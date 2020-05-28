Wheat Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:26:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)8566.50925.9319394.5017251945-7.51
Dharmavaram(MP)5540.20-11080.401955-5.68
Baran(Raj)3250.00-7.1413500.0017451785-
Kalapipal(MP)3000.001076.477110.501925192510.00
Bundi(Raj)2600.00-5200.001760--
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.00-14.2944990.00191019059.14
Mathura(UP)1150.00-26.2815960.00192519254.05
Madhoganj(UP)960.0047.6915732.00192519254.62
Mainpuri(UP)956.00469.054622.50192519254.62
Sheopurkalan(MP)831.50-1663.001687--
Agra(UP)822.00-3.6921378.90193019254.32
Khategaon(MP)804.96-58.173215.3518901925-4.79
Gautampura(MP)766.40-1532.801935--
Itawa(Raj)750.00-1500.001760--
Jagraon(Pun)688.00-1376.001925--
Mandsaur(MP)684.60-1369.201755--
Khair(UP)680.004.6212163.00192519254.62
Rajkot(Guj)555.00-10.486194.5017201740-17.11
Azamgarh(UP)540.00813980.00191019103.80
Badnagar(MP)522.60-1045.201926--
Khanpur(Raj)515.00-1.94291.0017471730-11.54
Basti(UP)500.00NC6664.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)500.00-37.59325.00195019505.41
Aligarh(UP)480.006.6711960.00192519254.62
Shajapur(MP)465.8031.431332.6018221784-0.98
Gajsinghpur(Raj)462.70-925.401925--
Sitapur(UP)440.00-52.1726276.601925192510.00
Maigalganj(UP)400.0053.855395.0018651850-
Pilibhit(UP)393.90-27.5410419.50190519153.53
Lalitpur(UP)390.002.639493.60192519252.94
Khargone(MP)383.60-767.201830--
Mahoba(UP)373.30195.332970.30192519254.62
Ujhani(UP)351.9043.057871.10192519254.62
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)300.0035.142620.0018802010-0.53
Bareilly(UP)300.00-14.298620.00187018801.63
Pratapgarh(Raj)294.0029.231442.4017891747-
Vishalpur(UP)286.504.374983.30186018601.09
Deoli(Raj)273.90-547.801790--
Visnagar(Guj)269.90362.95922.9020001877-4.99
Maur(UP)264.00131.581508.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)264.0089.931744.00192519254.62
Etah(UP)255.00NC2584.20192519254.62
Auraiya(UP)250.00NC2267.00187019251.63
Charra(UP)250.004.173106.00192519254.62
Golagokarnath(UP)250.00-3.853538.00190519105.83
Dahod(Guj)246.5042.498589.4020002000-4.76
Haldwani(Utr)240.30-480.601995--
Lalsot(Raj)235.20290.05660.4017002077-7.05
Jalaun(UP)232.009.853465.70192519254.62
Raibareilly(UP)220.00193.331155.00192519256.35
Nanakmatta(Utr)219.50-439.001925-4.62
Majitha(Pun)219.00-438.001925--
Buland Shahr(UP)208.0042317.00193019304.89
Tundla(UP)205.00109.182581.50192519254.62
Khurja(UP)200.002.562014.00193019294.89
Mehmoodabad(UP)200.00-33.335521.80191019156.11
Bharthna(UP)200.00-33.333733.50192519304.62
Lucknow(UP)190.00-248575.50193019254.89
Raath(UP)181.50-25.772149.0019251925-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)180.00-105380.00197519656.76
Sahiyapur(UP)180.0012.52440.00192519254.62
Gadarwada(MP)177.30-354.601725--
Gondal(UP)174.006.757772.50192519254.34
Mothkur(UP)173.00-10.822177.0019251925-
Sawai Madhopur(Raj)170.10-340.201730--
Atarra(UP)170.00361454.00192519254.62
Etawah(UP)170.00-323575.00192519254.62
Chirgaon(UP)170.00-12.821352.00192519254.90
Bangalore(Kar)166.00-63.682719.00295029501.72
Udaipura(Raj)164.90247.16947.80205020002.50
Hapur(UP)160.008.111691.00193819354.76
Gorakhpur(UP)160.00300836.0019251925-
Suratgarh(Raj)153.5020.39625.40190019003.26
Badrisadri(Raj)153.00-306.001700--
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)151.2078.3487.1018801860-6.47
Allahabad(UP)150.00253360.00193019304.32
Dadri(UP)150.00NC1638.00193019284.32
Paliakala(UP)150.00-16.672824.00190519007.32
Barhaj(UP)150.00NC7470.00192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)143.6024.221334.10193019304.89
