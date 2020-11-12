Wheat Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:55:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1200.00-2046273.6016301625-15.10
Kota(Raj)797.0035.2103845.5017001690-15.84
Mumbai(Mah)529.0039.2110597.0031502100-1.56
Agra(UP)465.004.4986604.9016901710-14.65
Lakhimpur(UP)380.00NC94650.0017101700-12.31
Dahod(Guj)313.20-3.8731672.0019001900-15.56
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)310.00-22.523680.0018351840-9.38
Aligarh(UP)300.007.1447450.0017101700-14.50
Hardoi(UP)180.00-2841640.0016401635-14.81
Saharanpur(UP)132.001.5424568.1017351735-11.03
Gondal(UP)117.50-10.3127558.7017501750-9.09
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)100.00NC6481.0017251750-8.00
Jhansi(UP)96.003.785418.5016051600-13.24
Hapur(UP)90.00-1014421.0017351735-13.47
Maigalganj(UP)90.0012.523615.0016501650-11.53
Golagokarnath(UP)80.00-11.1124178.0017001720-11.92
Unnao(UP)79.509.0512859.1016251625-17.51
Shahjahanpur(UP)75.0029.3127092.0017001660-12.37
Bangalore(Kar)71.00162.966807.0026502850-11.67
Dhule(Mah)70.00180456.0015501450-25.48
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-12.515939.8016801650-13.40
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-14.2928323.0016351630-15.28
Barhaj(UP)56.001218578.0018401840-2.65
Paliakala(UP)55.00-21.4311110.0016901710-14.65
Muradabad(UP)51.0029466.0017001710-14.14
Jaunpur(UP)50.00127.274077.2017001600-12.37
Jalaun(UP)49.20-3.347752.7015201542-20.46
Meerut(UP)49.0010.114704.0017601770-9.04
Bahraich(UP)46.5015.674671.1017701790-5.35
Mainpuri(UP)46.006.9822157.5015911601-18.54
Muskara(UP)42.5018.065493.3015801600-19.80
Choubepur(UP)41.505.066860.3017001700-14.79
Karanja(Mah)40.00-11.11870.0016251635-23.53
Kasganj(UP)40.00-205539.0016501640-16.24
Siddhpur(Guj)38.19-16.944539.7216421815-22.80
Mahoba(UP)35.402.6110344.3016001600-17.10
Kopaganj(UP)35.00-7.896716.0018401845-5.40
Basti(UP)31.5021.1519223.8018401840-4.42
Azamgarh(UP)31.00-11.4322081.0018451840-3.91
Amreli(Guj)30.90-21.171229.7018251890-14.12
Etah(UP)30.0036.366904.2016401630-15.90
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.296277.0018251775-3.18
Orai(UP)30.00506649.8015001500-
Mathura(UP)30.00-11.7626994.0016651650-16.75
Shamli(UP)30.00-23.088372.7017401740-11.68
Gorakhpur(UP)28.00755540.0018001840-6.98
Ghaziabad(UP)27.00-66.2519202.0017701790-8.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00-10.345136.0017351735-14.11
Konch(UP)26.00-52.736523.8015311550-16.79
Khair(UP)25.00NC26027.0017001640-14.14
Dadri(UP)25.00-37.56924.0017301800-11.28
Jhijhank(UP)25.00253390.0016201620-11.48
Raibareilly(UP)21.5019.446080.0015801585-18.97
Nargunda(Kar)21.00-161433.0018501800-19.57
Ballia(UP)20.00-504435.0017101680-12.31
Nawabganj(UP)20.005.262709.0017501750-9.33
Firozabad(UP)19.00-11.635084.6017151710-15.72
Balrampur(UP)19.00NC4764.0018201820-9.00
Sitapur(UP)18.002.8648480.8016101630-17.22
Sahiyapur(UP)18.0012.57603.0018401840-4.42
Tulsipur(UP)18.00202665.5018201810-1.09
Utraula(UP)18.00-2.73425.0017501780-1.69
Jafarganj(UP)18.00-282679.0017801770-8.25
Rajkot(Guj)17.50-93.1223581.5017001770-19.43
Khurja(UP)17.0013.333708.6017151710-15.10
Pratapgarh(UP)16.50-5.711280.5018251830-3.18
Chorichora(UP)16.0033.334294.0018201840-5.70
