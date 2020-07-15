Weak demand drags tur prices in Indore

Cheap availability of imported tur, weak physical demand and buying support from the millers have dragged tur prices in Indore mandis in the past week by ₹100 a quintal with tur (Maharashtra) on Wednesday being quoted at ₹5,600, tur (Karnataka) at ₹5,700-5,750, while tur (Nimari) declined to ₹4,600-5,100 a quintal respectively. The decline in tur also dragged its dal with Tur dal (sawa no) today being quoted at ₹7,000-7,200, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,600-7,700.

Moong and urad also declined with availability outstripping demand. On Wednesday, moong (bold) in Indore mandis was quoted at ₹6,200- 6,300, while moong (average) ruled at ₹4,800- 5,500 a quintal. Moong dal (bold) was quoted at ₹8,400- 9,000, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,500-9,800 a quintal. In the past week, moong has declined by ₹200 a quintal. Urad and its dal also declined on weak physical demand and buying from the millers with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,000-6,200 a quintal. Urad dal (bold) ruled at ₹8,200-8,500, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹8,500-11,000 a quintal.