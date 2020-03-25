Wheat Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Firozabad(UP)24.5011.36958.70215021402.87
Thasara(Dokar)(Guj)20.00-20.001850-NC
Allahabad(UP)5.00-96.151925.00202020201.51
Surajpur(Cht)4.20-79.5181.501850185010.45
Viswan(UP)2.00-75423.001950185011.43
Ghiraur(UP)1.00NC195.0019801990-
Sirsaganj(UP)1.00-75.202130-6.50
Kandi(WB)1.00-6034.2021002100-0.94
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC68.00480047004.35
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC14.009600960011.63
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-202583.701980197514.12
Published on March 25, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)