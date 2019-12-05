Wheat Prices

as on : 05-12-2019 03:13:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1700.00-1599215.001965196012.29
Agra(UP)1071.006.1453349.00202020108.31
Aligarh(UP)420.00529560.00200020106.95
Charra(UP)380.00-54884.002055204511.38
Kota(Raj)362.50-3.9753974.00207020856.98
Guna(MP)360.80-721.602180--
Lalitpur(UP)250.00-3.8521950.00196019504.53
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)240.00-422170.00200020105.26
Gondal(UP)238.00-22.4834454.50192519255.77
Hardoi(UP)230.00-11.5420510.00191018801.06
Etah(UP)160.00190.914808.00200019908.11
Saharanpur(UP)136.508.2512143.60202020257.73
Barhaj(UP)120.0033.3311474.001920192012.94
Kishunpur(UP)117.00207.896980.00190019006.74
Sitapur(UP)101.1015.1513502.00194419453.13
Ghaziabad(UP)100.0066.678040.5019501950-3.23
Naugarh(UP)87.50-17.0614952.60194019356.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)87.00141.671833.402150215014.67
Madhoganj(UP)82.50106232.50192519202.67
Narsinghgarh(MP)74.40-0.86901.80215021207.50
Bahraich(UP)72.00-15.297100.30192019206.67
Lalganj(UP)72.0010.773378.001925200010.95
Dadri(UP)70.00NC5069.0019701980-2.48
Lucknow(UP)65.00-5.84345.001970197513.54
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00140880.004950520032.35
Siliguri(WB)58.00-4.921535.008000800023.08
Mehmoodabad(UP)53.008.162440.00195019407.14
Mainpuri(UP)52.006.123079.00195519565.11
Allahabad(UP)50.00-28.573180.00195019605.98
Jaunpur(UP)50.00251831.00202520258.87
Sahiyapur(UP)50.00-12.287243.90193019306.63
Pilibhit(UP)50.0011.1111323.00202020107.73
Risia(UP)48.00127.496857.801820181011.66
Dhing(ASM)46.0084582.0020001950-
Kosikalan(UP)46.002.226148.80204520309.01
Golagokarnath(UP)45.0012.514263.201950196010.17
Firozabad(UP)44.0012.82787.40204520506.79
Akbarpur(UP)43.20-26.281550.20194019507.78
Singroli(MP)40.00344.443641.84185018502.78
Kasganj(UP)40.005.266775.70202020106.88
Muradabad(UP)40.0011.111672.00201020208.06
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-203611.50197019604.79
Lingasugur(Kar)40.0053.85604.00505150006.34
Haathras(UP)40.00-202871.008100780028.57
Udaipura(Raj)38.4032.87987.702000205014.29
Sandila(UP)38.0026.674272.001890190014.55
Lalsot(Raj)36.5017.745506.90200020243.90
Kopaganj(UP)36.00NC2148.00195019457.73
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.671790.00188518903.01
Maigalganj(UP)35.0075486.8019401950-
Bachranwa(UP)35.00-7.892912.00190519054.38
Vasai(Mah)33.00-8.331473.00235523555.61
Utraula(UP)33.00NC5822.2017801780-
Shahdol(MP)32.06-64.121900--
Lucknow(UP)32.006.67761.008100805038.46
Atarra(UP)30.00-3.231511.00188019203.01
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-6.253821.50194519406.58
Badayoun(UP)30.00252582.00200020009.59
Khair(UP)30.00NC4423.00200020106.38
Dhing(ASM)30.0050543.0084008400-
Rura(UP)29.503.512512.2019001870-
Gangapur City(Raj)28.90-25.323926.80199619953.10
Alwar(Raj)28.20-97.832653.602080172513.04
Dindori(MP)28.05-7.82827.821930191510.29
Konch(UP)26.004444.00192019205.21
Dibrugarh(ASM)26.00-18.752157.007600760014.29
Kalapipal(MP)25.5015.91777.70191019009.14
Aliganj(UP)25.0038.891755.00192019305.49
Purwa(UP)25.00-26.47387.00194019457.78
Mihipurwa(UP)25.00-47.372999.20183018308.28
Payagpur(UP)23.9047.5311212.40184018405.75
Pratapgarh(UP)23.004.55277.50191519207.58
