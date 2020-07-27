Wheat Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:38:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)431.50-46.8679264.5017501700-7.89
Aligarh(UP)320.00-8.5725460.0017601750-4.86
Bindki(UP)310.003.3311982.00193019304.61
Golagokarnath(UP)220.00-4.3512778.00192019156.67
Hardoi(UP)210.0010.5329600.0018401900NC
Badnagar(MP)203.00-60.672483.6019001875-
Dahod(Guj)195.8045.3617490.0019001900-9.52
Rajkot(Guj)195.00-1.5214288.5017001715-16.26
Unnao(UP)189.5081.176046.30193019354.04
Bangalore(Kar)185.00428.575855.00300030003.45
Hapur(UP)185.00-11.98111.00193219301.68
Gondal(UP)184.005.4417057.50192019203.78
Maigalganj(UP)180.0012.514635.0018801875-
Begusarai (Raj)160.0014.294760.00185018400.54
Sitapur(UP)139.00-4.7941557.60191019205.41
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)135.00-6.92459.00193019404.89
Barhaj(UP)130.008.3312394.00192519256.35
Saharanpur(UP)115.0019.7918506.10193019353.76
Kosikalan(UP)110.00-8.3315040.00193019254.89
Paliakala(UP)110.0057.146909.00190519104.38
Muradabad(UP)100.0011.114930.00192519304.05
Mathura(UP)95.00-523100.0018601865-0.53
Mehmoodabad(UP)95.0035.719957.80192019304.35
Madhoganj(UP)80.0023.0825356.00192019256.67
Siddhpur(Guj)79.4271.312271.2418121725-7.41
Palanpur(Guj)78.00951601.0016901665-27.31
Gorakhpur(UP)72.507.412776.0019301930-
Choubepur(UP)70.00-15.664099.5019752000-0.75
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.009.096393.50182518254.29
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)53.0082.762281.7016501700-9.59
Meerut(UP)53.0010.422810.00194519452.37
Vankaner(Guj)50.006.382430.7017251725-13.75
Dadri(UP)50.00254818.00193019310.52
Jahangirabad(UP)49.002.086253.00192719253.60
Mainpuri(UP)46.00-2.1320042.50192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)45.0012.518899.00192519254.62
Tundla(UP)41.00-21.154816.50192519254.62
Udaipura(Raj)40.20-55.034024.20205020502.50
Orai(UP)40.0014.295797.8016501680-
Sahiyapur(UP)40.0053.856274.00192519254.34
Shamli(UP)40.0037.936310.70192519351.32
Utraula(UP)38.00NC1637.00192019206.08
Raibareilly(UP)36.00-40.983712.00188518904.14
Ballia(UP)35.009003173.00193519355.16
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-22.224435.00192519304.62
Karvi(UP)35.00-7.893910.30183018102.81
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.50-1.523458.00192519302.94
Kopaganj(UP)32.00-25.585100.00192519254.05
Charra(UP)30.00256624.0017501750-5.41
Bharwari(UP)30.00200895.8018001800-2.17
Modasa(Guj)29.70-46.291360.6017501830-10.26
Firozabad(UP)29.50-7.813562.00192719253.88
Kasimbazar(WB)27.00NC813.002125210014.86
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)25.20-66.441107.9017001640-11.23
Allahabad(UP)25.00-58.335170.00193019354.61
Kannauj(UP)25.00-10.711650.5018501850-1.07
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)24.5016.673958.2016811655-11.06
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)22.00-8.331982.50192519254.34
Rampur(UP)22.004.761375.00192519253.49
Muskara(UP)21.50514.293656.70182517500.27
Becharaji(Guj)21.3062.6183.5016551590-12.53
Farukhabad(UP)21.00-162857.5017601780-6.38
Lalganj(UP)21.0010.533301.90185018500.54
Nawabganj(UP)21.00-161925.001920192023.87
Dhrol(Guj)20.408.51888.2014001535-22.65
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-66.672542.00193519304.59
Mawana(UP)20.00-20914.5019351940-
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-202454.0017701790-4.84
Naanpara(UP)19.4038.571823.10190019003.26
Ajuha(UP)18.00NC2587.00193019304.89
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)15.00-70.36304.3017001750-8.11
Shikohabad(UP)15.00503782.00193519404.59
Fatehpur(UP)14.5031.8213674.70190019003.26
Savarkundla(Guj)14.0040643.5018001788-10.58
Baberu(UP)13.0013.04723.9017701790-6.84
Kasganj(UP)13.00-67.53684.0018101810-1.09
Gazipur(UP)12.009.091285.00193019303.76
Dehgam(Guj)11.20202.73149.6017001705-15.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)11.00-35.294170.0017301730-11.51
Devariya(UP)11.00-26.673308.50192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)10.00253385.40192719284.73
Jhijhank(UP)10.00-502168.00187018502.19
Chandausi(UP)9.0012.52161.00190019102.15
Mahoba(UP)8.90-19.099413.50190019204.40
Bilsi(UP)8.3023.886134.4019001900-
Bhadravathi(Kar)8.00-2074.0023482459-
Badayoun(UP)8.00-42.862048.00193019252.66
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-4.411421.3018401840NC
Rajula(Guj)5.00-27.5496.4016631723-14.72
Bangarmau(UP)5.00-9.091048.80193019256.04
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025389.00194519504.29
Achalda(UP)5.00NC865.0017501750-4.94
Lucknow(UP)4.0033.3311504.70195019405.41
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00604390.00192519252.39
Ujhani(UP)4.00-2010781.90192519254.05
Wazirganj(UP)4.00-33.332712.40190019004.97
Akbarpur(UP)3.50402632.50191019153.80
Rudauli(UP)3.50-12.51155.40191019006.11
Risia(UP)3.00NC1986.30188018706.82
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.404.35355.1017701820-4.84
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC958.70190019003.26
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.70-5.56197.00192519254.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-36264.40192519254.62
Vadgam(Guj)1.50NC134.3016101655-20.61
Dhanura(UP)1.303028.70190019003.54
Gurusarai(UP)1.20201444.80186018603.33
Khatra(WB)1.00NC60.701925192510.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.00NC51.401925192510.00
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-78.953332.2017751760-5.74
Published on July 27, 2020
