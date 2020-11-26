Wheat Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:12:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1550.003.3359373.6016401640-15.90
Kota(Raj)471.50-44.2108795.5016801690-19.23
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)360.00-14.2925940.0018401800-9.14
Dahod(Guj)316.804.3834269.6018501900-19.04
Aligarh(UP)250.00-10.7149650.0016601680-17.00
Rajkot(Guj)247.5025.3225363.5018101795-16.78
Hardoi(UP)220.004.7643620.0016301635-15.54
Khategaon(MP)203.50155.9780139.2716301600-20.10
Kurara(UP)198.3041.951518.6015201530-22.05
Raath(UP)167.4088.095994.4014701480-22.63
Lakhimpur(UP)130.00-13.3396970.0017401720-10.77
Gondal(UP)126.003.728295.7017501750-9.09
Hapur(UP)100.0011.1115001.0017501750-14.43
Jhansi(UP)90.00-5.265788.5016101610-12.02
Maigalganj(UP)90.0028.5724475.0016301650-12.60
Shahjahanpur(UP)90.00NC27787.0017551755-10.23
Golagokarnath(UP)90.00NC25058.0017201720-10.42
Mehmoodabad(UP)88.0017.3316621.8016201630-16.49
Paliakala(UP)75.007.1411480.0017251700-11.99
Unnao(UP)73.40-10.9213441.3016351630-15.28
Muskara(UP)71.0013.65973.3015001550-23.47
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)61.00NC7039.0015741574-22.08
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-14.2919632.0018201820-6.67
Kasganj(UP)60.0081.825895.0016801680-14.72
Muradabad(UP)55.00-1.799778.0017301720-13.07
Bhiloda(Guj)54.8095.71564.7016631738-17.26
Basti(UP)50.00NC19483.8018401840-5.40
Madhoganj(UP)50.00NC28803.0016351635-15.28
Barhaj(UP)50.00NC19092.0018401850-3.16
Etah(UP)45.0012.57194.2016701650-15.44
Meerut(UP)45.00-4.264888.0017501780-9.56
Lalsot(Raj)43.2025.586661.8016301576-19.51
Kalapipal(MP)41.00-51.769401.5014501450-21.62
Bahraich(UP)40.5016.385008.7017601760-7.85
Mawana(UP)40.00233.332280.5017451770-
Mainpuri(UP)40.0014.2922539.5015501620-21.16
Kopaganj(UP)39.002.637032.0018451840-5.14
Shamli(UP)38.005.568658.7017501760-13.58
Azamgarh(UP)37.502522386.0018401845-5.15
Mathura(UP)32.006.6727186.0016401650-18.41
Jaunpur(UP)31.00-6.064401.2017301725-12.85
Ulhasnagar(Mah)30.0076.47492.003100330019.23
Ballia(UP)30.00NC4685.0017201720-11.79
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC6537.0018101825-4.23
Dadri(UP)30.00207094.0017601780-10.20
Choubepur(UP)29.50-47.797266.9017001685-15.84
Partaval(UP)27.50NC2790.5018401845-3.16
Dehgam(Guj)26.5075.53609.6016171685-23.73
Orai(UP)26.0044.446813.8014701500-
Jalaun(UP)25.80-51.418015.3014851490-22.29
Thara(Guj)25.10617.142306.7216721700-24.85
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-78.637415.0030003000NC
Khair(UP)25.00108.3326131.0016701680-16.08
Kosikalan(UP)25.0013.6417385.0016601650-17.41
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.008.75352.0017451750-14.04
Shikohabad(UP)25.004004964.0016851700-14.68
Sahiyapur(UP)25.00-16.677759.0018401840-4.66
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-16.675747.0017651850-8.79
Jafarganj(UP)24.0071.432825.0017801750-8.72
Pratapgarh(UP)23.5023.681415.5018101840-5.73
Mahoba(UP)23.50-610534.3016101600-17.22
Firozabad(UP)21.00-12.55261.6016801685-17.04
Sitapur(UP)20.5013.8948568.4016101590-17.22
Bagasara(Guj)20.00400159.0016601667-11.47
Amalner(Mah)20.00NC196.0016501700-23.29
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC3780.0016701650-14.80
Chorichora(UP)20.001504442.0017501850-9.56
Nawabganj(UP)19.00-17.392793.0017501750-8.85
Kishunpur(UP)18.005.88775.0017501750-7.89
Utraula(UP)18.00-5.263499.0017501760-1.69
Akola(Mah)17.0021.43260.0015252400-43.52
Banda(UP)17.0041.672706.3015501560-20.10
