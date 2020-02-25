Wheat Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Raath(UP)34.50-259.001950--
Gazipur(UP)25.00-26.471217.00205020009.33
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-50670.0019801980-0.50
Gazipur(UP)4.5021.6281.808100828023.29
Raath(UP)3.90-3.904300--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC59.00500050002.04
Published on February 25, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)