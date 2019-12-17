Wheat Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:35:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.00-14.29104415.001980197011.86
Agra(UP)835.001.4656665.00204020359.09
Kota(Raj)531.0046.4855036.0020702070-0.24
Dahod(Guj)362.10258.516952.702300227010.84
Aligarh(UP)300.00-14.2930860.00204020507.37
Bindki(UP)300.002023270.00198019804.76
Lalitpur(UP)250.00NC22450.00197519607.05
Charra(UP)200.00-47.375284.002040205514.93
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.00-16.6722570.00202020004.94
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)170.006.255690.002040202510.87
Hardoi(UP)170.00-29.1721330.00196019402.89
Barhaj(UP)160.0014.2912074.00190019206.74
Begusarai (Raj)140.00-6.6719797.00195018609.55
Karvi(UP)130.00-10.344471.70191019002.96
Saharanpur(UP)102.50-24.9112348.60202520207.71
Auraiya(UP)100.0042.865765.00200019807.53
Maigalganj(UP)90.00100756.8019401950-
Sitapur(UP)87.60-13.3513677.20195519442.36
Bareilly(UP)84.60172.94213.90202520408.00
Barabanki(UP)84.00-1.181117.001920195011.30
Bangarmau(UP)82.00-53.018257.80195019305.41
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)81.0052.832105.202150215014.67
Rajkot(Guj)78.50234.046735.30213021056.50
Naugarh(UP)75.50-13.7115103.60194519407.16
Narsinghgarh(MP)71.50-3.97044.80210021505.00
Lucknow(UP)71.0010.944615.001990198014.70
Choubepur(UP)71.00-3.41515.102000201025.00
Madhoganj(UP)70.007.696642.50196519604.80
Singroli(MP)65.0071.053947.84186018603.33
Lalganj(UP)65.00-9.723508.001930192511.24
Kasganj(UP)60.00-45.457115.70203020407.98
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)55.008.74200.70207720327.12
Golagokarnath(UP)50.0011.1114553.201940194510.23
Mehmoodabad(UP)48.00-5.882736.00196019457.69
Payagpur(UP)47.60-55.0911846.60184018405.14
Unnao(UP)46.30-67.822169.50195519303.17
Bangalore(Kar)45.00-80.266622.0027002700-1.82
Allahabad(UP)45.00-103270.00198019505.88
Pilibhit(UP)45.00-1011513.00202019858.02
Mainpuri(UP)45.00-8.163267.00197019706.20
Gangapur City(Raj)44.3050.684074.20202520203.85
Kosikalan(UP)41.00-10.876230.80201020453.08
Ballia(UP)40.00-38.463150.001980197011.55
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-203791.50198019703.66
Bachranwa(UP)40.00-11.113082.00191019104.66
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00-33.333250.501940194016.87
Khategaon(MP)36.0080.92260.28206820603.40
Khair(UP)35.0016.674493.00200020007.53
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.0016.67385.001960198012.64
Gopiganj(UP)33.303230207.40185018406.63
Lalsot(Raj)33.20-9.045573.30201520002.28
Fatehpur(UP)32.5022.643579.60194519505.99
Vasai(Mah)32.00-5.881605.00231523503.81
Jaunpur(UP)32.006.671955.00202520408.29
Kapadvanj(Guj)30.00NC379.202062203714.56
Nagpur(Mah)30.00NC675.00209420764.96
Aliganj(UP)30.001.691906.00191019204.95
Azamgarh(UP)30.00NC3881.50195019456.85
Faizabad(UP)30.00-4.761558.60192519406.94
Visavadar(Guj)28.50-2.4508.78226522709.16
Sandila(UP)28.00-6.674452.001920191016.36
Kopaganj(UP)27.00-252202.00196019508.89
Tulsipur(UP)27.00145.45382.001925192010.89
Patan(Guj)26.03-61.73215.302187215024.62
Thandla(MP)26.01232.612211.9921002115-
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.5010463.5018401740-
Aklera(Raj)25.00-37.5341.40208520426.38
Maudaha(UP)25.00150553.00195019604.56
Risia(UP)25.00-1.966958.801915191513.99
Dadri(UP)25.00NC5169.00203020507.41
Badayoun(UP)24.0041.182702.002030200011.54
Jayas(UP)23.9013.817824.90194019404.86
Mathura(UP)23.009.522764.00202020409.19
Karanja(Mah)22.0022.22566.002035203011.81
Bharuasumerpur(UP)22.00-26.672047.00195019505.41
Nawabganj(UP)22.00-4.35837.001930193032.65
Ajuha(UP)22.0022.221110.00196019557.40
Gadaura(UP)21.00-4.556649.50186018606.29
Puranpur(UP)21.00-22.225700.10199019906.42
Chandausi(UP)20.00-11.111621.00201519907.18
Haldaur(UP)20.00-40.001900-7.34
Baberu(UP)19.00-5450.70190019104.40
Buland Shahr(UP)19.00-51699.00208020908.33
Bagasara(Guj)18.00-5.26175.0021802230-
