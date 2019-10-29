Wheat Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Karvi(UP)190.00347.061379.70188518906.20
Kheragarh(Cht)150.00-300.001400--9.68
Bhadara(Raj)106.202694.74220.0019811948-
Naugarh(UP)97.50-15.5811669.60193519257.50
Siliguri(WB)61.003.391297.008000800023.08
Utraula(UP)54.0028.574444.2018101810-
Dhing(ASM)45.00-10440.0020502100-
Karnailganj(UP)42.00-162988.50188018708.05
Dibrugarh(ASM)33.0017.861377.0066506650NC
Manendragarh(Cht)20.00-37.5206.0018501850-19.57
Dhing(ASM)20.00NC443.0085008400-
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00-5.881783.00183518457.94
Singroli(MP)15.00-85.292542.24185018508.82
Alirajpur(MP)11.10-24.001900--
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC907.001950195011.43
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.80-12.36318.7019001900NC
Asansol(WB)6.1015.09813.62208020709.47
Etawah(UP)6.00-33.331132.00192519503.49
Durgapur(WB)5.30-5.36903.36210021006.33
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC190.00205020507.89
Karvi(UP)5.0010076.505100505048.26
Asansol(WB)4.602.22256.887900790036.21
Ghiraur(UP)4.0014.29202.601940194020.12
Pukhrayan(UP)3.507543.004700480023.36
Etawah(UP)3.00NC35.0081008000-
Viswan(UP)2.00-75631.00185018502.78
Nalbari(ASM)2.0033.3329.5081508000-
Khatra(WB)1.50-25265.60175017506.06
Khachrod(MP)1.30-99.871975.002150184030.07
Dhekiajuli(ASM)1.20NC20.3060006000-
Khanpur(Raj)1.00-88.89168.402100204021.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.004400460018.92
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC14.508210820039.15
Achalda(UP)1.00NC30.8080608050-
Achalda(UP)0.70-12.5785.701920192014.63
Etawah(UP)0.7016.6714.605000530019.05
Sonkatch(MP)0.60-86.3610.0020801800-
Jarar(UP)0.60NC127.90191018802.69
Published on October 29, 2019
