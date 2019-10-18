Wheat Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:15:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1165.009.1831729.00199519956.12
Lakhimpur(UP)1150.0030.6860315.002040203019.30
Chhindwara(MP)651.5046.172502.20208220414.57
Mumbai(Mah)639.00-22.0717153.0026002600-7.14
Bindki(UP)600.00-2518550.002020197011.60
Gondal(UP)501.005.2527646.50192019207.56
Kota(Raj)413.00-20.1945252.00201520004.13
Lalitpur(UP)330.0013.7914600.0018551870-1.85
Sitapur(UP)300.8054.4910298.40194519305.71
Dewas(MP)300.00-600.002075--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)255.00219510.00200020508.70
Nimbahera(Raj)250.00-500.002069-3.45
Hardoi(UP)240.0041.1815490.00193519804.88
Bangarmau(UP)224.5022.016450.00195019504.00
Dahod(Guj)213.10-24.654867.902250222515.38
Khujner(MP)202.501165.621641.60206420439.67
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC7670.00195019505.41
Umariya(MP)174.50336.25829.6019201880-
Banthara(UP)152.50-9.061187.601840184011.52
Begusarai (Raj)140.00-6.6712637.00185018500.54
Rajkot(Guj)127.00-14.484591.30217521608.75
Jayas(UP)124.005.086447.10190019007.04
Kasganj(UP)117.00-35.864584.90195019503.17
Bharuasumerpur(UP)110.0046.671443.001960196012.00
Naugarh(UP)100.00-4.7610813.60192519209.38
Bharthna(UP)90.00-255584.00195019355.41
Barhaj(UP)90.00-107534.001870187011.98
Lalsot(Raj)86.70144.923935.70195619654.60
Lucknow(UP)84.00-5.623221.001945194012.10
Badrisadri(Raj)80.0014.29380.002050200017.48
Shahjahanpur(UP)80.00NC12876.50194519557.16
Risia(UP)74.70208.684484.201850175019.35
Allahabad(UP)70.0016.672240.00190019004.11
Etah(UP)70.00-46.153130.00193019255.18
Baran(Raj)69.30-6.6287.002025196016.58
Patan(Guj)68.02150.07163.242150208522.51
Kicchha(Utr)68.00-25.118158.502050208010.81
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)65.0085.712451.90195019655.69
Banda(UP)65.0080.561892.00191518904.64
Kishunpur(UP)61.00-38.384618.00185018503.93
Saharanpur(UP)61.00-26.518444.00194519405.99
Muskara(UP)59.80139.2965.10194018806.59
Uttaripura(UP)56.0015.46620.801900190015.15
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-26.674213.50192019301.59
Wansi(UP)55.0014.581962.00180518104.03
Bangalore(Kar)52.0010.642934.003000300011.11
Jalaun(UP)51.00-23.311606.40191119006.11
Kayamganj(UP)50.00NC2501.50195019605.98
Sandi(UP)50.00251980.00173017309.84
Sehjanwa(UP)49.003902932.501950195018.90
Unnao(UP)47.1019.241789.10197019456.78
Mainpuri(UP)46.0021.052008.00193519515.16
Sandila(UP)46.00152920.001935192017.27
Tikonia(UP)45.00-13.793426.002000200011.11
Utraula(UP)44.004.763838.2018101810-
Kadiri(Guj)43.50141.67458.80215020357.50
Tonk(Raj)43.40-86.801935--
Mehrauni(UP)43.002.382543.00191019256.11
Karnailganj(UP)43.00-23.212804.50188018707.43
Karvi(UP)42.5054.55999.70189019105.88
Faizabad(UP)41.50-3.491299.60192019207.87
Ballia(UP)40.00-202460.001950197012.39
Jaunpur(UP)40.0033.331417.001960198012.00
Pilibhit(UP)40.00-16.6710303.00195019556.56
Muradabad(UP)38.00-5934.00197519707.34
Sahiyapur(UP)37.50-43.185182.90191019007.61
Siddhpur(Guj)36.4811.32920.84212720477.05
Gorakhpur(UP)36.00-72.001935-16.92
Thandla(MP)35.82123.881479.6920301950-
Chandausi(UP)35.00NC1331.00196519656.22
Charra(UP)35.00NC1178.00200020008.70
Firozabad(UP)35.0025306.401950193016.42
Gadaura(UP)35.00405849.50188019005.92
Raibareilly(UP)35.00-22.221123.001955195028.20
Vasai(Mah)34.00-10.53953.0022102265-0.67
Gazipur(UP)34.003.032103.00193019306.04
Bareilly(UP)32.50-67.53216.50198019707.32
Nawabganj(UP)32.006.67283.001910191531.27
Partaval(UP)32.0016.36399.001900189013.10
Kasimbazar(WB)32.0016.36444.00205021003.80
Naanpara(UP)30.7039.551212.80190019204.68
Shajapur(MP)30.00-34.07172.8021622043-
Shikohabad(UP)30.001501040.00197519752.86
Singroli(MP)29.92-80.152308.24185018506.63
Khategaon(MP)29.5983.451126.3020602081-
Fatehpur(UP)29.50-7.812671.00195019456.85
Muzzafarnagar(UP)29.007.412673.00195519506.83
Bachranwa(UP)28.00NC1866.00184018403.37
Azamgarh(UP)27.50-1.793149.50189019007.08
Sanad(Guj)27.001250183.00216220529.36
Badayoun(UP)27.00-101712.00197519758.52
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)26.0025001313.402050194012.64
Nagpur(Mah)25.00-50555.00205220723.12
Basti(UP)25.0042.861414.00192519258.45
Kosikalan(UP)25.0066.675416.00191019452.14
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00NC862.00196019704.81
