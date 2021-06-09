Year’s highest volume for Coonoor tea auction

As much as 27.55 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No: 23 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. Sale No: 22 was cancelled due to lockdown.

This is the highest volume offered for any auction so far this calendar. It is as much as 3.65 lakh kg more than the volume offered for the last auction.

This week’s high volume includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but substantial quantity is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.

Of the 27.55 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 25.96 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.59 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 98,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 18.70 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 61,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 7.26 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 19.68 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 7.87 lakh kg, Dust grades.

The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd topped the entire auctions last week when TRP Tea and Commodities bought it for ₹300 a kg. Among CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Special, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Pankaj & Devendra Trading Co., bought it for ₹241 a kg. Pinewood Estate got ₹232 and Hittakkal Estate ₹200.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹96-100 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹158-186 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹102-106 and for the best grades, ₹180-196.