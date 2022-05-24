World Nut & Dried Fruit Congress sees opportunities for growth in demand, consumption

The 39 th World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress has decided to promote consumption of nuts and dried fruits in efforts to rebalance the supply and demand.

The round-tables held as part of the Congress in Dubai recently highlighted the shipping delays and increased freight costs which strained the industry. However, it viewed that there are many opportunities to grow. A significant opportunity for the industry to grow is focussed in the high growth opportunities in markets such as India and China, and through a focus on innovation and e-commerce.

More than 1,000 industry professionals from 64 countries discussed and debated the most pressing topics for the sector such as market development, sustainability, nutrition research and the opportunities and the threats that the industry currently faces.

Crop forecast

The world tree nut production in the 2022-23 season is anticipated to reach 5.4 million tonnes (kernel basis except pistachios in shell) up by six per cent from the previous season. Although it is still early in the season to predict the crops’ final outcome, the most substantial increases are projected for walnuts (up by 18 per cent), Brazil nuts (18 per cent), cashews (8 per cent), hazelnuts (7 per cent), pistachios and macadamias (5 per cent each) and pecans (3 per cent).

The forecast for almond crop has been put at 1.6 million tonnes and it is expected to be similar to 2021-22 crop. World peanut production for 022-23 is pegged at 47.8 million tonnes in shell basis.

Global dried fruit production has been put at 3.2 million tonnes , up from four per cent from 2021-22 as volumes are expected to increase for dried cranberries (up 16 per cent), prunes (6 per cent), dates and dried figs (five per cent each) and raisins, Sultanas aned currants (3 per cent).