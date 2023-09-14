Tim Glenn, Executive Vice-President (Seed Business Unit) of Corteva Agriscience, talks about the opportunity for the seed industry globally, and the scope for Indian business. In an exclusive interaction with businessline, he talks about the issues around GM mustard, and the new technologies being launched in India. Excerpts.

Q In the backdrop of the current geo-political situation, how is the global seed sector poised and what is Corteva’s role in it?

The outlook for the seed sector is quite promising. While there may be some year-to-year variations in the marketplace, the long-term prospects are positive. Seeds play a vital role in boosting agricultural productivity, and Corteva has been a key player globally for 97 years now. Our focus remains on enhancing farm productivity by increasing yields and providing stability to the crops our farmers grow. We work to address complex production challenges, such as pest and environmental pressures.

Q Can you provide some perspective on Corteva’s research efforts and market outreach in India?

While we don’t disclose specific country-level business sizes, I can tell you that India holds a prominent position for us, likely ranking in the top 10 or even the top five, among the major agricultural markets worldwide. The US and Brazil are undoubtedly enormous markets, and India falls within that next tier of large and successful markets.

With a team of around 1,400 colleagues, our technology hub near Hyderabad serves as a core centre for our seeds business and is one of our largest seed technology facilities globally.

Q What are Corteva’s key areas of research in India?

In terms of seed research, our primary focus is on developing new and improved products, which involves creating novel hybrid or crop varieties that cater to our customers’ needs. We’re actively working on exploring new technologies that go beyond traditional breeding methods. These advancements will play a crucial role in supporting future genetic improvements.

An interesting initiative we recently undertook in the hybrid mustard market involves deploying mobile oil testers in the fields. This innovative approach helps our customers understand the true value of their harvest by assessing the oil content as they gather their crops. The oil content in a crop like hybrid mustard can vary between different yields and genetics, impacting its overall worth. This mobile testing service will ensure that our customers fully comprehend the value of their product when marketing it.

Q Is the market for mustard, maize, hybrid rice and millets seeds growing? Has there been an emphasis on millets. And is hybrid rice also picking up?

The market for these crops is showing promising growth trends. Hybrid mustard has been witnessing rapid adoption, with around one-third of the market already converted to hybrids. Farmers are realising significant benefits from hybrid mustard cultivation, and its popularity is steadily increasing.

Hybrid millet, while it does not grow as rapidly as mustard, is gaining ground, especially in regions where farmers seek crops that are resilient to challenging climate and environmental conditions. We introduce one or two new millet varieties into the marketplace each year, making us market leaders in the millets segment. Regarding hybrid rice, the journey of hybridisation is still in its early stages. Overall, we hold strong positions in the markets for mustard, millet, maize, and hybrid rice. Mustard stands out as the fastest-growing segment, followed by millets, while hybrid rice is still in its nascent stages.

Q Hybrid mustard has been at the centre of discussion in India for the last one or two years with regard to GM mustard. What is your take on the issue?

We do business around the world. As a global company, we respect the regulatory decisions of each country regarding the adoption of agricultural technologies, including genetically modified organisms (GMOs). In India, the regulatory process for GMOs, aside from BT cotton, has historically been relatively restrictive. However, we do see positive signs of change, with a more open regulatory approach towards GMOs in crops. We believe this is a step in the right direction. As we move forward, we will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders, including regulators, to ensure that the introduction of new technologies follows a science-based and transparent process.

We are aware that adopting genetically modified seeds has societal implications, and we will work openly and transparently to help others understand the experiences and benefits of these technologies. Corteva has a long history of working with GM products in various markets, and we are committed to adhering to the principles of open science-based processes. We believe that India will embrace this approach and allow the introduction of genetically modified products when appropriate.

Q Do you have a GMO product in mustard or maize or any other seed?

We absolutely do. In terms of the market here, obviously not. And we’ve done regulatory trials in the past. But those slowed down several years ago. And that would be something that if the environment allows, we would move back to more of a regulatory pathway.

Q Have you applied for permission here?

The regulatory process for genetically modified products involves multiple steps, including extensive infield studies and a comprehensive regulatory review. While we have completed some regulatory trials in the past, we have not yet completed the entire process required for the introduction of genetically modified products in India. As the regulatory environment evolves and if opportunities arise, we will evaluate the market receptivity and consider moving forward with genetically modified products when appropriate. We firmly believe that these technologies are safe and effective and can provide significant value to both farmers and society at large.

Q Millets are considered a low-margin business. So what is the reason for you to focus on millets?

We have been involved in the millets business for some time now. It is a product that has not been fully invested in over the years, but we recognise the importance of providing farmers high-performing and reliable solutions, even in challenging environments. Our success in the millet market can also be attributed to the trust that farmers place in our brand.