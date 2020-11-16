Wheat Prices

as on : 16-11-2020 03:54:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Raigarh(Cht)33.00NC675.0015001500-25.00
Umariya(MP)11.504.5545.00192519240.26
Shevgaon(Mah)10.0042.8634.0015001500-31.85
Surajpur(Cht)2.2010432.70192619264.11
Pratappur(Cht)2.0010015.0018401840NC
Mangal Wedha(Mah)2.00-33.339.0021702565-
Auraiya(UP)1.502525.309650950014.20
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC26.00115001160019.79
Akkalkot(Mah)1.00-2.006000-11.94

Published on November 16, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