Badwaha(MP)15.0040040.0016231573-
Atarra(UP)15.00-11.764952.0015751560-17.97
Banda(UP)15.00-6.252588.3015701575-18.02
Kosikalan(UP)15.00-28.5717212.0016601660-16.37
Shikohabad(UP)15.00504844.0017251625-12.66
Amroha(UP)14.00-33.331300.5017101700-
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-6.674153.5016601665-14.87
Ajuha(UP)13.008.333508.0017101730-11.17
Robertsganj(UP)12.50228.952134.8018401730-5.64
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)12.0081.82113.7015281510-22.83
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00-523006.0016251620-17.09
Gazipur(UP)12.00201873.0017301730-11.28
Tundla(UP)12.0033.336010.5017001720-13.49
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)11.004.762743.5016701665-15.66
Aklera(Raj)10.00-71.433305.0016121628-21.06
Lalganj(UP)10.0011.114363.9015751565-14.40
Mawana(UP)10.00-9.092106.5017501730-
Mauranipur(UP)10.00NC4151.5016001600-16.67
Sandila(UP)10.00-504610.0016451580-13.87
Halvad(Guj)9.44-9.231087.2217501850-16.67
Soharatgarh(UP)8.50-46.883967.0018401830-2.13
Badayoun(UP)8.00-27.272841.0017001675-14.14
Naanpara(UP)8.00-11.112484.1017601770-7.37
Rasda(UP)8.0014.291826.0016801720-1.18
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00-6.677163.0017151715-15.10
Rampur(UP)7.007.691950.0017451745-12.31
Ait(UP)6.20-67.02978.3016051600-21.71
Kishunpur(UP)6.00-50687.0017501750-7.89
Takhatpur(Cht)5.60NC43.2017001700NC
Charra(UP)5.50-5.177636.4017201700-14.00
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC180.0020002050-2.44
Pune(Mah)5.002583.00430041507.50
Suratgarh(Raj)5.00233.333886.0017251882-15.57
Bijnaur(UP)5.00-37.52192.5017201660-7.03
Salon(UP)5.0066.671358.0017251725-9.69
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC793.0016801640-11.35
Achalda(UP)5.00-16.671211.0016501650-14.06
Buland Shahr(UP)5.001504633.0017201725-16.10
Rura(UP)5.00NC1514.0015751550-14.40
Wazirganj(UP)5.0011.112992.4017001700-6.08
Lucknow(UP)3.6024.1411701.1017751775-9.67
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.50-55.132852.2015331535-23.35
Bareilly(UP)3.50-3012042.8017251710-13.32
Puwaha(UP)3.5059.0912042.0017001710-12.82
Dehgam(Guj)3.00-253504.8015871612-25.14
Gadag(Kar)3.005036.002471196724.48
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.60-13.3382.6017501750-16.67
Kurara(UP)2.60-95.06720.8015301550-21.54
Ghiraur(UP)2.50253721.8016001610-17.10
Gurusarai(UP)2.20-15.381520.4016001600-15.79
Dhansura(Guj)2.00-33.33536.6016101625-21.46
Nagaram(Raj)2.00100208.4016401602-18.41
Risia(UP)2.00-202163.1018001900-0.55
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-42.865989.3016901690-14.43
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC234.90192519251.32
Chandoli(UP)1.8080319.7017151720-11.60
Purwa(UP)1.80-10751.0016401640-12.30
Puranpur(UP)1.80507787.4017001700-14.14
Tarapur(Guj)1.67-32.666789.3817251655-18.05
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.20-47.8370.4015751587-25.43
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-33.3333.8013501350-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00-5026.0014001400-
Nandura(Mah)1.00-66.6716.0017511600-
Paithan(Mah)1.00-8040.0016181700-22.95
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.67386.8018351830-5.41
Dhanura(UP)1.00-16.6763.90190019003.54

Published on November 12, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
