Wheat Prices

as on : 31-08-2020 04:09:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Manasa(MP)1041.00-2082.001716--
Agra(UP)713.00-0.5670936.90192519250.26
Lalitpur(UP)255.0015.9129063.6017401800-4.66
Golagokarnath(UP)220.001018638.0018901920-0.53
Gondal(UP)179.004.3722736.5018501850NC
Barhaj(UP)130.0018.1816210.00188018804.44
Azamgarh(UP)120.0014.2920898.00187519271.90
Sitapur(UP)120.00NC46320.6018001910-6.15
Maigalganj(UP)90.00NC19835.0018401845-
Ghaziabad(UP)85.00-1517664.0019001940NC
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.0023.0811809.80190019103.26
Jhansi(UP)78.00-5.453846.5016901685-6.11
Madhoganj(UP)67.0010.7426635.0017301850-10.13
Muradabad(UP)60.00-33.337610.0018601860NC
Bharwari(UP)60.001401625.80184518450.27
Paliakala(UP)58.00-7.28950.00188019005.32
Choubepur(UP)56.00605299.5018751800-5.78
Palanpur(Guj)52.00116.672345.0016121665-30.67
Faizabad(UP)47.004.443502.10187018851.63
Allahabad(UP)45.00-18.186230.00192518503.77
Etah(UP)45.0028.575914.2016501700-13.16
Khalilabad(UP)45.00NC5469.00187518751.90
Aklera(Raj)40.00-203035.0016701710-17.24
Mathura(UP)40.0014.2924722.0017301740-7.49
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0033.333026.3017801925-8.72
Achnera(UP)39.00NC5740.00192519204.62
Chorichora(UP)38.00523752.0018301860-0.54
Bharuasumerpur(UP)36.00448286.5016001600-11.11
Basti(UP)35.00105.8818449.80186019301.09
Mauranipur(UP)35.0048.943776.5017501800-4.89
Rajkot(Guj)32.50-84.8817151.5017151680-17.35
Kannauj(UP)32.003.232330.5016801680-12.73
Mainpuri(UP)32.00-8.5720877.5018201820-1.09
Shamli(UP)31.0072.227523.7018901910-0.53
Rajkot(Guj)27.50-47.12335.805725535014.50
Soharatgarh(UP)27.003.853336.00187018801.63
Siddhpur(Guj)26.22160.383062.6015371612-21.46
Fatehpur(UP)26.00714483.1016801680-8.70
Partaval(UP)26.00-25.712116.5017251900-5.48
Jambusar(Guj)25.40-50.804600-9.52
Ballia(UP)25.00-16.673643.00193019304.89
Farukhabad(UP)25.0019.053507.5016351640-13.03
Kosikalan(UP)25.00-16.6716528.0017301750-6.49
Firozabad(UP)24.00-27.274350.0018801775-2.84
Nawabganj(UP)23.00-11.542299.001850190019.35
Mahoba(UP)22.2079.039621.7016801810-9.68
Kadiri(Guj)22.00-80833.5015751725-17.11
Kasganj(UP)20.00-604604.0016601670-11.70
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-42.864314.0018801880-0.53
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC2984.0016601670-12.63
Haathras(UP)20.0033.332748.3016511650-13.11
Jhijhank(UP)20.00-42.862918.0018001730-1.64
Bareilly(UP)18.00-6411967.8018751890-1.83
Ajuha(UP)18.00-283214.00190018802.43
Balrampur(UP)17.00-324006.00193019204.89
Mawana(UP)15.00-11.761454.5018801885-
Devariya(UP)14.00-36.363567.50186019251.09
Halvad(Guj)13.56-5.83860.0616001600-18.99
Jafarganj(UP)13.00-18.752147.00188018603.30
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0062.5536.108400837023.53
Lalganj(UP)12.50-26.473762.9017151750-6.79
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)12.00-14.292440.50192019102.67
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00-202711.0018001700-5.01
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-44061.0018401825-2.13
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-256920.00187518750.27
Rasda(UP)12.00NC1579.001930193013.53
Kalol(Guj)11.0046.67403.5015501600-24.68
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.20-68.222548.6015581610-20.91
Atarra(UP)10.00-9.094634.0016001680-13.51
Dadri(UP)10.00-506278.0018601870-3.63
