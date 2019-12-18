Wheat Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:12:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)834.00-0.1258333.00203020408.56
Mumbai(Mah)707.0037.2826911.00325032504.84
Bindki(UP)350.0016.6723970.00197019804.23
Aligarh(UP)320.006.6731500.00203020406.84
Lalitpur(UP)260.00422970.00197019756.78
Kicchha(Utr)248.60176.531132.1021002105-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)230.001523030.00200020203.90
Charra(UP)180.00-105644.002045204015.21
Sitapur(UP)168.6092.4714014.40196519552.88
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)165.00-2.946020.002040204010.87
Bangalore(Kar)162.002606946.0027002700-1.82
Karvi(UP)155.0019.234781.70190019102.43
Barhaj(UP)150.00-6.2512374.00190019006.15
Hardoi(UP)140.00-17.6521610.00198019603.94
Kishunpur(UP)126.0031.257424.00190019006.74
Begusarai (Raj)120.00-14.2920037.00194019507.78
Kasganj(UP)115.0091.677345.70202020307.45
Lakhimpur(UP)100.00-91.67104615.001990198012.43
Auraiya(UP)90.00-105945.00199020006.99
Solapur(Mah)87.0055.36412.00256526007.77
Dahod(Guj)83.90-76.837120.502300230010.84
Saharanpur(UP)81.20-20.7812511.00202520257.71
Etah(UP)75.00-6.255378.00198020106.45
Rajkot(Guj)71.00-9.556877.30214521307.25
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.00218.182187.00195019505.41
Naugarh(UP)66.50-11.9215236.60195019457.44
Lalsot(Raj)63.1090.065699.50203520153.30
Lalganj(UP)63.00-3.083634.001930193011.24
Bahraich(UP)60.30-16.257220.90192519206.94
Bangarmau(UP)60.00-26.838377.80195619505.73
Lucknow(UP)57.00-19.724729.001995199014.99
Singroli(MP)55.00-15.384057.84185018602.78
Allahabad(UP)50.0011.113370.00198019805.88
Ballia(UP)50.00253250.001985198011.83
Maigalganj(UP)50.00-44.44856.8019401940-
Chitwadagaon(UP)47.0034.29479.001980196013.79
Mehmoodabad(UP)47.00-2.082830.00195019607.14
Narsinghgarh(MP)46.20-35.387137.20210021005.00
Himatnagar(Guj)46.00-50.1114164.50225021008.43
Mainpuri(UP)43.00-4.443353.00201019708.36
Khategaon(MP)42.7218.672345.72208520684.25
Kosikalan(UP)42.002.446314.80201520103.33
Dindori(MP)40.99159.27941.421950193511.43
Jaunpur(UP)40.00252035.00203020258.56
Sultanpur(UP)40.00-849210.00192019255.49
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00NC3330.501945194017.17
Payagpur(UP)38.10-19.9611922.80184018405.14
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)38.00-30.914276.70205420775.93
Bachranwa(UP)38.00-53158.00191519104.93
Firozabad(UP)35.00-6.67932.40207520706.68
Khalilabad(UP)35.00NC1860.00188518852.72
Kayamganj(UP)35.00-12.53861.50198019803.66
Kopaganj(UP)33.0022.222268.00195519608.61
Faizabad(UP)32.508.331623.60192519256.94
Muradabad(UP)32.006.671796.00201520207.47
Gangapur City(Raj)31.90-27.994138.00203220253.94
Kapadvanj(Guj)30.00NC439.202037206213.17
Salon(UP)30.001501068.00192019506.67
Rura(UP)29.50-15.712691.2019001900-
Atarra(UP)28.00-12.51701.00191019203.24
Tulsipur(UP)28.003.7438.00192019253.78
Azamgarh(UP)27.50-8.333936.50195019506.85
Akbarpur(UP)27.00-37.51604.20192519406.94
Jalaun(UP)26.0044.441694.40197519209.66
Mohamadabad(UP)25.60-10.18912.001970196010.36
Chandausi(UP)25.00251671.00201020156.91
Sahiyapur(UP)25.0047.067370.90194519456.87
Risia(UP)25.00NC7008.801920191514.29
Gazipur(UP)24.0041.182625.00200019808.70
Jangipura(UP)24.00-41018.00200019808.70
Bareilly(UP)23.60-72.14261.10205020259.33
Fatehpur(UP)22.50-30.773624.60195019456.27
Puwaha(UP)22.502511135.00196019604.81
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)22.20143.961309.90205020284.75
Badayoun(UP)22.00-8.332746.002025203011.26
Mathura(UP)22.00-4.352808.00201020208.65
Puranpur(UP)21.502.385743.10198519906.15
Kannauj(UP)21.0051539.00195019504.84
Naanpara(UP)20.5031.411617.20195019257.44
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00-13.04317.50191519157.58
Gadaura(UP)20.00-4.766689.50186018606.29
Khurja(UP)20.0011.111078.50206520558.68
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-55.5611553.00201520207.75
Thandla(MP)19.50-25.032250.9920102100-
Aliganj(UP)19.00-36.671944.00192019105.49
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)19.005.561214.60196019504.26
Banda(UP)18.00-402300.00190019002.70
Buland Shahr(UP)18.00-5.261735.00208020808.33
Wazirganj(UP)18.00-5.26286.002015200021.39
Badda(UP)18.0028.5794.0019601950-
