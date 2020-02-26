Wheat Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:05 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)600.00NC61330.00201019904.15
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)8.00NC792.0018651865-
Gorakhpur(MP)2.70-102360.95192519504.05
Anandnagar(UP)2.5056.252569.901965196012.29
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC60.00500050008.70
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)