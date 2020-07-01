Wheat Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)420.00-6.6720393.60193019253.21
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0014.2966690.00190019207.34
Mainpuri(UP)250.00-1.9618940.50192519254.62
Mahoba(UP)231.50-12.648434.10192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)231.000.4337774.601925192510.00
Sultanpur(UP)200.0011.116265.00192519254.62
Gondal(UP)179.500.8412447.50192519254.34
Unnao(UP)179.40-5.334262.10193019304.32
Maigalganj(UP)150.00-4011115.0018751885-
Basti(UP)140.00-17.6514884.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)135.00-1020680.00192519254.05
Hardoi(UP)130.00-18.7526120.00192519255.77
Kosikalan(UP)124.0010.2212506.00194019455.43
Achnera(UP)95.001.063122.00191519204.08
Saharanpur(UP)78.00-17.0215918.10194019405.15
Jhansi(UP)77.50-7.741135.50192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)75.00-14.2918050.00189519002.99
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-36.368135.80193019257.22
Barhaj(UP)60.00209770.00192019255.49
Faizabad(UP)55.0012.241575.10192519254.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)50.00-16.675373.50192519254.62
Devariya(UP)50.00-23.082269.50190019253.26
Shamli(UP)50.00255243.70193019301.58
Kasganj(UP)44.50-25.833233.20192519254.62
Firozabad(UP)39.00-9.32797.00192619254.96
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)36.002.861480.50191019253.80
Utraula(UP)36.0012.5754.00192519256.35
Partaval(UP)35.5029.091293.50192019255.21
Lucknow(UP)34.00NC11395.50194019405.43
Karvi(UP)31.30-24.33225.30192519254.62
Ballia(UP)30.00-57.142826.00193519255.16
Ajuha(UP)30.00-14.292115.00192519254.62
Nawabganj(UP)25.004.171541.001925192524.19
Jhijhank(UP)25.00-501794.00185019251.09
Kayamganj(UP)24.00-41910.00192519254.62
Naanpara(UP)24.0016.51402.30185019250.54
Mauranipur(UP)20.00-55.562312.90193019304.89
Haathras(UP)20.00-602170.3018201830-1.09
Lalganj(UP)18.001402767.90192519254.62
Mohamadabad(UP)18.00-73.531246.10193019254.89
Farukhabad(UP)14.503.572413.50192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)14.007.691009.00194019404.30
Rasda(UP)12.50-58.331062.001935192513.82
Jafarganj(UP)12.00501579.001925192514.93
Jangipura(UP)12.00-7.69540.00193519355.16
Vasai(Mah)9.00-78.57172.00235025609.05
Vilaspur(UP)9.0012.53176.00192519254.05
Chandausi(UP)8.00-46.672034.00192519254.62
Risia(UP)8.00-11.111906.301925192510.63
Wazirganj(UP)8.00128.572615.40192519256.35
Rudauli(UP)7.20-41011.001925192811.59
Mirzapur(UP)6.0033.33289.00193519355.16
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-28.57886.10193019267.22
Puranpur(UP)4.005.267628.40192019204.35
Fatehabad(UP)3.50400135.00189018702.72
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-40.48506.0019251925-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.50-3.85301.10192519254.62
Akluj(Mah)2.001006.0017002100-
Sirsaganj(UP)1.50-16.6724.90192519254.05
Published on July 01, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
