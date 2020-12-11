Wheat Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:33:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1000.00-33.3369973.6016701625-14.80
Agra(UP)475.0082.6992366.9016701650-17.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)450.00NC28540.0017401725-13.00
Kota(Raj)434.004.33110495.5016501670-20.29
Jamnagar(Guj)402.00-74.5718176.0015001803-31.82
Aligarh(UP)280.0016.6752330.0016001630-20.00
Dahod(Guj)271.4034.4235216.2017001800-25.11
Lakhimpur(UP)250.0078.5798250.0017801760-9.41
Hardoi(UP)230.00-4.1745520.0016501630-13.61
Rajkot(Guj)140.00-21.1327038.5017001750-19.24
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)125.004.177541.0017701760-12.59
Gondal(UP)121.503.8529253.7017401750-9.61
Vidisha(MP)120.00-240.001840--
Jhansi(UP)100.008.76172.5016101610-12.74
Hapur(UP)90.0012.515521.0017451735-14.67
Maigalganj(UP)90.0012.525075.0016901650-12.89
Khategaon(MP)89.77-22.8180801.1916501650-19.90
Kasganj(UP)80.00147.686241.6016601690-17.82
Golagokarnath(UP)80.00NC25898.0017601750-9.74
Saharanpur(UP)76.00NC25692.1017401730-13.86
Visnagar(Guj)75.80-46.543898.5016651752-17.57
Kalapipal(MP)75.0082.939551.5014501450-24.08
Babrala(UP)75.0050419.5018001800-2.70
Sitapur(UP)71.30494.1748735.0015651590-19.50
Bhesan(Guj)70.00-62.16731.0016501760-7.04
Begamganj(MP)64.90216.59170.8014501475-
Unnao(UP)62.90-4.5513825.9016401640-15.03
Khargone(MP)60.00-253197.2016501575-20.67
Auraiya(UP)60.00207158.0015751590-20.45
Muskara(UP)60.00-1.646424.3015101500-21.76
Madhoganj(UP)56.001.8229115.0016451635-14.55
Muradabad(UP)55.001.8510096.0017401735-13.43
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)53.208766.67196.4017501750-27.08
Nagpur(Mah)50.00-16.67583.0015751777-24.13
Kosikalan(UP)50.002517671.0016501660-19.32
Kurara(UP)50.00350.451876.4014601520-25.13
Kopaganj(UP)49.0025.647208.0017451840-10.51
Mathura(UP)46.002.2227509.0016501650-18.52
Ballia(UP)45.0012.54925.0017601750-10.66
Ghaziabad(UP)45.00-2519722.0018401820-5.64
Jaunpur(UP)45.0045.164491.2017601730-13.09
Barhaj(UP)44.00-1219520.0017401765-9.38
Raath(UP)43.00-29.976203.2014901500-20.53
Sultanpur(UP)40.00-42.8616685.0018001800-6.49
Kasimbazar(WB)37.5015.381650.0016301640-20.10
Choubepur(UP)36.2031.647658.9017001680-15.42
Siddhpur(Guj)35.81-35.234842.2016422075-22.80
Etah(UP)35.00-307364.2016701670-16.50
Mainpuri(UP)34.003622755.5015451565-20.97
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)33.50-37.967409.0015501531-22.73
Naugarh(UP)32.001007476.0017301715-10.82
Faizabad(UP)30.00NC4646.1017701770-8.76
Haathras(UP)30.002752986.3015801700-19.39
Tundla(UP)28.00133.336156.5016601650-17.21
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)27.002004394.9016251540-24.42
Azamgarh(UP)27.00-12.922656.0017451740-10.28
Karvi(UP)26.0045891.3015001510-20.42
Mawana(UP)25.00-58.332510.5017401720-13.86
Nawabganj(UP)25.0013.642887.0017501740-9.33
Vankaner(Guj)24.00-63.084163.9017501725-18.60
Basti(UP)24.0033.3319807.8017301760-11.05
Shamli(UP)24.00-7.698872.7017401735-15.53
Sahiyapur(UP)23.0064.297893.0017501770-9.33
Pratapgarh(UP)22.00-121554.5017901825-6.53
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00-125446.0017401735-15.12
Firozabad(UP)21.803.815347.2016651675-18.58
Mahoba(UP)20.80-13.6910708.3016051605-16.84
Aliganj(UP)20.009002144.1016501550-14.06
Khair(UP)20.00-16.6726269.0016151640-19.25
Kayamganj(UP)20.00NC3950.0016501660-16.24
Palanpur(Guj)19.00-243453.0015921615-23.72
Pukhrayan(UP)18.00203177.0016401650-17.59
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)16.20-62.152325.7016901730-22.65
Bamora(MP)16.00-32.001395--
Balrampur(UP)16.00-5.885034.0017801820-7.53
Jangipura(UP)16.0023.081186.0017501720-10.26
Utraula(UP)15.5029.173620.0017401750-2.25
Morbi(Guj)15.20NC451.8016651715-18.98
Gazipur(UP)15.0015.382119.0017501750-10.71
Tulsipur(UP)15.00252857.5017801800-7.29
