Crop nutrition major Yara India recently signed an agreement with Sea6 Energy to market and distribute its biostimulant ‘AG Boost’ in the country.

Sea6 Energy is a Bengaluru-based start-up with expertise in biotech research and ocean farming. As per the agreement, Yara India will market ‘AG Boost’ across the country through its network of over 3,500 dealers and 980 YARA Crop Nutrition Centres (YCNCs) in 18 states.

‘AG Boost’ is being launched under the umbrella brand Nourish, as part of an integrated nutrient management (INM) programme. The patented biostimulant aims to bolster agricultural productivity and improve fertiliser and nutrient uptake. ‘AG Boost’ is a liquid formulation that can be administered in multiple formats such as a foliar spray, fertigation/ drip systems, or through soil, seed and root application, the company said in a press release.

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara Fertilizers, India, said, “We are pleased to partner with Sea6 Energy to market ‘AG Boost’ across the country. We have always been keen on bringing novel, effective products that can positively improve crop productivity and farmer prosperity in a nature-positive manner. ‘AG Boost’, developed using cutting-edge patented technology, will contribute to realising this vision, while supporting an integrated nutrient management programme for Indian farmers.”

Sea6, founded in 2010 by a group of IIT-Madras alumni, is currently located at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, Bangalore. It will produce ‘AG Boost’ at its facilities in Tuticorin in India and Bali in Indonesia.

Shrikumar Suryanarayan, CEO, Sea6, said, “We are very happy to partner with Yara India to market our product across the country. We hope to nurture this relationship to bring prosperity and sustainable crop production to all Indian farmers.”

Sea6 Energy is also exporting its products to the US, Europe and the APAC region.