Dhrol(Guj)15.00-2.61490.4015301575-27.49
Washim(Mah)15.00-50227.0015001600-25.00
Raibareilly(UP)15.00NC6292.0015851585-18.72
Tulsipur(UP)15.00-14.292756.50186818001.52
Sandila(UP)15.00-254740.0016251630-15.58
Amroha(UP)14.00-22.221364.5017401725-12.12
Balrampur(UP)14.00NC4886.0018001800-10.00
Mehsana(Guj)13.80105.97437.4017001750-20.00
Soharatgarh(UP)13.5012.54079.0018201830-3.19
Chotila(Guj)12.70-65.011321.1015501550-24.39
Atarra(UP)12.50255043.0015501570-19.06
Dhamnod(MP)12.00-41.4695.0016011605-
Badayoun(UP)12.009.092931.0017251720-12.88
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-14.294549.5016601670-14.87
Gazipur(UP)12.009.092035.0017401740-11.22
Buland Shahr(UP)11.0057.144693.0017001710-17.68
Kannauj(UP)11.00NC2942.5016851680-13.59
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-203071.0016301625-16.41
Baberu(UP)9.0012.51115.7015501550-19.90
Jhijhank(UP)8.00NC3422.0016201640-15.63
Rasda(UP)8.00NC1909.00171017100.59
Halvad(Guj)7.6211.731125.8616751650-18.29
Vilaspur(UP)7.50-16.673862.0017351725-6.22
Dharangaon(Mah)7.004030.0016511650-
Etawah(UP)7.00-6.676815.0016601665-13.99
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00-12.57224.0017151710-16.34
Devariya(UP)7.0034.623805.9018401840-5.64
Savarkundla(Guj)6.50-741032.1018231683-14.13
Charra(UP)6.005.267681.8016701700-16.50
Robertsganj(UP)6.00-33.332197.8018501825-5.13
Ajuha(UP)6.00-33.333594.0017401710-9.61
Porbandar(Guj)5.50-37.5283.2014901425-13.37
Paithan(Mah)5.0066.6756.0016041600-23.62
Madhogarh(UP)5.00-44.44147.5014601505-23.56
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC823.0016101635-16.80
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1241.0016501630-14.95
Ujhani(UP)5.00-16.6711104.1017201725-14.00
Ait(UP)4.80152.631169.5015701615-22.28
Dhoraji(Guj)4.70-54.37683.2016651630-25.34
Pandariya(Cht)4.50-70106.8015451500-8.58
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.50-15.092887.8015801510-22.93
Bidar(Kar)4.00NC115.00260026004.00
Mohamadabad(UP)4.0014.291697.9016601650-14.43
Bolpur(WB)4.0011.1146.8019501950-0.51
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC72.00195019801.04
Bewar(UP)3.50-50108.0016301880-15.98
Vishalpur(UP)3.50406010.3017151740-11.37
Lucknow(UP)3.40-19.0511740.5017701760-8.76
Ramanujganj(Cht)3.0020410.001940192511.49
Devala(Mah)3.00NC30.0014901535-
Lalganj(UP)3.00504414.9015801575-14.13
Risia(UP)3.00202178.1017501750-2.78
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.0050249.90192519251.32
Ghiraur(UP)2.80123746.8016101620-17.44
Jayas(UP)2.70-22.861797.0016151615-16.75
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-28.57643.80170016603.03
Puwaha(UP)2.40-412061.0017551755-10.46
Nandura(Mah)2.0010020.0016001751-
Pilibhit(UP)2.0011.1115228.1017601750-11.78
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.80-98.884322.9015101650-31.36
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.308.3381.4016121650-23.67
Dhanura(UP)1.303075.10190019003.54
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.20-85.37132.5015401528-23.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.1022.22399.8017601815-9.51
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00NC4.0014501500-
Partur(Mah)1.00NC6.0014001420-34.88
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC163.0216201630-17.77
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.66-17.53.6920052000-14.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-80.6590.0017501750-27.08
Lalbagh(WB)0.60-14.297.8018701850-1.58

Published on November 26, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
