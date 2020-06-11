Wheat Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sangriya(Raj)770.00-8.223218.0019251925-
Lakhimpur(UP)700.00-12.559990.00191519108.19
Basti(UP)420.00512204.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)340.00-2.8614205.00195019505.41
Mahoba(UP)311.306.546755.10192519254.62
Khategaon(MP)246.0969.0475383.1318501915-6.80
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC4745.00192519254.62
Mohammdi(UP)194.50-18.622716.0018411842-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)180.00-404633.50192519254.62
Jalaun(UP)178.006.595532.50192519254.62
Unnao(UP)176.60-25.392866.30192519304.05
Madhoganj(UP)150.00-72.2223852.00192519254.62
Mothkur(UP)145.00-22.464115.0019251925-
Kasganj(UP)140.00105.882909.80192519254.62
Atarra(UP)130.00-13.333694.00192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)130.00-27.7810985.50193019304.89
Sahiyapur(UP)120.00204320.00192519254.62
Mehmoodabad(UP)120.00-1.647025.80191519106.39
Muskara(UP)117.000.952693.70192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)113.00-0.8811376.00194519405.71
Kadiri(Guj)110.00-76.34789.5017251850-15.85
Dadri(UP)110.00NC3518.00192819294.22
Muradabad(UP)100.00-9.092130.00192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)95.0011.764924.00192819284.78
Ujhani(UP)94.10-48.0710386.90188019002.17
Barhaj(UP)90.00-18.188850.00192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)85.00NC5466.00192519254.62
Suratgarh(Raj)69.50-54.191269.80191619254.13
Puranpur(UP)67.5036.367498.60191519254.08
Akbarpur(UP)67.00-5.632277.70192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)60.00501603.00187018801.63
Ajuha(UP)60.00201825.00192819284.78
Karvi(UP)59.80-28.472687.90192519254.62
Wazirganj(UP)55.00-35.292390.40192519256.35
Farukhabad(UP)52.0052.942230.50192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)47.00-16.072269.00192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)42.60-31.181898.0017151680-12.05
Firozabad(UP)41.00-3.532633.00192819265.07
Jaunpur(UP)40.001001933.40193519304.88
Lalganj(UP)36.00-40.982588.90192519254.62
Risia(UP)35.00-10.261742.301925192510.63
Jayas(UP)34.80-15.121046.60192519254.62
Balrampur(UP)34.00-38.182542.00192519254.62
Rasda(UP)32.508.33907.001925192513.24
Lucknow(UP)32.003.23530.008050806018.38
Naanpara(UP)31.80-10.671131.90192519254.62
Nawabganj(UP)29.0011.541387.001925192524.19
Mahoba(UP)22.10100.9156.505165440017.39
Puwaha(UP)21.0084.2111810.80189018902.72
Khairagarh(UP)20.00-20466.90190019102.15
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-33.332666.00192519254.62
Kamlaganj(UP)19.50-40574.10192519255.19
Aliganj(UP)18.0012.52030.10192519254.05
Bhehjoi(UP)15.50-51.561761.10186518651.36
Tikonia(UP)15.00-86.966970.70192519059.38
Jangipura(UP)14.0027.27466.00192019404.35
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0040492.508210820020.74
Rudauli(UP)13.20-3.65777.001925192511.59
Gazipur(UP)13.008.33831.00194019405.43
Shahganj(UP)12.00-521193.0019251925-0.77
Safdarganj(UP)12.00-11.11782.10192819287.11
Mawana(UP)11.00-26.67275.5019251925-
Lohardaga(Jha)10.002588.0019501950-
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00-88.008800--
Purwa(UP)9.00-14.29588.00192519303.49
Asansol(WB)8.905.95451.73205020502.50
Durgapur(WB)8.405272.99210021002.44
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)8.00-11.11746.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0033.33175.006000600033.33
Bharwari(UP)7.00-17.65223.80192619254.67
Savarkundla(Guj)6.50-67.5403.5018501938-13.95
Achalda(UP)5.00-50699.00192519254.56
Asansol(WB)5.0011.11107.698000800019.40
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC49.508100805032.79
Dadri(UP)3.00-4042.008170812029.68
Dadri(UP)3.00-2522.005920590037.67
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-6.6752.108710873031.77
Muskara(UP)2.60-50.9417.4053505675-
Kasganj(UP)2.00-4.008820--
Naanpara(UP)2.002522.4081008200-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-2016.0080507810-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-2026.008180810018.55
Dhoraji(Guj)1.90-42.42371.4016751690-10.67
Puranpur(UP)1.80NC27.058175812525.38
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-64.44179.80192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)1.6045.4525.3080508110-
Muskara(UP)1.60605.808250800023.13
Gazipur(UP)1.40-53.3350.908180810018.55
Soharatgarh(UP)1.303029.60788079653.41
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.0044004600-12.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-5027.407900790014.49
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.679.6084008050-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2017.508200825026.64
Unnao(UP)0.80-209.508000815025.00
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.