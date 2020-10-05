Wheat Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:02:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1250.0040035273.6016001660-14.89
Jamnagar(Guj)921.00-17.2514210.0015181613-25.88
Kota(Raj)611.00-17.9994582.5017001650-14.14
Agra(UP)600.00-479666.9017251725-11.31
Mumbai(Mah)306.004.798779.0031002400-6.06
Mumbai(Mah)303.00111.898779.008800840012.82
Aligarh(UP)300.00-6.2540890.0016501660-17.50
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.0013.6418800.00196519250.77
Hardoi(UP)230.00-37.8438040.0017601770-8.33
Lakhimpur(UP)220.00NC88610.0017601810-10.66
Hapur(UP)160.006.6713211.0018501840-5.13
Golagokarnath(UP)150.00NC22518.0018001810-5.26
Rajkot(Guj)146.5010.1520356.5015601600-26.07
Gondal(UP)125.50-4.225291.5018001800-6.25
Bindki(UP)120.00-7.6915420.6016501670-13.61
Saharanpur(UP)114.0096.5522830.1018451850-5.38
Maigalganj(UP)100.0011.1121575.0017601750-5.63
Mehmoodabad(UP)90.00-89.7714795.8017301790-10.36
Sitapur(UP)89.00-15.2447778.6017001780-11.92
Konch(UP)89.00134.216267.8014261475-22.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)70.005284.623661.3015501500-19.48
Visnagar(Guj)69.5055.132642.3015621512-22.67
Khanpur(Raj)65.00-38.16117.2015651540-19.95
Sangli(Mah)63.00350500.0024132500-
Mathura(UP)62.0012.7326424.0016501675-14.51
Madhoganj(UP)61.0032.6127455.0017201770-8.02
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00NC18374.0018501850-3.90
Barhaj(UP)60.0010017520.0018501825-0.54
Palanpur(Guj)59.0090.322899.0015751550-32.26
Muradabad(UP)55.00108270.0017651810-11.31
Shahjahanpur(UP)55.00-31.2526586.00192519251.32
Siddhpur(Guj)53.014.894072.5016901602-16.95
Nargunda(Kar)53.00307.691283.0018101820-18.76
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)52.00-23.535680.0015601580-1.89
Choubepur(UP)51.0056.926107.5017401770-9.61
Karanja(Mah)50.0051.52700.0015151580-26.10
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)46.90129.92142.3017251655-16.06
Gulbarga(Kar)43.00-97.131582.0075005337-
Faizabad(UP)42.5041.673900.1018301810-4.19
Allahabad(UP)40.0033.336840.0018601925-3.13
Ballia(UP)40.0014.294025.0018501840-2.63
Paliakala(UP)40.00-15.799895.0017801790-4.56
Malpura(Raj)38.70-21.66276.2014751550-24.36
Bahraich(UP)38.004.114255.5018001810-4.26
Utraula(UP)37.005.713126.0018001800-0.55
Auraiya(UP)35.0016.676368.0016401640-14.58
Raibareilly(UP)35.00-12.55740.0015801600-17.28
Karvi(UP)35.00755178.3015001550-20.00
Thara(Guj)34.0038.781977.5215351538-23.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00NC4716.0018451850-4.90
Jaunpur(UP)32.00-8.573757.2018001830-6.74
Tundla(UP)32.0018.525798.5017101680-11.17
Mahoba(UP)31.60132.359926.9015601540-16.80
Partaval(UP)31.5052455.5018301815-2.40
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.295827.0018001835-4.76
Gangapur City(Raj)29.304.27663.5014951518-23.76
Etah(UP)28.00-6.676534.2016501660-14.95
Fatehpur(UP)27.50-12.715038.9016001665-15.79
Malegaon(Mah)26.00766.6763.0015512177-24.01
Kopaganj(UP)25.00-26.476216.0018451825-1.86
Shamli(UP)25.00-43.188042.7018451850-2.89
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00316.67166.00510051258.51
Mainpuri(UP)24.00NC21391.5017301726-10.36
Akola(Mah)23.00666.67166.006600485022.22
Kannauj(UP)22.00NC2656.5016801690-13.85
Firozabad(UP)21.5013.164823.6017201715-10.88
Lalganj(UP)21.0016.674063.9015751650-14.40
Washim(Mah)21.00162.550.0080004800-
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00NC1076.5018501875-1.86
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.005.268874.5015751600-14.86
Khair(UP)20.00NC25927.0016501650-15.82
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.333446.3018401835-5.64
Dadri(UP)20.00-206734.0018401850-7.07
Sandila(UP)20.00-504400.0017701760-7.09
Mahoba(UP)19.20300170.70514048504.15
Bhiloda(Guj)18.002150344.5015751650-21.64
Akola(Mah)18.005.88166.0014751530-26.25
Kayamganj(UP)18.00203298.0016501650-15.38
Azamgarh(UP)17.50-7.8921711.0018501825-1.07