Farukhabad(UP)18.00NC1410.00195019503.72
Puwaha(UP)18.00-48.5711090.00196019504.81
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)18.00-5.261176.60195019603.72
Palanpur(Guj)17.0013.33807.00218721757.36
Sahiyapur(UP)17.00-20.937320.90194519357.76
Raibareilly(UP)16.0033.331370.00193019257.22
Dindori(MP)15.81-43.64859.441935193010.57
Naanpara(UP)15.60-221576.20192519506.06
Kadaura(UP)15.5040.91766.30195019156.85
Washim(Mah)15.00-25520.002000200011.11
Rampur(UP)15.00NC714.50202020108.14
Shikohabad(UP)15.002001380.00205020406.77
Ujhani(UP)15.00501940.00201020007.20
Gorakhpur(MP)14.10302.864517.28198119508.55
Thara(Guj)14.0034.62453.10214221158.73
Badda(UP)14.00-6.6758.0019501940-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)13.00301436.0018451845-
Fatehabad(UP)12.50-89.321881.002050200010.81
Konch(UP)12.50-51.92469.00191519204.93
Shamli(UP)12.0033.33290.00205020509.04
Kamlaganj(UP)12.00-30.231001.10175017502.94
Safdarganj(UP)12.005001376.001950195011.43
Rudauli(UP)11.80-1.67704.8019501950-
Achnera(UP)11.00-8.332087.50202020309.19
Basti(UP)11.00-561707.00195019457.73
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00103230.00205020509.04
Khujner(MP)10.700.941923.402090201710.00
Khedbrahma(Guj)10.00100531.002400217514.39
Amroha(UP)10.00-16.6770.0020151990-
Purwa(UP)10.00-60407.00195019408.33
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1227.00195019505.41
Mehrauni(UP)10.0011.113667.00190019255.56
Bharthna(UP)10.00-505930.00197019307.07
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)9.5549.2253.3022002200-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)9.1016.671265.50202819963.63
Dehgam(Guj)9.0034.33610.10217521277.83
Modasa(Guj)9.00119.511577.60215521555.12
Samsabad(UP)9.0050323.00202520006.58
Akola(Mah)8.0014.29374.002300220045.57
Bijnaur(UP)8.0077.78185.80200020008.11
Etawah(UP)8.00-42.861298.00202519606.58
Jahangirabad(UP)8.0014.291309.00205020509.63
Robertsganj(UP)7.00401051.00199019757.86
Halvad(Guj)6.4028183.66210021001.20
Bewar(UP)6.00100220.00193019402.93
Rasda(UP)6.00-7052.001950170012.39
Asansol(WB)5.80-3.33927.98214021401.90
Durgapur(WB)5.50-6.781006.642180218010.38
Khairagarh(UP)5.2026.83669.80190019002.70
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)5.00-16.672170.00214021904.90
Achalda(UP)5.00NC880.701980198010.00
Tundla(UP)5.0011.111834.20203520408.24
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.50200331.30205020252.50
Bagru(Raj)4.30-28.3396.40205020507.89
Devariya(UP)4.0033.331749.10196519609.17
Ghiraur(UP)4.00NC310.601950196020.74
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.9069.57453.50205020004.59
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-50205.002318223521.81
Jagnair(UP)3.5045.83530.602050194011.41
Dhrol(Guj)3.002055.802165220032.82
Amarawati(Mah)3.00-75208.002525241320.24
Satana(Mah)3.00NC12.0023221880-
Manendragarh(Cht)2.50-87.5251.0018501850-19.57
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5025226.001900190015.15
Misrikh(UP)2.2010349.80190019005.56
Khatra(WB)2.2046.67297.40175017502.94
Paithan(Mah)2.00-7520.002001210010.49
Sindholi(UP)2.00100243.001850185012.12
Viswan(UP)2.00-77.78795.00185018505.71
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.90-96.422105.20205021509.33
Ait(UP)1.9058.33206.70200520004.92
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.115486.501945194012.10
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.60-15.79144.40175017502.94
Lakshar(Utr)1.50NC200.40185018506.63
Vadgam(Guj)1.209.0948.90214220954.39
Gurusarai(UP)1.20-60444.40190019004.97
Pune(Mah)1.00NC26.0039003950-1.27
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)1.00NC4.001950185030.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC64.001900190011.76
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.9012.59.602162211227.18
Amirgadh(Guj)0.80-1.602115-26.27
Kapasan(Raj)0.80NC157.30195019508.33
Divai(UP)0.8033.33170.80184518456.34
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-57.14120.10214521053.13