Nawabganj(UP)23.00-8793.001930193032.65
Balrampur(UP)22.00-12814.001925190010.00
Kannauj(UP)22.002.331457.00196019505.95
Chorichora(UP)22.0033.33488.00194019506.01
Ghaziabad(UP)22.00120537.0054908200-16.82
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)21.00-23.641231.70199619924.23
Baberu(UP)20.00NC412.70191019109.14
Gadaura(UP)20.00NC6563.50185018205.71
Mathura(UP)20.00-4.762676.002025202015.71
Naanpara(UP)20.00-2.911545.00195018507.73
Tikonia(UP)20.0033.334031.002010207511.67
Bharthna(UP)20.00-205910.00193019252.93
Khategaon(MP)19.29-58.612148.4820602000-
Bagasara(Guj)19.00280139.0022301875-
Buland Shahr(UP)19.00-51621.00207020509.52
Farukhabad(UP)18.00-21.741338.00196019605.95
Pukhrayan(UP)18.00201198.00199019852.05
Jafarganj(UP)18.0012.51175.50190019401.60
Raibareilly(UP)17.5016501314.00194019407.78
Modasa(Guj)17.30143.661551.40210020502.44
Puwaha(UP)16.00-11.1110984.00196019505.38
Thandla(MP)15.17321.392144.3320902090-
Fatehabad(UP)15.007.141592.002020200010.38
Hasanpur(UP)15.00-28.57112.0020202025-
Rampur(UP)15.00NC684.50201020007.49
Sikandraraau(UP)15.0050827.00194019356.30
Mehrauni(UP)15.00-6.253629.00193019307.22
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-16.67179.008300560080.43
Bareilly(UP)14.00-33.333982.70202520258.00
Etawah(UP)14.0016.671282.00196019704.26
Khurja(UP)14.00-6.671002.50204520509.07
Charkhari(UP)14.00-64.19577.70194019109.30
Safdarganj(UP)13.50-6.91348.001955195012.03
Devariya(UP)13.00301735.10194019456.30
Wazirganj(UP)13.0044.44176.002000199014.94
Mahoba(UP)11.60-22.671166.4019301925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00103188.00205020409.04
Mohamadabad(UP)11.00-56.86803.80195019659.24
Tulsipur(UP)11.00NC328.001920192010.66
Badda(UP)11.00-15.383719.90196019507.10
Khujner(MP)10.6017.781902.00201720087.29
Kadaura(UP)10.50-5.41713.30191019105.52
Thara(Guj)10.40-25.71425.10211521477.36
Radhanpur(Guj)10.00-23.08118.0021252150-
Gorakhpur(MP)10.00145.14482.08193519256.03
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.331300.00202520454.38
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1187.001950195011.43
Ujhani(UP)10.00NC1890.00198020005.32
Mangrol(Guj)9.00NC754.50218022303.81
Paliakala(UP)8.50-52.783725.101980197512.82
Robertsganj(UP)8.5021.43341.008246800034.41
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-27.271267.002050205010.22
Mawana(UP)8.00-2036.0020201895-
Bewar(UP)8.00300202.00193019452.93
Shamli(UP)8.00-11.11248.002060204515.08
Sitapur(UP)8.00-5.88263.806900692025.23
Rasda(UP)8.00-20301.008950915025.17
Mahoba(UP)7.60-41.54387.7050005010-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)7.40124.2421.4021502150-
Palanpur(Guj)7.00-81.58743.00208721652.45
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.0055.56441.10201520305.50
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.50-27.78612.1019001900NC
Raigarh(Cht)6.5062.5175.002000200021.21
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.50225319.30202520002.53
Khurja(UP)6.504.84207.408245825034.39
Dankaur(UP)6.40146.15439.541950190012.39
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)6.00-33.332160.00219021808.42
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-7.69395.002025203010.35
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29293.005600560027.27
Tundla(UP)5.50-8.331815.20200520006.37
