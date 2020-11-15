Tamil Nadu braces to take hostile rain bands on its chin

Intense convective clouds are hovering over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengelpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said this (Sunday) morning.

They have a ‘medium’ potential to trigger moderate to heavy rainfall until 11.30 AM, the update said. This turn of events comes about as a second successive rain-diving trough, apparently more resourceful than the predecessor, approaches the Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The Delhi office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the trough embedded in the seasonal easterly winds has established itself off the coast from the Comorin area to the Andaman Sea. It is likely to move closer to the South-East Peninsular coast (Tamil Nadu) by Monday.

Rains for larger South Peninsula

This would bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday; over Rayalseema on Monday; and over Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Chennai bloggers have been right on cue and have been tracking the developments from Diwali eve. They tweeted their assessment of the situation as follows:

@Chennai_Rains: ‘Thunderstorms hit Chennai as the trough moves West. Massive spell of rains is awaited over Coastal Tamil Nadu with storms lined up to the East. Delta in the firing line for heavy rains as the day breaks.’

@chennai_updates: ‘First spell done. Second one on the way.’ The handle went on to tweet an hour later saying, ‘intense rain clouds approaching southern Chennai and southern suburbs. In the next half an hour or so, many areas in these zones would get a brisk 20-25 mm rains in a short time. Hope it maintains the intensity.’

@chennaisweather: ‘Isolated rains in parts of Chennai and Diwali putting a wet end with no disturbance for cracker bursting. Next surge of the easterly wave will start giving rains from tonight for coastals and Chennai. Widespread rains from tomorrow for Tamil Nadu.’

@JW-Chennai: ‘We can see squall line bands east of us which is an indication that trough is moving towards West. By tonight new bands will form and reach coastal Tamil Nadu and Chennai, as trough approaches from East.’

@jhrishi2: ‘Trough has started to impact most parts of coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai. More rains ahead for the next 48 hours as bands will continue to erupt in the Bay of Bengal moving towards coast followed by interior districts.’

@chennaiweather: ‘Chennaiites get ready with buckets (RWH) as easterly wave rains will begin tomorrow as monsoon is entering into an active phase. Rain possible for next 2-3 days.’

Chennai-based Data scientist and avid weather tracker Thomas Prasad, who advises the Weather Basics WhatsApp group, said, “So watch out Chennai people. From tonight tomorrow, first aggressive leg of monsoon to begin. North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts first. Close to mid next week, delta and central Tamil Nadu will have heavy rains.”