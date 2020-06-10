Wheat Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:56:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)980.00-0.7132254.90193019254.32
Mainpuri(UP)960.001.0515790.50192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)900.00462.524100.00192519255.77
Sangriya(Raj)839.00-1678.001925--
Lakhimpur(UP)800.00-33.3358590.00191019057.91
Narsinghgarh(MP)676.402.0421147.6017001850-1.73
Sitapur(UP)650.00-5.834492.601925192510.00
Lalitpur(UP)620.00-4.6215533.60192519252.94
Orai(UP)610.50130.384505.8019251925-
Badnagar(MP)516.20-1.222077.6018751926-
Fatehpur(UP)466.305.558904.90192519254.62
Basti(UP)400.00-13.0411364.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)400.0011.1119780.00192519254.05
Dahod(Guj)367.60-1.0211350.6020002000-4.76
Bilsi(UP)358.00-13.535242.0019251925-
Aligarh(UP)350.00-7.8916920.00192519254.62
Auraiya(UP)350.0016.675204.00188018802.17
Ghaziabad(UP)350.00-41.6713525.00195019405.41
Maigalganj(UP)350.00259015.0018651875-
Rajkot(Guj)330.00-40.546854.5017001720-18.07
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)310.0010.718520.00194019504.86
Modasa(Guj)309.6046.381190.6018601900-7.00
Bharuasumerpur(UP)300.001004273.50192519254.62
Mahoba(UP)292.209.156132.50192519254.62
Chirgaon(UP)245.0044.121842.00192519254.90
Begusarai (Raj)240.00-22.582750.0018401840NC
Banda(UP)240.001401641.30192519254.62
Mohammdi(UP)239.0024.482327.0018421843-
Raath(UP)218.00-6.443398.0019251925-
Azamgarh(UP)217.50-1316935.00191019053.80
Etawah(UP)200.00-205035.00192519254.62
Sultanpur(UP)200.0011.114345.00192519254.62
Lalsot(Raj)194.409.831403.2017001776-7.05
Hapur(UP)190.005.563531.00193519324.59
Mothkur(UP)187.00-29.173825.0019251925-
Charra(UP)180.00-105566.00192519254.62
Etah(UP)180.00503744.20192619254.67
Lucknow(UP)180.002010725.50193019284.89
Gondal(UP)178.50NC9934.50192519254.34
Saharanpur(UP)175.00-27.6915270.10193019304.61
Gorakhpur(UP)170.006.251176.0019251925-
Jalaun(UP)167.00-39.45176.50192519254.62
Meerut(UP)165.00101362.0019351930-6.52
Maudaha(UP)162.50-4.413431.5019251925NC
Bareilly(UP)162.0019.1210791.00186518801.36
Suratgarh(Raj)151.7050.21130.80192519134.62
Atarra(UP)150.00-16.673434.00192519254.62
Khategaon(MP)145.58580.2874890.9519151870-3.53
Khurja(UP)140.00-24.732946.00193019284.89
Paliakala(UP)140.00-6.674544.00190519107.32
Buland Shahr(UP)130.00-7.144177.00193019304.89
Mehmoodabad(UP)122.00-6.156785.80191019056.11
Banthara(UP)120.00-84.9413112.20192519004.62
Muskara(UP)115.90131.82459.70192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)114.00-511150.00194019355.43
Muradabad(UP)110.00101930.00192519254.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)110.00-75.5625640.00182518604.82
Barhaj(UP)110.0037.58670.00192519254.62
Achnera(UP)105.0052134.00192019254.35
Tarapur(Guj)104.83-81.086390.1018171861-9.06
Sahiyapur(UP)100.0011.114080.00192519254.62
Jhansi(UP)90.002.86812.50192519254.62
Bharthna(UP)90.00-5.264763.50192619254.67
Udaipura(Raj)87.10-65.313250.80205020502.50
Atrauli(UP)85.006.252754.00192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)85.00-19.054734.00192819284.78
Naugarh(UP)85.00-13.275296.00192519254.62
Wazirganj(UP)85.0030.772280.40192519256.35
Karvi(UP)83.60-15.942568.30192519254.62
Mohamadabad(UP)82.0020.591074.10192519254.62
Ballia(UP)80.00-202466.00192519304.62
Pukhrayan(UP)80.00-33.331723.00192519254.05
Raibareilly(UP)80.00-5.882705.00192519256.35
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)80.0019.41649.00192519354.62
Haathras(UP)80.00NC1760.3017751800-3.53
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)75.00-16.673946.0018801920-0.53
Tundla(UP)75.00-56.93694.50192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)71.0016.392143.70192519254.62
Allahabad(UP)70.00-303900.00192519304.05
Kasganj(UP)68.00-62.222629.80192519254.62
Siddhpur(Guj)66.97-12.541243.3618521880-12.52
Ganjdudwara(UP)66.0083.33619.30192519254.62
Bahraich(UP)65.008.332376.10192519254.62
Khalilabad(UP)65.00-13.333205.00192519254.62
Jhijhank(UP)65.00301554.00192519255.19