Jasdan(Guj)17.00-19.05152.0021502125-
Chorichora(UP)17.00-22.73522.00194519406.28
Charkhari(UP)16.50-21.05652.50191519107.89
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-11.111442.00196019504.26
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.006.672099.00184518452.50
Fatehabad(UP)15.2021.61911.40202020509.19
Mungawali(MP)14.701030.77244.4019752025-
Bagasara(Guj)14.00-22.22203.0023472180-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)14.00636.842133.202075205010.67
Jhijhank(UP)14.00-61.112611.001980195014.78
Bharthna(UP)14.00405958.00196519706.79
Modasa(Guj)13.4048.891604.40215021554.88
Kamlaganj(UP)13.3010.831027.70175017502.94
Bhivandi(Mah)12.00-64.71194.0021002150-6.67
Achnera(UP)12.009.092111.50203020209.73
Raibareilly(UP)12.00-251394.00192019306.67
Balrampur(UP)12.00-45.45838.00195019255.41
Thara(Guj)11.50-17.86476.102175214210.41
Rudauli(UP)11.50-2.54727.8019451950-
Gorakhpur(MP)11.00-21.994539.28192519815.48
Shamli(UP)11.00-8.33312.00206020509.57
Muskara(UP)10.80-79.551824.70196019305.95
Akola(Mah)10.0025394.002600230064.56
Etawah(UP)10.00251318.00202520256.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-9.093250.00206020509.57
Bilsi(UP)10.00-47.373092.60202020508.60
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1247.00195019505.41
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-16.671396.001950195011.43
Dehgam(Guj)9.707.78629.50219521758.82
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)9.55NC72.4022002200-
Khedbrahma(Guj)9.00-10549.00216224003.05
Chotila(Guj)8.10131.43188.602075210012.16
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.10107.69469.70205020504.59
Radhanpur(Guj)8.00-20134.0021252125-
Purwa(UP)8.00-20423.00195019508.33
Bhehjoi(UP)8.0045.45328.0018501850-
Mehrauni(UP)8.00-203683.00192519006.94
Jahangirabad(UP)7.50-6.251324.00205020507.61
Mehsana(Guj)7.10-55.9303.702200212527.54
Jhansi(UP)7.00-30728.60191518452.13
Mirzapur(UP)7.0016.67409.002040202512.40
Jasra(UP)6.80277.781912.80193019254.32
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.1035.56343.50205020502.50
Bhadravathi(Kar)6.00-45.4534.00321327610.41
Rasda(UP)6.00NC64.002000195015.27
Tundla(UP)6.00201846.20205520359.31
Halvad(Guj)5.80-9.38195.26212521002.41
Durgapur(WB)5.805.451018.242180218010.38
Haatpipliya(MP)5.69-73.2953.9824002105-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)5.50-26.67536.00202520108.29
Asansol(WB)5.46-5.86938.90214021401.90
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC280.00205020507.89
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-3.85679.80190019002.70
Devariya(UP)5.00251759.10196019658.89
Haldaur(UP)5.00-7550.00185019004.52
Mahoba(UP)4.9016.671184.6019351945-
Ghiraur(UP)4.5012.5319.601940195020.12
Khujner(MP)4.20-60.751931.80208220908.44
Mehekar(Mah)4.0033.3324.0022501850-
Gurusarai(UP)4.00233.33452.40190019004.97
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.50-5.41397.10198019308.20
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)3.00-402176.00213021404.41
Amarawati(Mah)3.00NC214.002525252520.24
Satana(Mah)3.00NC18.0021512322-
Jagnair(UP)2.50-28.57535.60197520507.34
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00-42.86209.002250231818.23
Amalner(Mah)2.00NC8.002351215123.74
Malegaon(Mah)2.00-33.3332.002275220026.32
Rahata(Mah)2.00-4.002100-23.53
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00-62.2630.102500240025.00
Mawana(UP)2.00-7540.0020102020-
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC247.001850185012.12
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20230.001900190015.15
Khatra(WB)2.00-9.09301.40175017502.94
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.8012.5148.00175017502.94
Ait(UP)1.70-10.53210.10200420054.87
Amirgadh(Guj)1.601004.802090211524.78
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.50-48.2824.202300215015.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-6.255489.501955194512.68
Dhrol(Guj)1.20-6058.202180216533.74
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.1022.2211.802175216227.94
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00NC19.002160210525.22
Gadag(Kar)1.00-5042.002317214328.37
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00NC40.002300210021.05
Paithan(Mah)1.00-5022.002200200121.48
Kapasan(Raj)1.0025159.30195019508.33
Divai(UP)0.80NC172.40184518456.34
Published on December 18, 2019
