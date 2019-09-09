Wheat Prices

as on : 09-09-2019 03:40:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1005.0022.7118843.00194019108.38
Sitapur(UP)922.20507.517305.601908191015.64
Gondal(UP)759.005.9320446.50192019207.26
Mumbai(Mah)715.00-34.4610563.00315031008.62
Malthone(MP)709.00-1418.001825--
Manasa(MP)699.00-1398.001991-3.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)460.002.2216180.001950195012.39
Kota(Raj)429.50205.6940727.00199019407.57
Aligarh(UP)400.00-2012900.00196019509.50
Golagokarnath(UP)325.008.3310699.001885188010.88
Sultanpur(UP)250.00-16.676550.00190019008.57
Bindki(UP)250.00NC13310.001930193010.92
Saharanpur(UP)226.702664.637241.80192519207.84
Bahraich(UP)221.502.784935.70185018407.25
Auraiya(UP)200.00NC4077.00190019507.34
Hardoi(UP)160.0014.2911850.00191019255.82
Umariya(MP)143.60-287.201855--
Naugarh(UP)112.50-18.187709.601860185012.39
Barhaj(UP)110.00104694.001860185012.05
Payagpur(UP)108.503345797.001850184510.12
Gadaura(UP)101.0017.444715.50185018209.47
Begusarai (Raj)100.00-9.099373.00185018406.63
Ghaziabad(UP)100.00-16.676770.5019201900-1.03
Bharthna(UP)100.00-28.573904.00187518606.23
Jayas(UP)94.50-20.724423.501930192010.92
Madhoganj(UP)93.0014.813390.50191019106.11
Mehmoodabad(UP)88.004.761559.001920193016.36
Bangalore(Kar)86.00-1.151570.00290029007.41
Lucknow(UP)86.00-3.372299.001940192515.48
Hapur(UP)80.00-33.332440.001960193012.00
Haathras(UP)79.10216.4762.902014205011.58
Kishunpur(UP)71.0031.483240.00185018505.71
Etah(UP)69.0072.51910.00192019007.87
Faizabad(UP)68.505.38905.60190018509.83
Karnailganj(UP)67.0045.652090.50187518508.07
Singroli(MP)65.40-6.571548.901840185022.67
Puwaha(UP)65.00-58.0610104.001900188011.76
Sahiyapur(UP)64.00-23.353942.90186518705.97
Mainpuri(UP)64.00NC1607.00185718794.86
Ballia(UP)60.00-14.291750.00187018707.78
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-14.29968.001900190012.76
Raibareilly(UP)60.00200881.001910192025.25
Visnagar(Guj)59.50328.06394.60205220105.99
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)51.00218.751010.602050200012.64
Azamgarh(UP)50.0011.112618.50186018656.29
Akbarpur(UP)50.00138.1749.001890184012.50
Pilibhit(UP)48.006.679547.00195019957.44
Utraula(UP)47.00-2.082286.2018201810-
Kopaganj(UP)46.00-11.541094.001865184010.68
Uttaripura(UP)44.4093.04229.00190020009.51
Paliakala(UP)43.007.53308.501840186014.29
Jangipura(UP)43.007.5604.00187018406.86
Badda(UP)43.00-17.313272.901900188011.76
Unnao(UP)42.40-38.281257.30188018856.21
Jasra(UP)41.00-2.381708.001900195015.15
Maigalganj(UP)41.00-82.001870--
Vankaner(Guj)40.00207.69171.50210020007.69
Vasai(Mah)40.005.26625.0021052105-4.32
Jaunpur(UP)40.003001077.001925185010.95
Rura(UP)37.507.14642.0018701870-
Ajuha(UP)35.0020.69584.001940192511.49
Risia(UP)34.30-49.343403.401850179017.83
Saidpurhat (UP)33.00-31.25415.00189018708.00
Baberu(UP)32.50116.67139.701890187018.87
Fatehpur(UP)32.50-9.722267.00187518807.76
Badayoun(UP)32.00-8.571318.00193019309.66
Bareilly(UP)32.00282618.501985195018.15
Mahoba(UP)31.60-50819.2018851860-
Panchpedwa(UP)31.006.9687.0018601845-
Khair(UP)30.001003729.001950196010.48
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC718.00193019257.22
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)28.00-42.861302.70191918858.97
Mehrauni(UP)28.005.661971.001920192012.94
Kasimbazar(WB)28.00-13.85250.002100185010.53
Tundla(UP)27.00801543.201930194012.87
Charra(UP)25.00-16.67703.001960195010.11
Etawah(UP)25.00NC910.001925192010.95
Bachranwa(UP)25.00251498.001830183020.39
Sehjanwa(UP)23.00-62.32138.501950195016.77
Charkhari(UP)22.90663.33253.70187518758.70
Atarra(UP)21.5013.16633.00187518608.70
Bilsi(UP)21.50-15.692556.001900190010.14
Aliganj(UP)21.0016.67648.80191019209.77
Gangapur City(Raj)20.00-52.271933.60187518695.28
Anandnagar(UP)20.0073.915176.5018101850-
Shikohabad(UP)20.00100876.001950197510.80
Gazipur(UP)20.00-501421.00189018708.00
