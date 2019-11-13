Wheat Prices

as on : 13-11-2019 03:06:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1800.005.8878015.001940195010.23
Agra(UP)1171.008.2340455.00198519805.31
Kota(Raj)735.504.5548972.00207520207.24
Mumbai(Mah)646.00119.7321475.003200320010.34
Gondal(Guj)500.00257.141280.00225020507.14
Aligarh(UP)450.0012.522900.00200020008.11
Lalitpur(UP)290.00-3.3317340.00193019205.46
Gondal(UP)277.50-3.9831589.50192519257.84
Hardoi(UP)240.00-17.2417610.00192519251.85
Saharanpur(UP)202.0016.099339.00200019508.11
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.00-9.0920350.00201520259.51
Bindki(UP)200.00-44.4420510.00198019808.20
Begusarai (Raj)180.0012.515777.0018401840-1.08
Bangarmau(UP)166.40-11.257454.80192019303.78
Barhaj(UP)160.0023.089594.001880189011.90
Bangalore(Kar)152.00-8.435016.003000300011.11
Karvi(UP)150.0011.112249.70192519258.45
Sitapur(UP)145.00-3.9711842.40194519455.71
Unnao(UP)143.90205.522076.90193019702.66
Etah(UP)105.00-17.973806.00196019507.10
Naugarh(UP)102.504.0612923.60193019406.93
Bareilly(UP)101.60163.93686.70200019908.70
Mainpuri(UP)71.00NC2396.00195319536.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)62.50-30.173304.902034200010.24
Muskara(UP)60.30-1.631479.70196519706.79
Kayamganj(UP)60.0071.432911.50195019606.56
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-38.895049.50193519305.16
Charra(UP)53.00-3.641534.00199520007.84
Wansi(UP)52.00NC2596.00180518054.03
Khategaon(MP)50.70120.431480.0820602000-
Kasganj(UP)50.00-505493.10198019704.21
Risia(UP)48.8046.555508.801800181020.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)47.50-51914.00194019406.59
Gangapur City(Raj)45.60-1.33171.80198319835.93
Utraula(UP)42.00-20.755092.2017901780-
Firozabad(UP)41.5029.69525.40202520355.74
Bharuasumerpur(UP)40.007001693.001950195011.43
Muradabad(UP)40.0011.111160.00199019807.57
Pilibhit(UP)40.00-27.2710693.00199519708.42
Lalsot(Raj)38.10-43.564720.50199019706.42
Panchpedwa(UP)36.0012.51299.00187018755.06
Kopaganj(UP)34.006.251944.00194019457.78
Mohamadabad(UP)33.5063.41588.801940194014.12
Atarra(UP)32.50251058.00191019207.61
Aliganj(UP)32.00-70.961397.60191019104.95
Fatehpur(UP)31.50-3.082998.60193519506.32
Kosikalan(UP)30.0031.585563.60197019856.49
Rura(UP)29.607.641960.2018701870-
Nawabganj(UP)29.0011.54528.001920193031.96
Azamgarh(UP)28.50-18.573370.50193519207.20
Mehrauni(UP)28.00-6.673201.00192019209.71
Vasai(Mah)27.00NC1137.002435229010.43
Akbarpur(UP)27.0081169.60193019508.43
Kalapipal(MP)25.50-20.31542.701950190011.43
Haathras(UP)24.70-1.21144.302110196011.05
Khujner(MP)22.70170.24147.00202220198.13
Devariya(UP)22.50NC1650.50194019408.38
Thandla(MP)22.18-37.271728.8720622038-
Gadaura(UP)22.0022.226173.50178018501.71
Puwaha(UP)22.00-31.2510800.00194019506.59
Safdarganj(UP)21.0061.541158.00195019409.55
Badayoun(UP)20.00-202002.00199019809.34
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00NC6639.90192519256.94
Mathura(UP)20.0053.852460.001985200012.15
Kannauj(UP)20.00-4.761188.002000195011.11
Kadaura(UP)19.5061.16575.50190518954.96
Basti(UP)19.005.561635.00194019257.18
Jhijhank(UP)19.00-93.42511.001920183011.30
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)18.40-51.19986.70195519903.93
Kishunpur(UP)18.00-41.945484.00190019006.74
Chorichora(UP)18.00-18.18366.00193019307.22
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)16.00NC942.60194019407.18
Badda(UP)16.00NC3560.90194019557.78
Singroli(MP)15.00-45.262879.04185018508.82
Fatehabad(UP)15.00-6.251492.00195019707.14
Achnera(UP)15.00NC1879.50195019506.56
Mahoba(UP)13.20-24.571011.8019851930-
Jhansi(UP)12.00500572.60183518505.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00102999.00202020209.19
Rudauli(UP)10.50-14.63437.0019401945-
Salon(UP)10.00-50984.00192519106.35
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1007.001950195011.43
Puranpur(UP)10.00-16.675392.10196019805.95
Kamlaganj(UP)8.50-59.52792.50185018507.56
Manendragarh(Cht)8.0056.86103.20224524213.22
Gorakhpur(MP)8.0033.334381.122011195310.19
Shamli(UP)8.00-27.27166.002040197013.97
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-6.251155.00202020208.02
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.30NC450.5019001900NC
Babrala(UP)6.60-1.49183.10185018506.32
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)6.508.33496.0018401840-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.00-7.69469.00197019805.35
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00502996.501940194015.48
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC260.00205020507.89
Achalda(UP)5.00525798.70193019207.22
Nagaram(Raj)4.5021.62215.702032201010.14
Khairagarh(UP)4.30NC599.00190019004.40
Raigarh(Cht)4.0014.29139.002000200021.21
Chotila(Guj)4.0033.3399.402050205010.81
Raisingh Nagar(Raj)4.00-8.002032--
Goluwala(Raj)3.50752789.20203520715.39
Ghiraur(UP)3.50NC223.601930193019.50
Gurusarai(UP)3.5016.67428.80190019008.57
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.406.25338.70190018803.83
Gangoh(UP)3.2039.131799.401980196014.06
Khurja(UP)3.00-40882.50202020207.16
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.00-14.29152.001900190015.15
Dankaur(UP)2.80-65365.142050206018.16
Anandnagar(UP)2.6062.55442.301945194012.10
Ait(UP)2.20NC158.30205020507.33
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.002519.801875187512.82
Sindholi(UP)2.00-50217.001850185012.12
Viswan(UP)2.00-75705.00185018505.71
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.80-28118.40175017502.94
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC66.001850184015.63
Dhrol(Guj)1.40-39.1337.202110211529.45
Gogamba(Guj)1.2071.4379.90205019506.22
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.20-74.47350.90200020002.56
Khatra(WB)1.20-40272.00175017502.94
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00NC101.50211521455.49
Gopiganj(UP)1.00NC136.80184018606.05
Lakshar(Utr)1.00-33.33194.40185018506.63
Kapasan(Raj)0.80-20145.10195019508.33
Jarar(UP)0.7016.67133.50195019505.98
Published on November 13, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)