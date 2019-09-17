Wheat Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:42:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.0026.3243755.001880188015.34
Agra(UP)1048.00-2.8723097.00193019104.32
Gondal(UP)680.00NC23166.50192019207.26
Mumbai(Mah)501.00-29.9311565.00300031503.45
Aligarh(UP)400.00NC14500.00193019403.21
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)350.00-23.9116880.001950195012.39
Lalitpur(UP)350.0016.6710760.0018401890-0.54
Hardoi(UP)320.0014.2913050.00190019105.26
Kota(Raj)252.500.841733.00200020003.63
Payagpur(UP)220.507827539.60184518407.27
Bindki(UP)220.00-1213750.00191019309.77
Golagokarnath(UP)220.001011539.001910192012.35
Bangalore(Kar)203.0030.132288.003000300011.11
Sitapur(UP)194.007.788053.601900190815.15
Saharanpur(UP)165.00-27.227571.80192019253.23
Bangarmau(UP)135.003.855063.00188018855.92
Jayas(UP)134.8014.245199.10192019156.67
Tikonia(UP)130.00-56.672758.601980195013.14
Barhaj(UP)130.00-13.335654.001850185010.78
Naugarh(UP)126.50-6.38849.601875187013.29
Singroli(MP)109.1098.721876.901840185011.52
Kasganj(UP)103.403.43201.50194019406.59
Bharthna(UP)100.00-16.674344.00187018655.95
Maigalganj(UP)98.90178.59350.8018651870-
Risia(UP)90.00-19.643807.401810183015.65
Khategaon(MP)82.15141.62533.1019732000-
Madhoganj(UP)81.50-2.983721.50189019003.85
Utraula(UP)81.00-7.952936.2018101810-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)80.00788.891686.701945190010.45
Barabanki(UP)71.00-1.39501.00191018609.90
Lucknow(UP)64.00-14.672577.001960196016.67
Pilibhit(UP)60.00-7.699797.00196019657.99
Kalpi(UP)57.0091.921279.54186018507.51
Haathras(UP)55.00450892.902030203012.47
Lalsot(Raj)53.40-17.083107.10192519103.49
Bharuasumerpur(UP)50.00-16.671068.00190019008.57
Kayamganj(UP)50.00-9.091941.50187018706.25
Sandi(UP)50.001001640.00173017303.28
Sehjanwa(UP)46.006.982316.501950195017.12
Sahiyapur(UP)44.00-9.284409.90186518705.97
Jasra(UP)43.00-10.421890.0019001900NC
Kishunpur(UP)41.00-28.073436.00183018504.57
Naanpara(UP)40.7028.8955.20190019006.74
Rura(UP)37.50-2.6965.0017701870-
Puwaha(UP)36.00-33.3310284.001920191012.94
Udaipura(Raj)35.2034.35313.302000210014.29
Achnera(UP)34.00-2.861587.50192019304.35
Gorakhpur(MP)33.90-27.023297.12185018755.71
Fatehpur(UP)31.508.622388.00190019104.40
Gangapur City(Raj)30.403.052053.40189019062.72
Tundla(UP)28.5062.861635.20191019203.24
Aklera(Raj)28.0093.1146.402013200917.03
Vankaner(Guj)26.50-33.75224.50212521008.97
Badayoun(UP)26.00301410.001950194011.43
Bareilly(UP)26.00-27.782742.50199020006.13
Mathura(UP)26.0036.842142.00191019506.11
Manendragarh(Cht)25.00233.3365.002160199010.77
Puranpur(UP)25.0056.255086.10200019609.89
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)23.006.48399.8018601860-
Kosikalan(UP)20.00NC5134.00192019107.56
Gazipur(UP)20.00-31.031519.001930189010.29
Ujhani(UP)20.00-9.091410.00195019502.63
Milak(UP)20.00-40.001940--
Purwa(UP)18.005073.00186018407.51
Sirsa(UP)18.00-2886.00186018605.68
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)16.00166.671080.0018551855-
Dadri(UP)15.00NC1573.00194019307.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)14.00-6.672351.00192519253.77
Soharatgarh(UP)13.0018.181464.00187018757.78
Karvi(UP)13.00-25.71726.70187518655.93
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.90143.4243.50197019508.24
Dibrugarh(ASM)11.3020.2182.5019001900-
Etawah(UP)11.00-60.71988.001910189010.09
Khair(UP)11.00-31.253783.00196019506.23
Khurja(UP)11.0010756.50194019456.89
Kadaura(UP)10.10-16.53272.10187018904.47
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00100577.0019001915-
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-44.44821.50188018903.87
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)9.5018.75441.0018401840-
Chotila(Guj)9.00-18.18941.402050210017.14
Durgapur(WB)8.60-5.49840.36206021504.30
Morbi(Guj)8.4025029.30209021552.96
Jhabua(MP)8.00-40.74763.2218501850-
Asansol(WB)8.00-11.11735.02204020307.37
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-16.671006.00193519358.71
Mirzapur(UP)7.5015.38259.001950194512.07
Goluwala(Raj)7.10-17.442747.80194619587.45
Atrauli(UP)7.0016.67145.00179017903.17
Kamlaganj(UP)7.00-6.67476.90183018307.02
Visavadar(Guj)6.40-43.96247.74210020708.25
Viswan(UP)6.0050537.001850185015.63
Ghiraur(UP)6.0050124.001900191017.65
Sirsaganj(UP)5.40-82.9188.60192018507.87
Nagaram(Raj)5.20420119.30188119104.50
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-58.41192.60185018503.93
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC160.00200020505.26
Dataganj(UP)5.0042.86370.001870187011.98
Robertsganj(UP)4.5012.51007.001925192010.95
Jasdan(Guj)4.0010055.5021752075-
Rampurhat(WB)4.00NC119.002000200031.58
Vadgam(Guj)2.8064.7134.10209020088.74
Kapasan(Raj)2.50-16.67110.10184018402.22
Dankaur(UP)2.5066.67183.342000200015.27
Billsadda(UP)2.50-28.5733.0018401840-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.40-52.9465.801970195021.60
Suratgarh(Raj)2.00-9.09693.10194719436.39
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC173.001820182010.30
Gopiganj(UP)2.00NC24.4018401840-
Ait(UP)1.70NC95.70192019300.79
Matar(Limbasi)(Guj)1.50-83.3312.0018401855-
Gulavati(UP)1.50-252671.001920194010.66
Dhoraji(Guj)1.30116.6774.10204020553.03
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC4.00184018405.14
Mohamadabad(UP)1.00NC346.0018651850-
Rajula(Guj)0.90-5538.50216320530.37
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-8470.90197521008.94
Divai(UP)0.80NC146.00184518456.34
Beawar(Raj)0.70-53.3314.702300207515.00
Published on September 17, 2019