Mawana(UP)17.00-151774.5018501850-
Nawabganj(UP)17.0013.332489.0018001800-6.25
Achnera(UP)16.0014.296093.0017301750-10.36
Gangapur(Mah)15.00200452.6015211560-
Etawah(UP)15.00NC6621.0016251650-15.58
Kosikalan(UP)15.00-31.8216876.0016901700-11.98
Kurara(UP)15.00-61.04442.4015201550-22.05
Balrampur(UP)15.00-31.824456.002350185025.33
Haathras(UP)15.00502900.3016551591-19.27
Rajkot(Guj)15.00-25445.806750587542.11
Ujhani(UP)14.50383.3310994.1018001820-8.86
Charra(UP)14.007.697533.0016501650-17.50
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.693945.5016401640-15.90
Ajuha(UP)14.00-6.673396.0018501850-3.65
Gazipur(UP)14.00NC1617.0018501935-4.15
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-12.52381.0018001800-6.74
Kalol(Guj)13.5022.73527.5015501500-23.83
Bandikui(Raj)13.10-13.8256.6015751752-
Bharthna(UP)13.00305449.5016201655-16.49
Chorichora(UP)13.00-25.714080.0018351790-1.08
Karanja(Mah)13.00-700.008000-43.88
Bilsi(UP)12.60266470.4016501650-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)12.5038.892638.5017251730-10.85
Soharatgarh(UP)12.50-41.863753.0018451815-1.86
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-44739.0017801750-9.87
Purulia(WB)12.00NC60.0079007900-4.82
Banda(UP)11.50-4.172410.3015001550-18.92
Sahiyapur(UP)11.50-36.117201.0018401830-3.16
Maudaha(UP)11.0037.54367.5015601600-19.17
Amalner(Mah)10.0066.6736.0015511650-27.89
Amroha(UP)10.00-37.51046.5017801790-
Atarra(UP)10.0011.114764.0015751560-17.11
Ait(UP)10.00-44.44756.9015401535-21.23
Vilaspur(UP)9.0012.53735.00187018951.08
Baberu(UP)8.00-5.88987.9015401570-17.20
Bijnaur(UP)8.0077.782166.5017001800-8.11
Orai(UP)8.0077.786223.8014701480-
Robertsganj(UP)8.00-11.112102.2019002000-1.30
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)7.80120038.3015201515-22.05
Bijay Nagar(Raj)7.60-27.622761.6015281510-21.03
Devariya(UP)7.50NC3681.5018501830-1.60
Ramdurga(Kar)7.00-41.6738.0017001820-
Ghaziabad(UP)7.0040226.60570054001.79
Gadag(Kar)6.0050026.0025071584-8.57
Kalvan(Mah)6.0050014.0014611525-26.95
Rahata(Mah)6.00-12.001500--
Jahangirabad(UP)6.00-207064.0018421845-5.30
Rampur(UP)6.00-14.291873.0018501900-4.15
Rura(UP)6.00201434.0016251625-11.68
Dankaur(UP)6.00-22.081598.8018451845-7.75
Takhatpur(Cht)5.6024.4432.0017001700NC
Halvad(Guj)5.6016.671013.3816001725-20.00
Porbandar(Guj)5.30-18.46208.8014351400-16.57
Gondal(UP)5.208.3344.60905084609.70
Washim(Mah)5.00-66.67137.0015001400-25.00
Yeotmal(Mah)5.0040016.0015031570-21.23
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.00163.16156.5014621476-22.15
Badayoun(UP)5.00-44.442475.0018001760-9.09
Kishunpur(UP)5.00NC617.0017501770-5.41
Achalda(UP)5.00251133.0016401640-14.58
Naanpara(UP)5.0031.582412.1018251840-3.95
Wazirganj(UP)5.00252935.4017301740-4.42
Lingasugur(Kar)5.00-77.2732.006600480036.08
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)5.00-10.008000--
Kopaganj(UP)5.004.1757.60856084406.27
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.804.3563.808215817513.31
Sitapur(UP)4.6021.0560.608300816027.11
Faizabad(UP)4.50-35.71128.509600830020.00
Mohamadabad(UP)4.2061.541624.7016501650-11.53
Jayas(UP)4.105.131731.4016051610-15.97
Pune(Mah)4.00NC49.00410041001.23
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-80593.2018451845-4.16
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC64.00198019207.03
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-69.23544.10835084003.09
Lucknow(UP)3.7023.3311635.9018401840-6.84
Bolpur(WB)3.60-1038.8019501920-0.51
Dhoraji(Guj)3.5034.62599.8016001600-22.14
Bangarmau(UP)3.50-12.51295.4017001700-10.53
Robertsganj(UP)3.50-61.1139.70866580258.31
Mantha(Mah)3.00-2522.0015502000-
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)3.00-4046.0015001500-
Puwaha(UP)3.002011987.8019251925-0.26
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-704608.0018451845-5.63
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-4015200.3019001830-3.80
Hapur(UP)3.00NC25.00835083802.45
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.2982.50872584007.38
Dadri(UP)3.00NC34.00568052801.43
