Wheat Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sironj(MP)65.6055.08174.4022102299-
Singroli(MP)50.00253741.84185018502.78
Payagpur(UP)46.9096.2311306.20184018405.14
Rura(UP)25.00-15.252562.2019001900-
Jangipura(UP)25.00-26.47970.00198019507.61
Charkhari(UP)20.9049.29619.50191019407.61
Badayoun(UP)19.00-36.672620.002010200010.44
Fatehabad(UP)15.00NC1622.00200020208.11
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-6.252037.00184518602.50
Jayas(UP)9.00114.297735.10194019404.86
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-66.67837.00193519402.11
Dabra(MP)4.00-8.002025--
Jangipura(UP)4.0014.2984.708280820033.55
Ait(UP)2.1061.54200.50200019604.66
Akluj(Mah)2.00NC10.0025002350-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-64.2917.002105202522.03
Pune(Mah)1.00NC24.0039504100NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.004700470051.61
Divai(UP)0.60-25169.20184518456.34
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)