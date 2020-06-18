Wheat Prices

as on : 18-06-2020 10:43:05 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)600.00-4063190.00191019109.14
Rudauli(UP)11.50-4.17875.001925192511.59
Anandnagar(UP)1.8020189.20192519254.62
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.