Wheat Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:14 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Shahjahanpur(UP)1100.001022120.00187518807.70
Bareilly(UP)776.0037.357320.00188518755.31
Ujhani(UP)287.7037.795994.30192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)263.5013.332885.70192519254.05
Shamli(UP)180.0012.53793.70193019301.58
Bariwala(Pun)168.00-336.001925-4.62
Barhaj(UP)160.00-5.886510.00192519254.62
Puranpur(UP)156.0067.745202.60191019003.80
Jahangirabad(UP)151.0031.33384.00192719284.73
Bijnaur(UP)112.003.7919.50192519253.49
Wazirganj(UP)105.0054.41654.40192519256.35
Tilhar(UP)103.00-32.999926.80182018405.51
Katra(UP)81.0055.775768.40182518252.82
Lalganj(UP)63.0011.51449.9019251925-
Naugarh(UP)60.00-203628.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)50.8079.511841.40192719300.26
Dinanagar(Pun)50.00-7513288.0019251925-
Soharatgarh(UP)45.00-4.261525.00192519254.62
Mansa(Ubha Buraj Dhilwan)(Pun)25.00-50.001925-4.62
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00NC478.00192519254.62
Jayas(UP)21.5079.17514.40192519259.38
Bareilly(UP)21.0032087.008110780024.39
Safdarganj(UP)20.00-33.33420.90192519256.94
Milak(UP)16.0033.33365.9019251925-
Roorkee(Utr)10.70NC90.0019001900NC
Viswan(UP)8.0014.29212.00185018501.65
Dhoraji(Guj)5.80-57.04291.4016901690-9.87
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.30-4.4437.008090807525.43
Mawana(UP)3.00-25123.5019301930-
Milak(UP)2.5066.6736.2080708060-
Anandnagar(UP)2.4020127.20192519254.62
Tumkur(Kar)2.00-77.7836.001000012000-
Shamli(UP)1.90-36.6716.408250832528.91
Puranpur(UP)1.802013.658160780025.15
Vyra(Guj)1.40-2.804922--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202011.908200815026.64
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-15.3825.008050802518.38
Dhoraji(Guj)1.0011.118.8047054605-7.38
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC38.0047004800-4.08
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-2525.808425842520.01
Misrikh(UP)0.60-66.674.8018801925-1.57
Published on May 19, 2020
