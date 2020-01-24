Wheat Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:09:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)862.00NC34703.502165220012.18
Lakhimpur(UP)550.001058290.002010202010.44
Mumbai(Mah)506.0047.5214416.00340035009.68
Azamgarh(UP)400.0023.082237.00195019505.98
Aligarh(UP)350.0016.6718045.00210021001.94
Gondal(UP)248.500.6118092.00193019305.75
Lalitpur(UP)240.00-412645.002060205011.96
Bindki(UP)200.0011.1112540.00203019806.84
Bangarmau(UP)195.0016.074145.40200020003.90
Barhaj(UP)170.0013.336885.00194019504.30
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)140.00-6.6711175.00210021006.33
Kota(Raj)123.50NC29508.00210021007.69
Bahraich(UP)93.00-18.133764.30196019508.29
Karvi(UP)92.5054.172876.85197020252.34
Saharanpur(UP)89.00-18.355290.60212521258.70
Lucknow(UP)78.006.852574.502000202511.11
Sitapur(UP)75.80-41.697751.20202021053.06
Charra(UP)70.0016.673369.50210020805.53
Dadri(UP)70.0016.672391.00210021006.06
Bangalore(Kar)68.0044.684231.003150315014.55
Rajkot(Guj)62.50-12.593295.002300227512.20
Madhoganj(UP)61.504.243441.50202520203.85
Badayoun(UP)60.00100120.0021002085-
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-202455.00208020500.97
Hapur(UP)60.0020846.002130216012.70
Kayamganj(UP)60.00202090.00205020801.99
Ballia(UP)56.001.821701.002040205014.93
Auraiya(UP)55.00-453200.00202021104.66
Firozabad(UP)53.00-3.64732.20215021804.37
Mainpuri(UP)52.0041888.90200021300.65
Jaunpur(UP)46.5022.371084.50202520359.46
Sandi(UP)46.00-4.17996.00180017500.84
Lalganj(UP)45.00-4.262253.7020002000-
Choubepur(UP)43.503.571027.80208020759.76
Narsinghgarh(MP)42.00-26.323615.9021002150-
Maigalganj(UP)40.0033.33798.4020002010-
Jangipura(UP)40.005.26502.002030200010.93
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)38.0031.032405.20206020405.70
Meerut(UP)37.005.71251.002135212514.17
Muradabad(UP)36.00-5.261006.002100208012.00
Rura(UP)35.5024.56686.00190019007.04
Golagokarnath(UP)35.00-12.57355.10201020009.84
Bhesan(Guj)33.00371.4350.0021502160-
Etah(UP)30.00-53.853180.00209021107.73
Kasganj(UP)30.00503937.702130214012.70
Salon(UP)30.00-354.001950-4.00
Vilaspur(UP)29.00-768.642080--
Mathura(UP)26.0041525.002155214519.72
Sehjanwa(UP)26.00-13.331277.00195519508.61
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)26.00-3.7650.802100207012.30
Gangapur City(Raj)25.7033.852022.20207221654.65
Jayas(UP)25.40-36.823748.90202020203.59
Risia(UP)25.0013.643410.101960194515.98
Haathras(UP)24.30-6.18930.9022502225-
Balrampur(UP)24.0050387.00195020004.28
Washim(Mah)23.00-8102.0020002000-
Nawabganj(UP)22.004.76483.0019301935-
Basti(UP)21.5019.441008.00195019556.56
Tulsipur(UP)21.5019.44329.501950195012.39
Etawah(UP)20.00-20721.00205020506.77
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-33.331015.00190019104.11
Raibareilly(UP)20.00-11.11819.00200020007.24
Visnagar(Guj)19.40-43.77285.20222723678.53
Fatehpur(UP)19.00-15.931823.90200019403.63
Bareilly(UP)18.5015.622285.802120212513.37
Achnera(UP)18.001001081.002150213013.16
Khair(UP)18.00202328.00211021207.11
Sanad(Guj)17.0054.5579.00217022901.64
Bijnaur(UP)17.007082.502085207012.10
Soharatgarh(UP)17.00-10.531004.50196519607.67
Bharthna(UP)17.0088.892877.0019602100-1.51
Naanpara(UP)16.80-13.4824.30195019504.84
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)16.001677.781364.902250227512.50
Palanpur(Guj)16.00-52.94543.002275232010.33
Baberu(UP)16.00-11.11323.50197019806.49
Sandila(UP)16.00-202424.0020001990-
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.006.67947.00185018452.78