Ujhani(UP)20.00NC1216.00195019302.63
Siddhpur(Guj)19.66-10.43624.06202719576.40
Buland Shahr(UP)19.0072.731109.00196519608.86
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)19.00-11.63239.6018251825-
Kadiri(Guj)18.00-65.38371.80203519007.11
Achnera(UP)18.005.881405.50192019204.92
Farukhabad(UP)18.0038.46634.00192019609.09
Becharaji(Guj)17.90198.3396.301997189224.81
Banda(UP)16.00-77.141666.001875190022.15
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.0011.112226.00193019255.75
Rampur(UP)15.00-40528.501930186514.20
Karvi(UP)15.00-51.61665.70188018607.43
Mehsana(Guj)14.70-79.03176.301950190013.04
Fatehabad(UP)12.50-16.671125.20188018507.43
Chotila(Guj)12.0050883.402050210017.14
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)12.00-29.41386.0018401840-
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-25765.50185019005.11
Kannauj(UP)11.00-47.62770.001950195010.80
Dhamnod(MP)10.00185.7158.2020751961-
Amarawati(Mah)10.0015024.002413207514.90
Salon(UP)10.00-16.67860.001925185010.95
Devariya(UP)10.00251384.501865186012.35
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC627.001950195012.39
Balrampur(UP)10.00-16.67188.0018501840-
Shajapur(MP)9.9089021.8019581840-
Asansol(WB)9.703.08701.022040204012.09
Durgapur(WB)9.10-2.15804.96204020403.29
Khategaon(MP)9.00-41.6300.8020001900-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.0050918.0018551855-
Kamlaganj(UP)9.005.88447.90183018307.02
Soharatgarh(UP)8.50-151416.00187518758.07
Birbhum(WB)8.40-6.6725.801850198012.12
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)7.50-41.41530.70210019159.38
Viswan(UP)7.00-12.5517.001850182015.63
Mirzapur(UP)6.50-13.33231.001925192510.63
Dhule(Mah)6.00-12.002040-13.33
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.00-25366.00192519255.77
Dataganj(UP)6.00NC345.001870187011.98
Raigarh(Cht)5.00NC50.001850185012.12
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC140.00200020005.26
Anuppur(MP)5.00-10.001900--
Malegaon(Mah)5.00-10.002081-15.55
Nagaram(Raj)5.00108.3397.90189819007.84
Atrauli(UP)5.0066.67119.00187018707.78
Ghiraur(UP)5.00-37.5104.001910190018.27
Amreli(Guj)4.40-8.33169.90215520504.87
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)4.30616.679.202025210015.71
Bidar(Kar)4.00-2013.002500260025.00
Akola(Mah)4.00-55.56126.002050210029.75
Yeotmal(Mah)4.00-8.001945-21.56
Robertsganj(UP)4.00-46.67990.001920191011.63
Dankaur(UP)4.00-20165.341950195012.39
Jhansi(UP)3.60-52525.20183518005.16
Dehgam(Guj)3.30-38.89510.30206720007.94
Dhansura(Guj)3.002054.00204020558.51
Kapasan(Raj)3.005089.10184018402.22
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.60-83.751010.60192520005.77
Billsadda(UP)2.502516.0018401840-
Chandoli(UP)2.30-4.17426.601870187511.64
Suratgarh(Raj)2.20-21.43689.10194319606.17
Jasdan(Guj)2.00-6047.5020752125-
Rajula(Guj)2.0010036.7020532055-6.60
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-2059.302015211311.14
Mudkhed(Mah)2.00-4.002100--
Gulavati(UP)2.001002654.601940193011.82
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC157.001820182010.30
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.00NC88.60175017506.06
Khatra(WB)1.80-10238.80175017506.06
Ait(UP)1.50-21.0588.90193519406.61
Mansa(Guj)1.45-14.7113.962050200020.59
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.10-2.202037-19.82
New Grain Market , Panchkula(Har)1.00NC8.002000200015.27
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00NC36.002100200010.53
Katol(Mah)1.00-2.002000-5.99
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00NC3.00187819108.24
Dadri(UP)1.00-87.51513.00195019608.33
Kandi(WB)1.00-9024.602010201014.86
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.938.1443.6622002250-
Divai(UP)0.80NC139.60184518456.34
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-83.33207.10191519105.22
Jarar(UP)0.60NC118.90189018908.00
Published on September 09, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.