Maudaha(UP)25.00212.5213.00198519307.88
Kapadvanj(Guj)23.009.52143.202100195016.67
Mehsana(Guj)22.4023.76257.302125195023.19
Aliganj(UP)22.00-56.18990.00191019105.52
Farukhabad(UP)22.00NC850.001950195012.07
Balrampur(UP)22.00NC576.00190019007.04
Akbarpur(UP)22.002.33886.00193019208.43
Haatpipliya(MP)21.30-42.602105--
Kannauj(UP)21.00-4.55980.00195019508.33
Chorichora(UP)21.0031.25286.00193019356.63
Puwaha(UP)20.00-42.8610602.00192019206.67
Ujhani(UP)20.00-201708.00197519807.92
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.0012.5565.0024002400NC
Achnera(UP)18.00-251787.50195019506.56
Mauranipur(UP)18.00-30.77520.70192019006.67
Puranpur(UP)18.00-105308.10196019007.10
Paliakala(UP)18.0066.673646.101980198012.50
Jhabua(MP)17.00-76.19980.0220001925-
Rampur(UP)17.006.25594.50199019308.15
Becharaji(Guj)16.4074.47172.502085206030.31
Radhanpur(Guj)16.00-32.002000--
Baberu(UP)16.00NC229.70190019108.57
Mathura(UP)16.006.672300.001980198013.14
Dhule(Mah)15.0015042.002080204015.56
Mahoba(UP)15.00-12.28950.4019451920-
Buland Shahr(UP)15.00251241.00200020107.24
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-6.251685.001835183514.69
Bhehjoi(UP)14.0075144.0018501845-
Bilsi(UP)14.00-22.222822.60194519404.57
Devariya(UP)14.00-301520.501925188012.24
Mangrol(Guj)13.6013.33615.70218021307.39
Dindori(MP)12.64-68.47650.761940190010.86
Gorakhpur(MP)12.50-16.674100.921925192510.00
Choubepur(UP)12.30-87.05375.101960192522.50
Shamli(UP)12.0050128.00195019458.94
Badda(UP)12.00-203426.90192019206.67
Kadaura(UP)11.10-36.93404.90193019306.63
Kusmee(Cht)11.00-22.001800--
Akola(Mah)11.00-35.29312.002000200026.58
Dadri(UP)11.0022.221865.0019501950-1.02
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)10.8013.68831.601980195011.24
Kamlaganj(UP)10.50-30588.90183018006.40
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00100607.00191518955.80
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC847.00195019509.55
Milak(UP)10.00-5060.0019601940-
Giridih(Jha)9.6511.56143.722000200011.73
Jamnagar(Guj)9.10-28.9165.6020602048-
Jasdan(Guj)9.008093.5022502150-
Khanpur(Raj)9.00-40166.402040205017.58
Khurja(UP)9.00NC850.50200020006.10
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.0028.571228.0018451845-
Dankaur(UP)9.00100273.342100200021.04
Dehgam(Guj)8.30151.52578.70212021424.69
Etawah(UP)8.00-201102.001970196013.54
Kalol(Guj)7.507.1450.5020752115-
Suratgarh(Raj)6.20675731.70199519906.34
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-33.33248.9019001900NC
Hanagal(Kar)6.0010018.0018201750-
Atrauli(UP)6.0050201.00184018406.05
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-20299.00196519706.50
Viswan(UP)6.0020607.00185018502.78
Vishalpur(UP)5.80-80.73485.30189019502.16
Takhatpur(Cht)5.70NC66.901700170013.33
Khairagarh(UP)5.60133.33534.20190019503.83
Visavadar(Guj)5.50120283.38217020154.83
Mohamadabad(UP)5.5010379.001950194014.71
Manendragarh(Cht)5.10-1587.202421199024.15
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.50-30.77325.50187019003.89
Kalawad(Guj)4.20-1618.401950187511.43
Bagasara(Guj)4.00NC91.0020472145-
Mandalgarh(Raj)4.00-27.2755.00185018406.63
Ghiraur(UP)4.00-20178.601940194020.12
Dataganj(UP)4.00NC423.00187018706.86
Tundla(UP)4.00NC1717.20193019403.21
Gangoh(UP)3.80NC1755.001985196014.34
Jagnair(UP)3.50118.75495.80192519205.25
Rajula(Guj)3.40277.7845.3020752163-3.71
Mungawali(MP)3.40-69.64212.4020001970-
Mehekar(Mah)3.00-4016.0018501850-
Pune(Mah)3.00NC18.00410040509.33
Robertsganj(UP)3.00-251027.00195019407.73
Sindholi(UP)3.0050193.001850182012.12
Gurusarai(UP)3.00-6.25412.80190019008.57
Billsadda(UP)2.801274.6018501850-
Ait(UP)2.4050121.50197019605.63
Dhrol(Guj)2.30-45.2434.402115201029.75
Golagokarnath(UP)2.10-99.0513683.201915191010.37
Anandnagar(UP)2.00NC5407.101925192510.95
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.8038.4615.40212519756.25
Khatra(WB)1.805.88255.60175017506.06
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.8012.5101.80175017506.06
Chotila(Guj)1.507.1461.80200021008.11
Mudkhed(Mah)1.00-506.0018002100-
Bagru(Raj)1.00-78.7259.002000200014.29
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-33.3394.10220521355.76
Beawar(Raj)0.80-42.8620.30212520256.25
Achalda(UP)0.8014.29781.101960196017.01
Divai(UP)0.60NC156.80184518456.34
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.58-37.6344.8222502200-
Published on October 18, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)