Vilaspur(UP)9.0012.53582.00188018901.62
Chotila(Guj)8.70-65.75382.2016501650-17.50
Bilsi(UP)8.3038.336316.6017451730-
Chorichora(UP)8.00-15.79261.008445843033.31
Devariya(UP)7.50-11.76159.00849084458.57
Faizabad(UP)7.00-17.65119.508300820021.17
Badayoun(UP)6.508.332345.0018001800-3.74
Azamgarh(UP)6.5062.5135.20846084607.09
Jayas(UP)6.1041.861636.8015601780-17.89
Orai(UP)5.50-21.436138.8015501500-
Puwaha(UP)5.501011913.80192519251.32
Khurja(UP)5.00-10.001848--
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11491.00192519303.22
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC529.0015301520-16.62
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1045.0016601650-9.83
Buland Shahr(UP)5.0042.864533.0018501840-6.09
Rura(UP)5.00NC1308.0017251842-6.25
Ujhani(UP)5.00-23.0810839.9018001800-4.00
Wazirganj(UP)5.001002837.4017801800-1.66
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-61.54212.605400526020.00
Gondal(UP)4.80-4024.60820083000.61
Mahoba(UP)4.8033.33132.3048504820-2.71
Mohamadabad(UP)4.0033.331555.3016701700-9.24
Balrampur(UP)4.0010071.508200815034.43
Lucknow(UP)3.6016.1311583.3018601880NC
Naanpara(UP)3.60-77.782342.50192019006.67
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.576.50840086406.46
Ghiraur(UP)3.00-253635.4018601928-1.06
Kosikalan(UP)3.00NC68.108550870011.04
Dadri(UP)3.00NC48.00830081703.75
Dadri(UP)3.00NC28.0052805920-2.22
Mathura(UP)2.8027.2759.90860085607.50
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.2022.22436.5016801690-10.16
Lucknow(UP)2.10-30540.20835080904.38
Porbandar(Guj)2.00122.22141.6012251475-28.78
Risia(UP)2.00NC2089.30190019003.83
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC30.00844085004.20
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-6049.007950790032.50
Etah(UP)1.80-1030.80850085005.59
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-1049.20845084607.23
Shamli(UP)1.80-18.1838.408250836528.91
Akbarpur(UP)1.808030.9081108310-
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-5.88333.4017501925-4.89
Golagokarnath(UP)1.6014.2919.30825082157.70
Mansa(Guj)1.56-55.17125.1215501610-22.50
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-80.2642.2019501950-22.00
Banda(UP)1.50-3.008610-16.35
Farukhabad(UP)1.505030.4080007900-4.76
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-28.5756.2083758375-4.07
Ajuha(UP)1.50-16.6726.805500550013.17
Agra(UP)1.50-2513.0043505680-7.84
Agra(UP)1.50NC34.30847087604.83
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-11.7620.008500873010.39
Dehgam(Guj)1.40-48.153390.8015451542-22.75
Choubepur(UP)1.407.6910.608250818520.09
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-78.95521.2015951655-24.59
Sehjanwa(UP)1.205020.108450846017.36
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC32.0082008300-
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC39.50190019003.54
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.0045004900-6.25
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC26.30823583501.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC22.8082508375-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC15.6083008200-
Partaval(UP)1.0066.673.908450843032.03
Paliakala(UP)1.00-9.0919.208290823011.28
Choubepur(UP)1.0011.117.4054505480-3.96
Jhijhank(UP)0.70-305.4050005850-
Atarra(UP)0.60-505.6085608450-

Published on August 31, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
