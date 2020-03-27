Wheat Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:49:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Siliguri(WB)65.00NC931.008000800023.08
Aklera(Raj)50.00233.33264.0019342122-2.32
Achnera(UP)20.00-33.331179.00210020206.06
Kasimbazar(WB)12.00-50539.50220021001.85
Khanpur(Raj)8.50-72.58131.2019612098-0.71
Gadaura(UP)8.50NC3494.00188018503.30
Kandi(WB)3.0020037.2020002100-5.66
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.33153.0019001900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC70.0048004700-2.04
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)