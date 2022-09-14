Women-led dairy companies launch value-added products at World Dairy Summit

FOR WEB & PRINT

Greater Noida, Sep 14: The International Dairy Federation (IDF)'s World Dairy Summit 2022 on Wednesday saw women-centric milk producer companies (MPCs) launching their products in the presence of global majors.

The launch was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to provide a global platform to women involved in cooperative dairies.

MPCs owned by farmers are set to triple their milk procurement to reach a value of over ₹18,000 crore from the current ₹5,575 crore over the next five years.

As many as six MPCs including India's first women-centric MPC Tirupati-based (Andhra Pradesh) Shreeja, Gujarat-based Maahi, Rajasthan's Paayas, Sakhi and Asha and Balinee from Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh utilised the IDF platform to launch some half a dozen products in presence of the galaxy of dairy majors.

In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said women leadership made up 70 per cent of the workforce in the dairy sector and about one-third in cooperatives.

He termed them as the driving force for ₹8.5-lakh crore Indian dairy industry and appealed to the dairy leaders of the world "to recognize women's contribution in dairying and give them access to global platforms."

About 7.5 lakh dairy farmers have formed 20 producer companies. The latest launch of value-added products by a few of them is seen as an effort to enter the organized dairy space, dominated by the established State-level and national brands.

Four different brands of ghee along with curd and paneer were launched by the four MPCs Shreeja, Asha, Sakhi and Balinee - that are compleltely run by women.

Gujarat's Maahi launched Gir Amrut its ghee brand. The MPC is present in 10 districts of Gujarat with over one lakh milk pourers as its members. It is handling around 7 lakh litres of milk every day.

Shreeja unveiled its cow ghee and mango yoghurt. The other MPCs Sakhi and Balinee, too, launched ghee and Asha added paneer and curd to its already diverse product portfolio.

In the past 10 years, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) through its wholly-owned subsidiary NDDB Dairy Services (NDS), has facilitated creation of 20 MPCs. Of these, 18 are operational with daily milk collection of 40 lakh litres.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), informed that the milk procurement by such MPCs would grow three times to cross ₹18,000 crores from the current ₹5,575 crore. The daily volumes would rise to over 100 lakh litres.

He said NDDB through its arm NDDB Dairy Services will facilitate more such organizations.

Ever since the inception of the first farmer’s organization, the farmer members have been paid ₹27,500 crore till the last fiscal (2021-2022) for the milk they poured to their respective organization.

Overall, the dairy players have stated that India's dairy output will more than double in the next five years from the current ₹13 lakh crore to about ₹30 lakh crore by 2027.

R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul marketer, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, projected the Indian dairy sector's contribution to the world dairy market to rise to 47 per cent from the current 23 per cent. The value-addition will drive the growth in the dairy space.