Buland Shahr(UP)15.00-40929.00208020806.12
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00253601.00195019556.85
Pilibhit(UP)15.003.455672.50201020157.20
Puranpur(UP)15.007.142827.00200520107.22
Utraula(UP)15.007.1429.0019401950-
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-6.25425.002040198018.26
Lalsot(Raj)13.70-14.912980.60202520502.53
Thandla(MP)13.68-30.061202.2320902140-
Kamlaganj(UP)13.5022.73504.5017501750-4.37
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-18.75747.50206021006.74
Khurja(UP)13.008.33556.00207022104.55
Shamli(UP)13.0030218.2021652165-
Jhansi(UP)12.00-4372.30197019606.49
Shikohabad(UP)12.00NC706.00212522009.54
Kannauj(UP)12.00-4831.002050205010.22
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)11.2047.37698.00209121763.21
Bharuasumerpur(UP)11.00-81.671135.50200020008.11
Konch(UP)11.0022.22272.5020102030-
Bilsi(UP)10.50-26.0624.7020302025-
Rudauli(UP)10.20-2.86471.2019601965-
Kosikalan(UP)10.00-15.253461.00212021505.47
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC1596.00215021509.69
Maudaha(UP)10.00-268.001970-5.07
Thara(Guj)9.803.16297.60226222628.39
Devariya(UP)9.505.56575.30195019507.14
Rampur(UP)9.0012.5324.00205020507.89
Kolaras(MP)8.00-36.202011--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)8.0033.33272.502155213013.42
Gadaura(UP)8.0033.333392.50185018502.78
Mawana(UP)8.00NC40.0021302140-
Purwa(UP)8.00-11.11272.0020002000-
Achalda(UP)8.0014.29346.30205020606.77
Wazirganj(UP)8.00NC239.00204020507.37
Mohamadabad(UP)7.8020512.90203020259.73
Kailaras(MP)7.1061065.3019942154-
Durgapur(WB)6.50-65.79495.8121402130-
Visavadar(Guj)6.40-15.79312.7422702280-
Hasanpur(UP)6.00-4093.5020602050-
Lakshar(Utr)5.5057.14106.70185018402.78
Bagasara(Guj)5.00150110.002305214016.71
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)5.0025775.00220021607.84
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC150.0020502050-
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11179.00206020506.74
Rasda(UP)5.002549.0020802060-
Bagru(Raj)4.9063.3358.1020502100-
Tundla(UP)4.50-10796.60214021455.94
Khairagarh(UP)4.20-23.64183.00195019502.63
Mahoba(UP)4.20-10.64647.8020102015-
Modasa(Guj)4.00-61.9689.6022002150-
Rajula(Guj)4.0010042.1020882365-
Dhrol(Guj)3.306541.80226023655.12
Amarawati(Mah)3.00-116.002200--
Nagpur(Mah)3.00-57.1422.0026502650-
Paithan(Mah)3.00NC17.0022002375-
Jagnair(UP)3.0050106.702150205013.16
Ujhani(UP)3.00200973.50208021009.47
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050563.00195519609.83
Robertsganj(UP)2.80-62.67517.802060203511.65
Milak(UP)2.50-36.502085--
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50150139.5019001900-
Halvad(Guj)2.2688.3391.84210021502.44
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-57.69855.802050210010.81
Jarar(UP)2.20214.2961.602050196012.02
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)2.00-62.96190.0021002100-
Ghiraur(UP)2.00NC183.8020001960-
Lakhani(Guj)1.98-16.835090-139.53
Khatra(WB)1.90-2475.40182018007.06
Dewas(MP)1.80-301.802350--
Badda(UP)1.80-87.14152.8020002050-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.80-1055.10180018005.88
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.60-60.98233.30210022005.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-11.762554.501960197012.97
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.30-53.202170--
Kandi(WB)1.20NC29.50215021101.42
Ait(UP)1.10-21.43101.9020402050-0.97
Amalner(Mah)1.00NC7.0024712426-
Pune(Mah)1.00NC19.0040504050-
Gopiganj(UP)1.00NC182.90184018406.05
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70NC47.50221522105.23
Published on January 24, 2020
