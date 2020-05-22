Wheat Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 01:00:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)1921.20-24.5471605.4319251840-3.02
Mathura(UP)1560.00129.4113660.00192519254.05
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.00-6.6742590.00190519058.86
Madhoganj(UP)815.00-16.8412512.00192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)500.00-41.1812900.00191018953.80
Basti(UP)500.0019.055664.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)500.00108.336725.00195019455.41
Nainpur(MP)427.35-854.701925--
Bareilly(UP)350.00-54.98020.00188018852.17
Ujhani(UP)340.5018.356675.30192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)303.506.124064.70192519254.62
Dahod(Guj)285.70-8.987750.4020502000-2.38
Vishalpur(UP)274.50-5.344410.30186018501.09
Golagokarnath(UP)260.00-7.143038.00191019156.11
Charra(UP)240.00-42606.00192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)230.0035.291760.00192519254.62
Orai(UP)226.7053.281304.8019251925-
Mothkur(UP)194.000.521831.0019251925-
Konch(UP)180.0065.141950.00192519254.62
Sultanpur(UP)170.0054.552625.00192519254.62
Puranpur(UP)164.50-13.875913.60190019003.26
Gondal(UP)163.00-7.397424.50192519254.34
Bijnaur(UP)152.0035.711223.50192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)150.00-16.677170.00192519254.62
Puwaha(UP)145.00-7.9411331.00189019002.72
Haathras(UP)145.00190624.30185019000.54
Badayoun(UP)140.00900563.00192521454.62
Tilhar(UP)136.00102.0810333.40181518200.83
Khalilabad(UP)120.009.092335.00192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.0013.331436.00193019304.61
Balrampur(UP)84.0031.251578.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)83.7064.762008.8018851927-1.93
Bachranwa(UP)75.002752080.00188018802.17
Atrauli(UP)72.00-10856.00192519254.62
Aliganj(UP)70.0025806.30192519254.05
Devariya(UP)70.00NC918.50192519254.62
Lalganj(UP)69.009.521587.9019251925-
Shivpuri(MP)63.00-126.001720--
Akbarpur(UP)61.00-45.051383.70192519254.62
Mihipurwa(UP)57.004.97369.20192519257.84
Farukhabad(UP)53.00-37.651418.50192519254.62
Firozabad(UP)52.500.962072.00192619264.96
Nargunda(Kar)50.00354.55557.0020352000-8.66
Risia(UP)48.0011.63754.301925192512.57
Soharatgarh(UP)43.50-3.331612.00192519254.62
Naanpara(UP)40.8031.61503.50192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)40.30-86.071268.0016801925-13.85
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00900147.006000590033.33
Muskara(UP)35.00-60.271715.50192519304.62
Nawabganj(UP)31.00-18.421109.001925195024.19
Rura(UP)27.5057.14985.00191018903.52
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)26.80387.27113.1017381809-5.03
Awagarh(UP)26.00333.3358.00192519805.77
Ghaziabad(UP)26.0013.04404.508250825021.32
Sikandraraau(UP)25.0025227.00192519254.62
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)25.0078.5778.0085008800-
Bareilly(UP)25.0019.05137.0058108110-10.89
Milak(UP)24.5063.33444.9019251925-
Faizabad(UP)22.70-2.58833.10192519254.62
Rudauli(UP)22.6025.56489.401925192511.59
Gangoh(UP)21.50-22.14648.30192619264.45
Haathras(UP)17.00-71.19675.00700073009.38
Dhansura(Guj)15.007.14251.0017251720-13.75
Billsadda(UP)15.00NC447.0018601860-
Jaunpur(UP)14.00-70.531369.00193519304.88
Achalda(UP)14.00NC521.00192519254.56
Safdarganj(UP)13.00-12.16476.50192519256.94
Purwa(UP)12.00-7.69403.00193019303.76
Suratgarh(Raj)10.70-49.0563.40189018882.72
Jayas(UP)9.80-54.42534.00192519254.62
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.0012.5512.00192519254.62
Devariya(UP)9.005.8881.007965795022.54
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.00-42.86102.0029002800-
Kawardha(Cht)8.00-78.38111.7049005000-4.82
Dhoraji(Guj)7.0020.69305.4017051690-9.07
Meghraj(Guj)7.00-78.46193.2017001650-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)7.007574.0018001750-5.76
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-14.29175.00193519355.16
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.00NC453.0019301930-
Vadgam(Guj)5.8013.7388.5017621885-13.12
Muskara(UP)5.30231.2512.2056755000-
Mawana(UP)5.0066.67133.5019301930-
Viswan(UP)5.00-28.57236.00185018501.65
Azamgarh(UP)4.508092.608035805024.00
Faizabad(UP)4.50NC46.508200880019.71
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC43.508000802512.36
Lakshar(Utr)3.80-83.6890.66196020006.52
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.50337.510.0085008500-
Basti(UP)3.00-62.548.007900797024.21
Balrampur(UP)3.005043.508050800031.97
Milak(UP)2.508.745.8081108090-
Vishalpur(UP)2.40118.1813.708000845022.61
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3318.408000815015.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-60139.80192519254.62
Kandi(WB)1.8028.5711.4018001750-
Naanpara(UP)1.80NC15.2081507700-
Vyra(Guj)1.7021.436.2053754922-
Mathura(UP)1.60-23.8131.908700870031.82
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.505063.5018401840-
Puranpur(UP)1.50-6.2519.858140801024.85
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1410.308190801026.98
Thanabhawan(UP)1.205014.2019281935-
Mothkur(UP)1.20-2.408650--
Dahod(Guj)1.10-92.86187.5042004500-10.64
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC18.00184018405.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC42.0043004600-12.24
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-5038.001200010000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-54.5532.208365841519.16
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-5027.007800795030.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC12.8082508250-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-9.0927.007965805017.13
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-33.3319.9082004300-
Muskara(UP)1.0066.672.608000805019.40
Charra(UP)0.80-33.337.8088008790-
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-33.3318.607975805011.38
Published on May 22, 2020
