Webinar on issues facing animal husbandry sector

Despite being a large producer of milk and poultry products, the Indian animal husbandry sector faces challenges such as low productivity and high costs, while bearing the frequent impact of diseases.

Thanks to huge cattle population, India is today No 1 milk producer at about 188 million tonnes recorded for 2018-19. But over 50 per cent of this milk comes from the unorganised sector, which has high prevalence of malnutrition in the animal less improvement in breeds. This means, India is still not able to tap full potential of its available cattle resources.

Dairy production

As per the Union Government’s National Action Plan for Dairy, India’s milk production is targeted to touch 300 million tonnes by 2023-24, for which the milk production needs to grow at a healthy 8.5 per cent annually from the current growth of around 6.5 per cent.

Also, India’s bovine population is seen growing at a slow pace of 1 per cent.

There is a greater need for development of high-yielding breeds.

However, due to highly unorganised nature of the livestock sector, the government-led nutrition programmes, breeding and yield improvement initiatives have a limited effect.

BusinessLine and Godrej Agrovet are jointly hosting a webinar ‘What ails India’s Animal Husbandry Sector?’ on August 30 at 4 pm.

The seminar would dwell upon what needs to be done to boost the production and productivity of the sector, while dealing with the challenges faced by its stakeholders.

The experts who will share their thoughts on the subject are RS Sodhi, MD, GCMMF (Amul); Nadir Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Agrovet; B Soundararajan, MD, Suguna Holding Pvt Ltd; Ashish Modani, VP & Co-Head Corporate Ratings, ICRA, and Sandeep Kumar Singh, CEO, Animal Feed Business & Godrej Maxximilk.

If you have not registered for this webinar already, do so at https://bit.ly/GDJBLA2