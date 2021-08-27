Webinar on issues facing animal husbandry sector

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Despite being a large producer of milk and poultry products, the Indian animal husbandry sector faces challenges such as low productivity and high costs, while bearing the frequent impact of diseases.
Thanks to huge cattle population, India is today No 1 milk producer at about 188 million tonnes recorded for 2018-19. But over 50 per cent of this milk comes from the unorganised sector, which has high prevalence of malnutrition in the animal less improvement in breeds. This means, India is still not able to tap full potential of its available cattle resources.
As per the Union Government’s National Action Plan for Dairy, India’s milk production is targeted to touch 300 million tonnes by 2023-24, for which the milk production needs to grow at a healthy 8.5 per cent annually from the current growth of around 6.5 per cent.
Also, India’s bovine population is seen growing at a slow pace of 1 per cent.
There is a greater need for development of high-yielding breeds.
However, due to highly unorganised nature of the livestock sector, the government-led nutrition programmes, breeding and yield improvement initiatives have a limited effect.
BusinessLine and Godrej Agrovet are jointly hosting a webinar ‘What ails India’s Animal Husbandry Sector?’ on August 30 at 4 pm.
The seminar would dwell upon what needs to be done to boost the production and productivity of the sector, while dealing with the challenges faced by its stakeholders.
The experts who will share their thoughts on the subject are RS Sodhi, MD, GCMMF (Amul); Nadir Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Agrovet; B Soundararajan, MD, Suguna Holding Pvt Ltd; Ashish Modani, VP & Co-Head Corporate Ratings, ICRA, and Sandeep Kumar Singh, CEO, Animal Feed Business & Godrej Maxximilk.
If you have not registered for this webinar already, do so at https://bit.ly/GDJBLA2
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...