‘We need to cut down on the use of land, water and fertilisers’

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
“Soil sciences was a promising area when I entered (the field) in the late 1960s and remains just so and not popular as we get into the 2020s. But the bestowing of the World Food Prize for my work is a clear recognition of its crucial role in agriculture,” says Rattan Lal, winner of the 2020 award.
In a way, the $250,000-award, considered the Nobel Prize for Agriculture, is the crowning glory for the 75-year-old Indian-American soil scientist, who hails from Haryana. It follows the prestigious World Agriculture Prize (2019) and the Japan Prize (2018) for Soil Technology. Lal, a Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science and founding Director of the Carbon Management and Sequestration Center at the Ohio State University (OSU), has already created an endowment at the university. Very soon, he intends to start another with the WFP money. The entire focus will be on promoting soil science, he says in an interview.
According to him, the challenges facing agriculture are the impact of climate change, shrinking and degrading land, and falling productivity. In addition, we will have to feed 1.5 billion Indians, 1.6 billion Chinese and an estimated global population of 9.8 billion by 2050 without increasing land, water and chemical inputs.
Says Lal: “We use more land, water and fertilisers than required now. We have to decrease and not increase all these.” For example, the land under cereal crops should be reduced to 500 million acres from the present 700 million acres. Water used for irrigation has to be brought down by a third. This is possible through drip irrigation. Use of fertilisers and pesticides should be reduced by improving soil health — all these while ensuring higher productivity and making agricultural practices nature-friendly.
Referring to India, especially Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Lal favours a halt to the practice of burning stubble or crop residue. He also wants urgent measures to be taken in the fertile regions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and West Bengal to address the issue of nutritional deficiency and degradation of soil.
More than 100 million acres or a third of the total cultivated area in India is degraded due to erosion, salinity and brick making. Indian soils are deficient in all of the 17 micronutrients. The government has to take urgent policy steps to reverse this and improve soil health. Soil restoration will not happen overnight and will take over a decade, he says.
Lal feels that his winning the award is not only a recognition of the 700 million small farmers across the globe but also the soil-centric approach of the Green Revolution. “ It was a miracle... a Godsend, as production quadrupled. We had the PL-480 from the US and with it weeds too. But it was seed-centric.”
After a decade at least, a shift towards soil health and improvement should have happened. It has not changed much even now. The heady mix of seed-water-chemical in excess over decades has had a disastrous impact on soil health. India and developing nations must improve productivity and sustainability by improving both soil and environment. It’s no longer a question of either or, he asserts.
Lal says the core issue is managing land well, be it a small farmer, a corporate or a farm cooperative. One solution is to wean away people from agriculture and towards industry, especially in India where 60 per cent are dependent on farming. Second is to reverse land fragmentation by some novel thinking.
On whether Indian agriculture needs a higher budget allocation or a change in mindset, Lal says more money, of course, is needed for research and education. But the question is how best it can be utilised. “We need a holistic approach to make agriculture more natural, resource-based and sustainable. For this, a certain mindset is needed,” he adds.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...