmer ecosystem and be a game-changer to make every single food product sustainable. This collaboration with WayCool will enable a larger set of farmers to get access to a balanced offering of superior quality crop protection and bio solutions, delivered through an advanced technological interface, making agriculture sustainable, enhancing farm yields and improving farmer incomes.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit