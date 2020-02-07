Wheat Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Ulhasnagar(Mah)19.00-5403.002800280021.74
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-83.334383.003500350027.27
Published on February 07, 2020
