Wheat Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Begusarai (Raj)160.00-9056.001840-NC
Singroli(MP)73.60-2124.431900-5.56
Kishunpur(UP)68.00-3471.002000-8.11
Kosikalan(UP)51.00-3149.702120-7.61
Karvi(UP)50.00-2636.352015-8.92
Lalganj(UP)48.00-1919.202000--
Maigalganj(UP)40.00-623.401960--
Kasimbazar(WB)33.00-352.502200--
Jangipura(UP)32.00-389.002000-9.29
Gazipur(UP)31.00-1039.002000-8.70
Sandi(UP)29.00-733.001750--1.96
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-1272.001935-6.03
Rura(UP)27.50-504.001900-6.74
Badayoun(UP)25.00-1377.002080-11.83
Jafarganj(UP)24.00-441.002040-9.09
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-860.001940-6.30
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-1161.001955-8.61
Visavadar(Guj)18.40-245.342320--
Gadaura(UP)18.00-3327.501850-2.78
Sahiyapur(UP)18.00-3517.001950-6.56
Sandila(UP)15.00-2321.001970--
Khategaon(MP)12.40-1234.082080-4.79
Panchpedwa(UP)12.00-624.001925-4.05
Gangapur City(Raj)11.10-1949.102143-11.61
Mohamadabad(UP)8.00-457.102000--
Asansol(WB)6.20-390.252000--6.98
Durgapur(WB)6.00-447.612120--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.50-76.006900-15.00
Savarkundla(Guj)5.00-84.102338--
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00-140.002100--
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-147.401950-5.41
Bewar(UP)5.00-93.601940-7.78
Kosikalan(UP)3.90-60.408645-35.08
Visavadar(Guj)3.68-14.065060--
Bhehjoi(UP)3.50-174.501850--
Asansol(WB)3.25-133.108300-27.69
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.20-657.902164-10.30
Jangipura(UP)3.00-30.508360-33.33
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.80-214.402170-14.21
Gazipur(UP)2.80-67.608370-94.65
Khalilabad(UP)2.50-27.507750--
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-125.001900--
Karvi(UP)2.00-56.305000-24.22
Anandnagar(UP)1.70-2539.401965-13.26
Ait(UP)1.20-91.502160-13.09
Kandi(WB)1.00-22.602120-NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00-26.501900-15.15
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00-44.004800-45.45
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-95.508180-41.77
Sandila(UP)0.80-25.308050--
Published on January 06, 2020