Dindori(MP)64.83275.39544.94192619254.11
Bijay Nagar(Raj)61.90-13.431812.8016801680-13.85
Lalganj(UP)61.00-6.152516.90192519254.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)60.005900841.7017501725-8.62
Bangalore(Kar)60.009.093437.00295029501.72
Devariya(UP)60.00-41819.50192519254.62
Konch(UP)60.00-46.434060.40192519254.62
Tulsipur(UP)57.008.571229.501925192510.95
Dehgam(Guj)56.5012.332758.0018101822-5.83
Thara(Guj)56.00-26.32954.1016651745-15.14
Dataganj(UP)55.6044.79648.60184218423.48
Balrampur(UP)55.00-19.122474.00192519254.62
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)50.60-11.85274.3017501805-10.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.0011.112218.00193019304.61
Kayamganj(UP)50.0011.111682.00192519254.62
Partaval(UP)50.0011.111167.50192519255.48
Ajuha(UP)50.00-16.671705.00192819254.78
Puranpur(UP)49.50-26.677363.60192519154.62
Tilhar(UP)44.00-34.8110890.20183518301.38
Firozabad(UP)42.50252551.00192619274.96
Badayoun(UP)40.00-201483.00188018752.17
Risia(UP)39.00-13.331672.301925192510.63
Faizabad(UP)38.5077.421176.30192519254.62
Salon(UP)37.00105.56916.00192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)36.50-22.011595.70200019700.50
Nautnava(UP)36.00-66.511786.00191019103.80
Naanpara(UP)35.60-3.781068.30192519254.62
Utraula(UP)35.504.41476.00192519256.35
Baberu(UP)35.00-7.89390.90192519251.32
Jafarganj(UP)35.0059.091445.001925192514.93
Farukhabad(UP)34.00-20.932126.50192519254.62
Vishalpur(UP)34.00-19.055827.10186518701.36
Suvasra(MP)33.75-67.501675--
Kamlaganj(UP)32.5037.71535.10192519255.19
Bhehjoi(UP)32.008.471730.10186518651.36
Chandausi(UP)31.00-22.51918.00192519254.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)30.00-14.291274.50192519254.62
Jahanabad(UP)30.0076.47244.0019251925-
Bachranwa(UP)30.00-402626.00192519254.62
Vilaspur(UP)30.00203080.00192519254.05
Rasda(UP)30.009.09842.001925193013.24
Amroha(UP)28.0033.33592.5019251925-
Nawabganj(UP)26.0018.181329.001925192524.19
Khairagarh(UP)25.0066.67426.90191018002.69
Dankaur(UP)25.00-21.881250.00193019284.78
Pratapgarh(UP)21.50-17.31582.50192519250.79
Savarkundla(Guj)20.00400390.5019381938-9.86
Aliganj(UP)16.00-54.151994.10192519254.05
Kalol(Guj)15.00-25212.5017001725-17.40
Dhansura(Guj)15.00-70447.0017301725-13.50
Hasanpur(UP)15.00-16.672586.2019251925-
Mawana(UP)15.00-25253.5019251925-
Rudauli(UP)13.70-2.14750.601925192511.59
Safdarganj(UP)13.50-32.5758.10192819257.11
Awagarh(UP)13.00-31.58386.00192519255.77
Gazipur(UP)12.00-20805.00194019405.43
Puwaha(UP)11.40-8.811768.80189018902.72
Jangipura(UP)11.00-35.29438.00194019305.43
Purwa(UP)10.5010.53570.00193019303.76
Achalda(UP)10.00-16.67689.00192519254.56
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)10.00-23.08263.60192519254.05
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-10730.00192519254.62
Asansol(WB)8.402.44433.93205020502.50
Sainthia(WB)8.30-2.3533.6019301930-3.02
Rampurhat(WB)8.303.7547.001930193016.97
Lohardaga(Jha)8.00-2048.0019501900-
Durgapur(WB)8.00-7.94256.19210021002.44
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-14.29246.00193519305.16
Mansa(Guj)5.02-13.7577.6017751775-24.47
Billsadda(UP)5.00-37.5588.0018601865-
Pawai(MP)4.802021.9019251925-
Anandnagar(UP)4.50164.71176.60192519254.62
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.20-12.5501.0019251930-
Dhoraji(Guj)3.30-43.1367.6016901685-9.87
Kishunpur(UP)3.00-84.21587.00190019254.40
Bangarmau(UP)2.50-75973.00192519254.62
Vadhvan(Guj)2.20-47.6273.6015681628-18.55
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.3389.5019251925-
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.80-21.7414.2017871800-
Khatra(WB)1.8063.6452.30185018505.71
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.40133.334.0016821840-7.84
Beawar(Raj)1.303079.90190019502.70
Jarar(UP)1.209.0940.90186018602.20
Thanabhawan(UP)1.00258.0019261928-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.00-16.6741.40185018505.71
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC24.001925192510.00
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-92.22128.00187018701.63