Becharaji(Guj)14.906.43392.3015801685-25.47
Fatehpur(UP)14.30-7.7415603.3016151615-17.18
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-12.54673.5016551650-15.56
Sandila(UP)14.00-22.224834.0016401620-13.23
Dhrol(Guj)12.509.651587.4015051560-31.59
Bahraich(UP)12.20-60.95303.3017601790-8.33
Amroha(UP)12.00-24.001730--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)12.00202854.5016501680-17.91
Buland Shahr(UP)12.00204737.0017101700-17.39
Kannauj(UP)12.009.092966.5016501685-15.82
Ait(UP)11.906001270.7015451530-21.17
Bilsi(UP)11.20-39.467129.6016451710-
Achnera(UP)11.00-15.386441.0016101670-19.50
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-51.116411.0015751575-18.81
Banda(UP)10.50-38.242727.3015101550-20.53
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-503896.3017851800-7.99
Ujhani(UP)10.00-20.001710--7.07
Rasda(UP)10.00251960.00171517400.88
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-687431.0026503000-1.85
Baberu(UP)8.00-5.881148.7015201525-20.42
Devariya(UP)8.0023.083847.9017451760-10.05
Bolpur(WB)8.0010062.8019501950-0.51
Chandausi(UP)7.50-6.252527.4017301725-13.07
Bharthna(UP)7.00-6.675629.5016101610-16.58
Naanpara(UP)6.80-13.601760--
Khurja(UP)6.50-18.753830.6017051700-16.63
Chotila(Guj)6.00-61.041490.8015501550-26.19
Badayoun(UP)6.00502989.0017001700-15.00
Bijnaur(UP)6.00-252253.5017251750-13.75
Rura(UP)6.00NC1568.0015751575-14.40
Charra(UP)5.709.627740.0016301640-20.68
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.00-80148.0015871770-27.43
Etawah(UP)5.00NC6859.0016401640-16.33
Rampur(UP)5.00NC2021.6017301740-13.93
Robertsganj(UP)5.00252227.8018601865-5.82
Achalda(UP)5.00NC1291.0016401640-17.17
Maharajganj(UP)5.00NC566.0017251750-4.17
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)4.708844.1015901600-26.90
Madhogarh(UP)4.50-2.17179.7014801515-22.51
Orai(UP)4.50-82.696822.8014501470-
Birbhum(WB)4.5012.581.00195019501.04
Bewar(UP)4.4037.5150.6014001450-27.46
Porbandar(Guj)4.20-19.23302.0014701465-14.53
Panchpedwa(UP)4.00-7536.0015251925-20.78
Mohamadabad(UP)3.50-2.781727.5016451650-15.64
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5040650.8011501700-41.48
Kalpi(UP)3.50-22.2227.0014801445-22.92
Khagaria (UP)3.40-6.801840--
Jayas(UP)3.10241825.0016151615-16.75
Vishalpur(UP)3.10556032.9017451745-12.31
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.00-3.232900.0014851500-26.30
Salon(UP)3.00-501434.0016251700-16.67
Ghiraur(UP)3.00NC3776.8015401550-20.21
Wazirganj(UP)3.00-253030.4016801720-16.00
Ambikapur(Cht)2.90-92.7595.3019301930-
Lucknow(UP)2.90-3.3311787.7017501730-11.17
Bareilly(UP)2.5066.6712073.8017501750-13.58
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.409.09541.9016501660-15.38
Puwaha(UP)2.201012078.4017101700-12.76
Dhansura(Guj)2.00100542.6015501585-26.19
Risia(UP)2.00NC2199.7017801740-2.20
Lalganj(UP)1.80NC4439.7015851575-17.66
Sheopurbadod(MP)1.70-80.46271.4015251612-19.31
Chandoli(UP)1.50NC335.9017251730-11.08
Purwa(UP)1.50-16.67776.6016501650-14.95
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-25260.90192519251.32
Suratgarh(Raj)1.20-55.563903.4016251634-18.79
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.20NC134.9014821540-27.00
Gadaura(UP)1.2071.431555.1018401850-0.54
Anandnagar(UP)1.1010409.0017401725-11.00
Gadag(Kar)1.00NC40.0016842037-21.42
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC85.70190019003.54
Puranpur(UP)1.00NC7796.4017501738-11.39
Haldaur(UP)1.00NC22.0017001700-
Payagpur(UP)1.00-98.95258.7017001850-7.61
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC66.00192519251.32
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-33.331532.2016001600-15.79
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-58.82717.4016401590-23.36
Pilibhit(UP)0.60-2515236.3017301770-14.36

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 11, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.