Bagru(Raj)2.90-42133.9019001800-5.00
Kosikalan(UP)2.80NC79.30842081505.71
Bijnaur(UP)2.601606.208130802537.10
Mathura(UP)2.60NC70.30830082003.75
Khurja(UP)2.50-54.553603.0018451845-5.87
Risia(UP)2.5066.672124.10180018100.56
Vishalpur(UP)2.50-21.885957.3018201890-6.67
Aligarh(UP)2.502578.0043504350-15.53
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.6736.60828083002.86
Devariya(UP)2.50-66.67164.00864084907.26
Agra(UP)2.5066.6718.0044704350-13.20
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-86.1186.50835083601.58
Milak(UP)2.50NC55.8081508135-
Gazipur(UP)2.405075.50848084605.21
Amreli(Guj)2.30-86.311089.5017351660-18.35
Vishalpur(UP)2.301522.30815081509.62
Shamli(UP)2.204.7647.008355839030.55
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)2.1031.2559.7015501650-21.52
Utraula(UP)2.10-4.5530.2091008200-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.0053.853661.3015001500-22.08
Purwa(UP)2.0011.11719.2017201730-7.53
Ghiraur(UP)2.00-203672.4017801780-7.29
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.005.26271.40187519101.90
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC208.90192519256.94
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0033.3315.009450950015.24
Amroha(UP)2.0011.1113.2081308100-
Banda(UP)2.00-4.005300-6.00
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC61.009500800018.75
Lucknow(UP)2.00-4.76544.20827583504.09
Dadri(UP)2.00-5060.00830083502.47
Chorichora(UP)2.00-33.33271.008950848511.60
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.8020469.3016601670-14.87
Milak(UP)1.80-28759.1018201840-6.19
Etah(UP)1.80NC34.40836085004.50
Banda(UP)1.606.676.208715861017.77
Puranpur(UP)1.6014.2933.05814080705.03
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.6725.50830083107.65
Anandnagar(UP)1.50NC364.4018251830-4.70
Atrauli(UP)1.50-404231.2016601675-9.78
Chandoli(UP)1.50-6.25306.9018501850-4.64
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC19.90830083002.47
Charra(UP)1.50NC30.6083508350-
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC29.80552555002.31
Agra(UP)1.50NC37.30820084701.86
Balrampur(UP)1.50-4085.508500850034.92
Choubepur(UP)1.507.1413.60870082507.08
Kurnool(AP)1.40-2.807009-29.82
Dankaur(UP)1.303017.1080778355-
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-52142.60881084509.31
Fatehpur(UP)1.20NC73.40841584306.18
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202030.70834083301.09
Karvi(UP)1.20-6049.60527048404.67
Bharthna(UP)1.20NC12.80840083502.69
Paliakala(UP)1.209.0923.80832583306.53
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.10-75.562142.3052554780-
Mainpuri(UP)1.101024.20836081004.89
Akbarpur(UP)1.10-8.3341.7089508610-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00NC20.0013501350-
Devala(Mah)1.00NC6.0017151470-
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00-2.001900--
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00NC106.0014981454-20.23
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-61.543825.8016111600-17.26
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-501492.6016251645-14.47
Jamnagar(Guj)1.00-14210.005488--
Gadag(Kar)1.00-2.004738--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC20.00113001030015.31
Yeotmal(Mah)1.00-16.007700-43.66
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC26.8083508370-
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3314.1083758375-
Partaval(UP)1.00NC5.90846084505.75
Sandila(UP)1.00NC19.50829082907.66
Bindki(UP)1.0011.113.8055005500-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC37.609000870021.62
Choubepur(UP)1.00NC9.40540054506.93
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90NC55.60865084856.99
Vadgam(Guj)0.8014.29161.5015251478-22.78
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.70NC4.808710820034.00
Bindki(UP)0.7016.672.6083808380-
Divai(UP)0.60NC9.6018451926NC
Kayamganj(UP)0.60-2520.80840082004.02

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 05, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.