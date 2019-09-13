Wheat Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Payagpur(UP)184.30-17.87048.60184518458.53
Gadaura(UP)121.0018.635161.50185018409.47
Barhaj(UP)110.0022.225094.001860186011.38
Naugarh(UP)108.505.858326.601875187013.29
Utraula(UP)69.00-20.692598.2018101800-
Gorakhpur(MP)60.0036.363136.423625350016.00
Tikonia(UP)50.0011.111898.601925190010.00
Panchpedwa(UP)41.0032.26769.0018451860-
Begusarai (Raj)35.00-41.679733.00185018505.71
Barhaj(UP)31.00-6.06128.0050905230-
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-60.006500--
Jorhat(ASM)29.00NC116.0068007000-
Rura(UP)28.50NC813.0018701870-
Jorhat(ASM)26.00-52.005700--
Rura(UP)25.50-7.61161.2048504700-
Sandi(UP)25.00-37.51540.00173017303.28
Ujhani(UP)25.00-16.671326.00195019702.63
Mehrauni(UP)24.00NC2067.001920192012.94
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-40.005800--
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)17.90225.45141.002275224010.98
Balrampur(UP)17.0070222.0018501850-
Mangrol(Guj)11.00-26.67522.70213021004.93
Soharatgarh(UP)11.0029.411438.00187518758.07
Gorakhpur(MP)10.40-76.363136.423650350016.80
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-50896.001970195011.93
Cachar(ASM)10.00NC40.00700070006.06
Sri Madhopur(Raj)7.8087531.8038413350-4.86
Sri Madhopur(Raj)7.70862.531.8038203350-5.38
Mehrauni(UP)7.00-14.003960-7.03
Mangrol(Guj)6.80-78.0651.40415038007.79
Halvad(Guj)6.20496.15112.38205020005.13
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-88.681036.0018551855-
Mehrauni(UP)5.00-10.003950--2.47
Jhansi(UP)4.00-8.004160--
Balrampur(UP)4.00-8.005200--
Nagaram(Raj)3.50250106.90189018254.71
Gadaura(UP)3.00-6.004600--
Jhansi(UP)2.50-21.88544.60183518355.16
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.5025115.206800680015.25
Balrampur(UP)2.502532.5062006100-2.36
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-90102.0018501850-19.57
Jhansi(UP)2.00-4.004490--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-9.098.4044504450-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-3.605170--
Gulavati(UP)1.50-252664.001920194010.66
Dhekiajuli(ASM)1.205017.9060005850-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-2531.8079807880-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10103.2050655050-
Surajpur(Cht)1.00NC57.101850185015.63
Lakshar(Utr)1.00-77.78183.00185018506.63
Divai(UP)0.80NC142.80184518456.34
Dhoraji(Guj)0.7016.6770.30204020053.82
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-302.4057405800-
Naugarh(UP)0.60-252.8051255025-
Published on September 13, 2019
wheat (commodity)