Vilaspur(UP)140.00-58.822690.00192519254.05
Ghiraur(UP)140.00NC1589.4019301930-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)132.5038.311931.2016801770-3.56
Vankaner(Guj)132.00101480.7017501775-20.45
Khalilabad(UP)130.008.332595.00192519254.62
Maudaha(UP)130.00124.142166.5019251925NC
Jhijhank(UP)130.00271.431064.00192519355.19
Pandhana(MP)128.80-257.601810--
Konch(UP)126.50-29.722203.00192519254.62
Kasganj(UP)121.8010.73890.20192519254.62
Pukhrayan(UP)120.009.09903.00192519254.05
Sultanpur(UP)120.00-29.412865.00192519254.62
Bindki(UP)120.00-605782.00192519254.62
Sidhwan Bet (Lodhiwala)(Pun)114.00-228.001925-4.62
Lahar(MP)103.00-206.001745--
Sheopurbadod(MP)102.20-204.401720--
Bijnaur(UP)100.00-34.211423.50192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)100.00-909313.00192519254.62
Sandila(UP)100.00-41.182162.00192519255.77
Wazirganj(UP)99.0035.62998.40192519256.35
Haathras(UP)98.00-32.41820.3018301850-0.54
Bharuasumerpur(UP)95.00-36.672573.50192519254.62
Banda(UP)91.90-40.61661.30192519254.62
Naraingarh(Har)91.00-182.001925--
Gurusarai(UP)90.602920510.40192519254.62
Jhansi(UP)90.001100269.50192519354.62
Vijapur(Guj)86.10237.65226.0030251775-
Naugarh(UP)85.0041.673798.00192519254.62
Puranpur(UP)84.00-48.946081.60190019003.26
Balrampur(UP)84.00NC1746.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)83.30230.562225.8018501860-3.75
Mohamadabad(UP)82.50114.29428.50192519254.62
Ballia(UP)80.00-201746.00192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)80.00135.291330.00192519254.62
Partaval(UP)80.0095.12777.50192519305.48
Lalganj(UP)78.0013.041743.9019251925-
Ajuha(UP)75.00-16.671085.00192519264.62
Gotegaon(MP)74.60-149.201710--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)73.005114.29511.7018001665-6.01
Kannauj(UP)71.0029.09598.50192519254.62
Devariya(UP)70.0016.671178.50192519254.62
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)68.90-137.801697--
Robertsganj(UP)68.0050.44997.20194019405.43
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)67.00341489.00193519405.16
Chorichora(UP)67.00346.671276.00192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)62.00138.461123.001925192514.93
Uchana(Har)61.40-122.801925--
Bahraich(UP)60.00-3.231885.10192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)60.00201162.00192519254.62
Jayas(UP)59.00502.04652.00192519254.62
Farukhabad(UP)58.009.431640.50192519304.62
Siddhpur(Guj)57.2915.09609.5419571975-7.56
Thara(Guj)56.5018.95618.1018521852-5.61
Muskara(UP)55.9059.711827.30192519254.62
Aliganj(UP)55.502.781025.30192519254.05
Risia(UP)55.00NC974.301925192512.57
Akbarpur(UP)54.00-11.481491.70192519254.62
Tilhar(UP)53.30-60.8110440.00183018151.10
Tikonia(UP)51.00-62.036440.70192518609.38
Shikohabad(UP)50.00NC1406.00189519352.99
Tulsipur(UP)48.50-25.38884.501925192510.95
Soharatgarh(UP)48.0010.341708.00192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)47.3017.371362.6017001680-12.82
Kalol(Guj)45.00650142.5017501750-14.97
Puwaha(UP)41.50-71.3811414.00189018902.72
Ambikapur(Cht)40.00321.0589.5019301850-
Gulavati(UP)38.00-78.29818.00192719274.16
Porbandar(Guj)36.10607.8483.8015751550-8.43
Utraula(UP)36.00-72.001925--
Kasimbazar(WB)36.00188327.00207523006.96
Naanpara(UP)35.60-12.75574.70192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)35.00-70.834517.6018851925-
Rasda(UP)35.0040667.001925193013.24
Firozabad(UP)34.50-34.292141.00192619264.96
Awagarh(UP)34.0030.77126.00192519255.77
Paatan(MP)33.40-92.55963.4018051940-
Mangrol(Guj)33.00-25222.7019251715-1.28
Baberu(UP)32.20157.6174.90192519201.32
Nawabganj(UP)31.00NC1171.001925192524.19
Mihipurwa(UP)31.0047.62473.20191519257.28
