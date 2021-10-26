Why farmers want to get rid of Asia’s biggest onion market?

Besides a drop in onion prices, the recent income tax (I-T) raids on onion traders in Nashik are likely to inadvertently alter the equation in onion farming and trading. Even as the central government’s new farm laws are stuck in a legal process and political mess, onion farmers in Nashik plan to get rid of the onion traders’ cartel in Lasalgaon, Asia’s biggest onion market.

“Asia’s biggest onion market is just a namesake. It is useless for farmers. We have nothing to do with I-T raids and traders. We want a price for our produce and we don’t want the APMC [Agricultural Produce Market Committee] dominated by a cartel of traders, comprising a few families, to decide prices,” Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association, told BusinessLine.

Dighole says that except for the farmers and consumers, everyone else decides onion prices. “We are about 2 lakh onion farmers who have realised that we have to be united to bargain, and now this process has been accelerated. We want to have our own market and supply chain and the association is taking steps in this direction,” he added.

Farmers’ own market

According to the central government, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, will create an ecosystem for farmers and traders to freely sell and purchase agri-produce. The proposed law also facilitates inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under the State agricultural produce marketing legislations. Farmers will be able to trade at farmgate, cold storage, warehouse, and processing units.

The Lasalgaon market controls India’s onion trading. Farmer leaders say that about 125 main traders come from 25 families. They hold trading licences and have complete control over the onion market. No new licences are issued by the APMC without the traders’ nod, the farmers allege. Social media platforms started by onion farmers recently discussed how political leaders, APMC officials, and traders are hand-in-glove to hike or bring down onion prices.

Kakasaheb Mahalkar, an onion farmer from Aurangabad district, said traders bought his good quality onion at ₹1,800 per quintal. But, with the intervention of the onion growers’ association, the traders offered him ₹2,400 per quintal.

“The only way is to have collective power and get into direct marketing. We don’t need intermediaries. We have to take steps for the full realisation of price,” Dighole added.

APMCs must stay

While the traders’ association officials have remained mum on the issue, traders allege that the I-T department and politicians target them every time onion prices go up.

Suvarna Jagtap, Chairperson at Lasalgaon APMC, told BusinessLine that the committee was playing the role of a facilitator between traders, farmers, and workers. “There could be some issues about the functioning of APMCs and their directors. But the majority of APMC officials work tirelessly for the smooth functioning of the market. In Nashik, we have several cases of grape farmers who directly contacted traders and were duped. This doesn’t happen when farmers bring their produce to APMCs,” she said. Jagtap also denied that certain families dominate onion trading or that licences are issued only with the consent of traders.