Shamgarh(MP)5.37-10.742030--
Kopaganj(UP)5.20-5.45130.008040806538.62
Saharanpur(UP)5.1070120.808285828032.56
Robertsganj(UP)5.0066.671037.00197519509.12
Ghiraur(UP)5.0011.11286.601930194019.50
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC216.308460843523.87
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67301.008300830041.88
Bijnaur(UP)4.50-50169.80200019909.29
Gondal(UP)4.50NC333.2086508650-
Bareilly(UP)4.50-30.77276.007900786034.35
Jayas(UP)4.20-89.767717.10194019405.43
Khairagarh(UP)4.1017.14659.40190019002.70
Tasgaon(Mah)4.0010022.002670250019.73
Ganjdudwara(UP)4.0014.29382.70193019305.46
Khalilabad(UP)4.0010059.007800870033.33
Devariya(UP)4.00-11.1158.408155816040.85
Safdarganj(UP)3.809030.807800775033.33
Chotila(Guj)3.5016.67172.402100210013.51
Mathura(UP)3.502.94102.3083508350131.94
Kosikalan(UP)3.40-29.17172.508120803532.03
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.20-15.79200.606900690021.05
Gangoh(UP)3.1010.711853.001980198514.06
Saidpurhat (UP)3.0066.67466.201940194011.82
Viswan(UP)3.00-25773.00185018505.71
Agra(UP)3.00-33.33175.508650850036.22
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50-16.67217.001900190015.15
Amroha(UP)2.501507.0079407770-
Etawah(UP)2.502544.0086008500-
Agra(UP)2.50-28.57163.505360535041.05
Balrampur(UP)2.5066.6759.507600750031.03
Shamli(UP)2.40-2017.8082858215-
Jagnair(UP)2.00NC518.80195019805.41
Nalbari(ASM)2.00-33.3345.5083508150-
Aligarh(UP)2.00-50148.005250525056.72
Naanpara(UP)2.00-37.534.4075107525-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.9026.67141.20175017502.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-255479.701955194512.68
Baberu(UP)1.805019.3049805290-
Etah(UP)1.80NC59.608540815031.79
Kasganj(UP)1.80-1080.008580840037.28
Chorichora(UP)1.8012.520.808160815542.16
Golagokarnath(UP)1.60-11.1191.107850784025.20
Rajula(Guj)1.50-68.7562.50224322304.08
Dhansura(Guj)1.50-4072.0021002085NC
Khatra(WB)1.50NC293.00175017502.94
Lalsot(Raj)1.50-80.775506.9039003980-
Bijnaur(UP)1.5087.53.807850593033.62
Farukhabad(UP)1.502546.0082508300-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.507.1445.908255825034.12
Azamgarh(UP)1.40-30102.308050805033.83
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.3062.543.601875187512.82
Ait(UP)1.30-7.14196.30196020001.55
Rudauli(UP)1.30-89.68657.2019501950-
Jaunpur(UP)1.2071.4319.408280818043.75
Kayamganj(UP)1.202054.808300830031.23
Dhoraji(Guj)1.1057.14116.10214022000.47
Sandila(UP)1.10-15.3843.2079508000-
Sangrampur(Varvatbakal)(Mah)1.00-506.002000205026.98
Kandi(WB)1.00-28.5743.20210021002.44
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC105.004700440056.67
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC25.009600960031.51
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.337.508215820033.14
Mawana(UP)1.00-2.008280--
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.3352.005050505034.31
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-28.5753.508560857535.44
Bharthna(UP)1.0042.8625.008500850036.55
Kapasan(Raj)0.80-20155.70195019508.33
Khategaon(MP)0.79-33.613.964761459146.81
Etawah(UP)0.70NC16.005300500026.79
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-12.530.808250825035.25
Paliakala(UP)0.70-56.2546.107950783033.61
Vilaspur(UP)0.66-1.4923.6074407220-
Jarar(UP)0.60NC152.90189018801.61
Published on December 05, 2019