Durg(Cht)30.00-83.132521.2017001890-
Chandausi(UP)30.00-751506.00192519254.62
Faizabad(UP)29.5029.96892.10192519254.62
Amroha(UP)28.00-6.67406.5019251925-
Salon(UP)28.0086.67534.00192519254.62
Hasanpur(UP)27.00-902398.2019251925-
Jahanabad(UP)27.0042.11112.0019251925-
Khairagarh(UP)26.00372.73246.30192519253.49
Mandla(MP)25.81-51.621750--
Pratapgarh(UP)25.5013.33447.50192519300.79
Becharaji(Guj)25.40775.8656.7016902375-9.72
Rampur(UP)25.00NC405.00192519254.62
Dankaur(UP)25.00-64.29916.00193019304.78
Roorkee(Utr)25.00133.64140.00190019002.15
Kamlaganj(UP)23.60-58.67470.10192519305.19
Karvi(UP)23.10-75.921800.60192519254.62
Rudauli(UP)22.700.44534.801925192511.59
Savarkundla(Guj)22.50-35.71302.5019751943-8.14
Shahpura(Jabalpur)(MP)20.80-41.601756--
Gazipur(UP)20.0033.33751.00193019354.89
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-63.642230.00189518802.99
Safdarganj(UP)20.0053.85516.50192519256.94
Sendhwa(MP)19.50-39.001926--
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)18.20-36.401700--
Jaunpur(UP)18.00-66.361512.00192519254.34
Ganjdudwara(UP)17.50573.0857.30192519604.62
Gangoh(UP)17.20-204682.70192619264.45
Jangipura(UP)17.0030.77416.00193019354.89
Milak(UP)16.50-32.65477.9019251925-
Porsa(MP)15.00-30.001925--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)15.00-62.5986.50192519204.62
Siyana(UP)14.90-29.801928-4.78
Rura(UP)14.50-47.271014.00190519103.25
Achalda(UP)14.00NC549.00192519254.56
Billsadda(UP)12.50-16.67472.0018601860-
Rayya(Pun)12.00-24.001925--
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)11.501542.8623.7017502225-
Dongargarh(Cht)11.00-22.001840--
Bewar(UP)11.0017567.0019001927-3.55
Pandariya(Cht)10.90-21.801702-0.71
Umreth(Guj)10.5060039.0016951795-
Choubepur(UP)10.25-81.121071.7019751975-0.75
Purwa(UP)10.00-16.67423.00193019303.76
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-75996.30192519254.62
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)10.00-33.33177.60192519254.05
Amirgadh(Guj)9.801533.3323.4017102130-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-60.87576.00192519254.62
Mansa(Guj)8.601062.1640.3017001750-27.66
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)8.507045.00187518903.02
Chandoli(UP)7.50-53.12132.10193019304.61
Chitwadagaon(UP)7.0016.67467.0019301930-
Shahganj(UP)7.00-89.23749.0019251925-0.77
Durgapur(WB)6.5715.26206.41215022004.88
Vadhvan(Guj)6.00-5060.8016381647-14.91
Asansol(WB)6.0030.15400.73210021505.00
Bidar(Kar)5.00-16.6733.00280028007.69
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)5.00NC94.0017501750-8.38
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67185.00193519355.16
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-80237.00192519254.62
Jasvantnagar(UP)4.5012.5110.0019101850-
Jagnair(UP)4.2090.9141.70192019309.71
Dhanera(Guj)3.80137.59.2018752117-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)3.002008.0029893100-
Bhadravathi(Kar)3.00-78.5738.0023111900-
Vadgam(Guj)2.80-51.7294.1016781762-17.26
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.50-69.5127.5017501800-16.67
Beawar(Raj)2.10-68.6672.302100200013.51
Gopiganj(UP)2.00-23.0866.00185019250.54
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.3367.5018401840-
Kandi(WB)2.0011.1115.4017501800-
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.80-10142.60192519304.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.8012.5146.60192519254.62
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.20-2539.40185018505.71
Khatra(WB)1.10-15.3848.70185018505.71
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-2.003099--
Shahpura(UP)1.00-77.7811.0019401940-
Sami(Guj)0.90-73.538.6018001850-5.26
Published on May 28, 2020
